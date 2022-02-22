South Korea sees new metaverse ETF while forerunners lag in profit

Danny Park
·1 min read

NH-Amundi Asset Management listed its second metaverse exchange-traded fund (ETF) Tuesday that will specifically invest in metaverse-related companies in the U.S.

See related article: Hong Kong gears up for its first metaverse ETF

Fast facts

  • The HANARO U.S. Metaverse iSelect ETF follows 20 key players in the U.S. metaverse, virtual and augmented reality, and the mirror world.

  • The ETF is based on NH Investment & Securities’ index on the U.S. metaverse industry, which includes companies such as Electronic Arts, Broadcom, PTC, Apple, Intel and Roblox.

  • The metaverse has generated major public interest in South Korea, with the government pledging a five-year strategy to develop the local metaverse industry into a global leader.

  • However, the eight existing metaverse ETFs in South Korea have experienced an average loss of 19% in 2022, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

  • South Korea’s eight ETFs collected more than US$1 billion worth of inflows as of Jan. 19, CNBC reported, citing Samsung Asset Management.

See related article: South Korea wants to be the physical home of the metaverse

