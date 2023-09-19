South Korea to supply Ukraine with two K600 Rhino anti-mine vehicles

South Korea will supply Ukraine with two K600 Rhino combat engineering vehicles to break through Russian minefields as part of its next tranche of aid for Kyiv, South Korean newspaper Chosun reported on Sept. 18, citing government sources.

The advanced engineering vehicles are built on a K1A1 main battle tank chassis and equipped with a magnetic field generator to disable mines.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to provide non-lethal goods, including demining equipment, and post-war reconstruction assistance to Zelenskyy during the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, in May.

The K600 Rhino is a highly mobile and heavily armored minefield and complex obstacle breaching system equipped with a mine-clearing plow, an earth-moving arm, and a magnetic mine-disarming device. It can detect and destroy mines within a range of up to five meters.

South Korea will also provide Ukraine with financial aid totaling $2.3 billion to support its economic recovery, President Yoon announced at the G20 summit in India on Sept. 10.

