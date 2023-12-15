South Korea sends 10 Croatian-made mine-clearance machines to Ukraine – photo

The Republic of Korea donated 10 mine-clearance machines manufactured by the Croatian DOK-ING company to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) as humanitarian aid.

Source: Embassy of Ukraine in South Korea

Details: The report states that the equipment has arrived at its destination, where it will be distributed among the SES units involved in the humanitarian mine-clearance of the liberated territory of Ukraine.

The embassy expressed its sincere gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Korea for the donation of the equipment and looks forward to further support.

Background:

In July, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine. He visited the site of the Bucha massacre near Kyiv and then Irpin.

In September, Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said that starting in 2025, his country would provide Ukraine with US$2.3 billion in financial assistance for reconstruction.

