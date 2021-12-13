South Korea sees surge of COVID cases
COVID-19 cases are rising in South Korea after the country eased restrictions. But cases are on the decline in other southeast Asian countries. Elizabeth Palmer reports from Seoul.
Vasiliy Lomachenko gave a boxing lesson to overmatched Richard Commey on Saturday in New York.
“We love seeing North Carolinians winning these big prizes,” according to a post on the lottery website.
Shams Charania: Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas has signed in the NBA G League and will play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22) in Las Vegas, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Thomas is on the NBA comeback trail. Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania ...
Durbin said that Cotton's objection to the US attorney nominees could threaten public safety and put millions of Americans' security at risk.
The video, reportedly filmed on Nov. 24, shows a three sets of light formations flying over the South China Sea. "That is some weird sh*t," the pilot says.
It pays to play well, even during silly season events.
Mercedes unhappy with how field was re-set for last-lap shootout in Abu Dhabi
The Flames and Bruins combined to make Saturday a special night for Milan Lucic by honoring him for reaching 1,000 NHL games played.
Observations from every quarter and OT in a wild #49ers win over the Bengals.
Ticket sales were so lackluster the upper tier of the arena was shut down, reports the Sun Sentinel.
Many pro golfers watched the Formula 1 series finale Sunday and had some thoughts on the wild ending.
Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” had a lot of news to cover this week, but the hands-down best joke came from Michael Che about the homeless arsonist who set the Fox News Christmas tree on fire last week.“After the tree outside of Fox News headquarters was set on fire by a homeless man, Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt said, ‘This Scrooge is not going to get away with it,’” Che told viewers. “And nothing has ever explained Fox News better than a rich white lady calling a homeless man ‘S
The couple had long been divorced, but what he said was still significant.
Elizabeth Hurley has shown off how fabulous she gets every year and has shown off her amazing body countless times. But this particular bikini picture is not only sexy but gives us a glimpse into how she feels about COVID-19 vaccines. Hint: she’s all for it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by […]
Perhaps this wouldn’t be an issue if Tyler Herro was playing in Size 12s. But whether it’s his Size 13 sneakers or spatial unawareness, these have proven challenging times for the third-year Miami Heat guard and even some of his teammates. As he prepared for Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena, Herro acknowledged that something has been off lately, namely his footing. ...
Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz is calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be “held accountable" and suggested that he should resign.
Denzel Washington has starred in at least 60 movies since his career took off in the late ’70s and has worked with countless talented people […]
A YouTuber from the 'Jenechuru Keto Recipes' channel did three minutes of mountain climbers every day for 30 days and recorded his transformation progress.
It appears the Bears are exploring the idea of restructuring the front office, which would include bringing in a football guy to run things.
Nothing like fake motivation.