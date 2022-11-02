South Korea star Son needs facial surgery ahead of World Cup

3
·1 min read

LONDON (AP) — South Korea captain Son Heung-min will undergo surgery on a facial injury, jeopardizing his availability for the World Cup in Qatar.

Son, one of Asian soccer's most high-profile players, was helped off the field during the first half of Tottenham's Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to the face.

Tottenham said Wednesday that Son will have an operation “to stabilize a fracture around his left eye.”

The Premier League club didn't say how long it expects Son to be sidelined.

“Following surgery,” the team said, “Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course.”

The World Cup starts Nov. 20 and South Korea is one of the last teams to play its first group game — against Uruguay on Nov. 24. Portugal and Ghana are also in Group H.

Tottenham has games against Liverpool and Leeds before the Premier League is paused for the World Cup.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Son Heung-min major doubt for World Cup as he requires surgery on facial injury

    South Korea’s first World Cup game against Uruguay is 22 days away.

  • Heung-min Son to undergo surgery on left eye; timetable for return unknown

    Son, 30, was holding the left side of his head as he left the pitch following a hard aerial collision with the shoulder of Marseille's Chancel Mbemba.

  • Japanese pianist attacked in NYC in 2020 finds ‘will to return’ to music

    A Japanese jazz pianist who was brutally attacked by a group of youths in New York in late September 2020 shared how he has found the will to return to music. Tadataka Unno, 42, was exiting a subway train in Harlem when his attackers yelled "Chinese!" at him and beat him heavily, resulting in an injury to his right shoulder. Unno, who is still undergoing physical therapy, told Nikkei Asia that over two years since the attack he continues to find it difficult to lift his right hand above his shoulder and is unable to carry heavy equipment for extended periods.

  • Family of bullied Utah girl who died by suicide files claim

    The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death by suicide. Attorneys representing Brittany Tichenor-Cox on Wednesday said they would seek damages for the 2021 death of her daughter, Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor. In a notice of claim, they said the school had violated state and federal laws, including those that require schools ensure equal treatment, provide educational opportunity and protect students experiencing homelessness.

  • How many workers died building the Qatar World Cup? Misinformation conceals the true ‘scandal’

    Migrant workers built the $200 billion worth of infrastructure Qatar needed to host the World Cup while dealing with appalling and exploitative conditions.

  • Some Taylor Swift fans are signing up for Capital One credit cards in the hopes of getting tickets to her first tour since 2018

    Swift has partnered with Capital One since 2019, offering cardholders opportunities to get tickets early as well as exclusive merch and other perks.

  • DuPont's canceled acquisition fuels fears of China scuttling mergers

    DuPont De Nemours Inc's decision to scrap its deal to buy Rogers Corp has raised concerns that more Western buyers will follow the lead of the U.S. chemicals company in abandoning acquisitions because Chinese regulators will not clear them. DuPont said on Tuesday it terminated its $5.2 billion acquisition of Rogers, a U.S. electronic materials maker, because of protracted delays in securing regulatory approval, marking the first major U.S. deal in four years to collapse because Chinese officials dragged their feet on providing clearance. Qualcomm ended its $44 billion purchase of Dutch peer NXP Semiconductors NV in 2018 after failing to secure regulatory approval.

  • Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit critical minerals deals

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's government ordered three Chinese firms on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals companies on grounds of national security. The three firms ordered to divest their investments are Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co Ltd, Chengze Lithium International Ltd, also based in Hong Kong, and Zangge Mining Investment (Chengdu) Co Ltd. The government ordered the divestiture after a "rigorous scrutiny" of foreign firms by Canada's national security and intelligence community, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement.

  • Houston mayor discloses that he had cancer surgery, therapy

    Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed Wednesday that he underwent surgery and six weeks of radiation therapy during the summer for bone cancer in his jaw. Turner made the disclosure during a question-and-answer session after he delivered his annual State of the City address, the Houston Chronicle reported. Turner missed a few weeks of City Council meetings while receiving his radiation therapy in August and September.

  • On anniversary of home-flipping flop, Zillow is done selling houses

    Zillow Group Inc. is done selling houses a year after ditching its iBuying business, and executives reported better than expected earnings and revenue while wrapping up the effort.

  • Andy Cohen Says He 'Never Saw' Lisa Rinna's Receipts of Kathy Hilton's Aspen Meltdown

    "We didn't cut them out of the show. She never handed them over during the show. So that is the tale of Rinna's receipts," the Watch What Happens Live host said

  • Tottenham's Son forced off hurt in Champions League game

    Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent. The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being helped off the field at Stade Velodrome in the 29th. Tottenham was already without forwards Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski for a match the team only needed to draw to advance to the last 16.

  • U.S. beauty pageant can exclude transgender contestants, court rules

    Beauty pageant operator Miss United States of America LLC cannot be forced to allow transgender women to compete because doing so would interfere with its ability to express "the ideal vision of American womanhood," a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision rejected a lawsuit by Anita Green, a transgender activist, claiming that Miss United States of America's policy of only allowing "natural born" women to compete violates an Oregon anti-discrimination law. Green, who is from Oregon, sued the company in federal court in Portland last year after her application to participate in the pageant was rejected.

  • A look at the players who won't be at the World Cup in Qatar

    Not every soccer star will be competing at the World Cup. The 22-year-old Haaland has had a phenomenal start in his first season at Manchester City with 17 goals in his first 11 Premier League appearances, but Norway failed to beat the Netherlands in the team’s final qualifying game in Group G. Haaland, who had scored in the 1-1 draw when they met in Oslo, missed the decisive game because of an injury. The Dutch qualified as group winners with a 2-0 victory, while Norway was left in third place.

  • The Russo Brothers are done with Marvel (until the end of the decade)

    The Russo Brothers have an indisputably stellar record within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (at least when it comes to numbers). They capped off a successful run that started with Captain America: The Winter Soldier with one of the biggest box office hits of all time, Avengers: Endgame. It’s no wonder that Marvel Studios—and everyone else—is eager to work with them. But Joe and Anthony Russo tell Variety they need a serious break from superheroes (or at least those superheroes).

  • Mexico's 1st female college football kicker takes field

    Andrea Martínez didn't quite realize what she was getting herself into when she tried out to kick extra points for a Mexican college football team. Martínez, a law student at the National Autonomous University of México (UNAM), had played soccer since she was 12 years old.

  • Applebee’s and IHOP run promotions amid ‘tough times’ for consumers: Dine Brands CEO

    Dine Brands CEO John Peyton takes Yahoo Finance behind the scenes of promotional decisions at Applebee's and IHOP.

  • We’re All Excited About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but Can It Hit Theaters Before We Start Stressing about Black Panther 3?

    As anticipation ramps up for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, some fans are already looking ahead to a possible Black Panther 3. By now, Marvel Studios would have usually announced the third entry in the Wakanda franchise, but the company is keeping things more secretive with the Multiverse Saga than it did with the Infinity Saga. Of course, the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom doesn’t care about timelines and schedules, so they want to know about Black Panther 3 right now.

  • Who are the best soccer players of all time?

    With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, let's take a look at the best soccer players of all time with some set to take the pitch in Qatar.

  • It’s Alexa’s birthday! To celebrate, Amazon’s giving shoppers up to 50% off these 6 devices

    Alexa just turned 8! To celebrate, get massive discounts on the Blink video doorbell, Fire TV stick, Echo Show smart display, Echo Dot and more.