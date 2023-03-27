South Korea to Surpass China in Chip Machine Spending Next Year

Sam Kim
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea is forecast to overtake China in spending on advanced chipmaking equipment next year in a sign of US export controls reshaping global supply chains for semiconductors.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Korea will likely increase its investment in fab equipment by 41.5% to $21 billion in 2024 while China logs only a 2% increase to $16.6 billion, according to data from SEMI, a global semiconductor association based in the US.

The shift underscores China’s struggle to secure crucial machines to improve its chips as US curbs make it harder to access equipment purchased from a handful of makers like ASML Holding NV of the Netherlands. As the Dutch and Japanese governments join restrictions imposed by the US on exports to China, the most advanced chips and equipment from the likes of Nvidia Corp. and Tokyo Electron Ltd. are being kept out of Chinese hands.

US chipmaking equipment suppliers including Applied Materials Inc., Lam Research Corp. and KLA Corp. are expected to lose billions in sales this year due to the US restrictions on China.

Chip foundries are particularly important in the race for economic and political dominance as they produce cutting-edge chips needed for artificial intelligence, self-driving vehicles and other technologies essential to boosting national competitiveness. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, for instance, was produced by putting together tens of thousands of Nvidia’s A100 chips — which are banned for sale in China — into a functional supercomputer.

With a large share of its memory chips produced in China and growing awareness of US unease, South Korea is now looking to its own soil to lay the ground for foundries as it sees contract chipmaking among its biggest growth engines for the economy.

President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier this month announced a plan to invest in a chipmaking cluster south of Seoul drawing 300 trillion won ($230 billion) from Samsung Electronics Co. over the next two decades. Samsung is also building a semiconductor plant in Texas to win more foundry business, particularly in the US.

Taiwan, home to the world’s largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., is expected to retain its global lead in fab equipment spending with $24.9 billion in 2024, a 4.2% increase from this year, SEMI said separately in its quarterly global forecast.

Fab equipment spending in Japan is expected rise to $7 billion in 2024, SEMI said. Japan recently ended its export curbs to South Korea after the leaders of the two US allies held a summit in Tokyo to restore diplomatic ties and tech supply chains.

Overall, global fab equipment spending is expected to increase 21% to $92 billion in 2024 after it decreases 22% this year on weaker chip demand and higher inventories, SEMI said.

--With assistance from Debby Wu.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Standard Chartered agrees to sell business in Jordan

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Standard Chartered plans to sell its Jordanian business to Arab Jordan Investment Bank (AJIB), the two parties said on Sunday, as the emerging markets-focused lender presses ahead with plans to exit seven markets in Africa and the Middle East. The bank entered into an agreement with AJIB, subject to central bank approval, which will see Standard Chartered's corporate, commercial and institutional banking, consumer lending and private banking businesses migrated to AJIB. All Standard Chartered Bank employees in Jordan will be transferred to AJIB, it said an emailed statement.

  • China's Baidu scraps public launch for ChatGPT-like product

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese search engine giant Baidu on Monday cancelled a planned livestreamed product launch related to its ChatGPT-like "Ernie bot" that it had advertised as being open to media and the public. The webcast, scheduled for Monday afternoon, was switched to a closed-door meeting with the first batch of companies that are testing the product, Baidu said in a statement on Monday morning. The reason behind the change in format was in order to satisfy the "strong demand" from 120,000 companies that had applied to test Ernie bot, the company said, adding this would be the first of many closed-door meetings.

  • Sinopec Full-Year Earnings Decline on Impact From Covid Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinopec plunged in Hong Kong trading after earnings missed estimates as the impact of Covid curbs on fuel demand slashed profit from the producer’s flagship chemicals and refining unit.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateChina Petroleum & Chemical Corp., as it’s officially known, p

  • 11 Best Space Stocks To Invest In According To Hedge Funds

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 11 best space stocks to invest in according to hedge funds. For more space stocks, head on over to 5 Best Space Stocks To Invest In. These days, one of the hottest industries is astronautics. This particular industry has been capturing public attention for years […]

  • Asia shares skittish, US and Europe futures edge higher

    Asian shares struggled on Monday while U.S. and European stock futures edged higher on hopes authorities were working to ring fence stress in the global banking system, even as the cost of insuring against default neared dangerous levels. Helping nerves were reports First Citizens BancShares Inc was in advanced talks to acquire Silicon Valley Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. S&P 500 futures firmed 0.3% and Nasdaq futures 0.4%.

  • China to decide new date for Brazil's Lula visit, agreements postponed: minister

    "All government actions are postponed, including those of the Agriculture Ministry," Favaro, who arrived in China last week, said during a news conference in Beijing. "When the Chinese government is ready, with an available schedule, the visit will certainly be rescheduled, and we will return to continue signing all memorandums and agreements."

  • Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold

    Oil traders ran for the exit during the last major sell off in oil, and now the latest Commitment of Traders report has revealed where that oil money flowed to

  • Saudi Aramco in Deal with Chinese Partners to Build Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco and its Chinese partners will start building a huge refining and petrochemical complex in the Asian nation, accelerating a development that was paused during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateAramco agreed to start construction on the complex in Liaoning

  • The Bond Market Is Starting to Recover After a Rough 2022. What to Know.

    A big headwind for bonds—whose prices move inversely to their yields—has been the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-tightening program.

  • First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. is in advanced talks to acquire Silicon Valley Bank after its collapse earlier this month, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateFirst Citizens could reach a deal as soon as Sunday to acquire Silicon Valley

  • Shannon Sharpe has removed Brett Favre’s case against him to federal court, too

    On Friday, Pat McAfee exercised his prerogative to move to federal court the defamation lawsuit filed against him by Brett Favre. Earlier in the week, former Ravens and Broncos tight end (and also, like Favre, a Hall of Famer) Shannon Sharpe made the same move. Sharpe’s position is the same as McAfee’s. Because Sharpe isn’t [more]

  • Side Hustles 101: 5 Ways to Make Money After Your Day Job

    Need extra cash? Here are a few ideas to consider.

  • Why Keeping All of Your Retirement Savings in an IRA Is a Really Bad Idea

    It's important to save for retirement, because trying to live on Social Security alone might prove disastrous. As of early this year, the average senior on Social Security was collecting just $1,827 a month. If you're decades away from retirement, you can bet that the average monthly benefit will increase over time due to inflation.

  • Some workers are worried that ChatGPT will replace their jobs. They might be right

    ChatGPT and other generative AI tools are starting to see more widespread adoption. That has some workers worried.

  • Target Making Huge Move to Delight Its Customers

    Target has always relied on its certain undefinable magic. Yes, the company has invested in digital and delivery, but the core of the company remains its brick-and-mortar presence and CEO Brian Cornell fully understands that. Target's remodels have been market-specific revamps of its stores.

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The notion of 'fake work' or coasting in the tech industry has a long history, but experts say it's just an 'excuse for bad management'

    Tech workers have been accused of "resting and vesting" in the past. Experts say the fake work claims are part of a larger issue of poor management.

  • Florida Plastic Surgeon Accused of Killing Lawyer Who Vanished on Bathroom Break

    Pinellas County Sheriff, FacebookA Florida plastic surgeon has been charged with murdering a lawyer who vanished from his office during a bathroom break last week—and who worked for a firm representing defendants in a lawsuit filed by the doctor.Tomasz Roman Kosowski, 44, was arrested Saturday in Tarpon Springs after police searched his home. Authorities did not say if the body of the attorney, Steve Cozzi, 41, has been found.“Today, our greatest fears were realized. My husband and best friend w

  • Is There Actually an RMD Cut-Off Age?

    Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the minimum amount that you must withdraw from certain tax-advantaged retirement accounts. They begin at age 72 or 73, depending on your circumstances and continue indefinitely. There is, unfortunately, no age when RMDs stop. You … Continue reading → The post At What Age Do RMDs Stop? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pat McAfee thought pre-lawsuit letters from Brett Favre’s lawyers were “fake”

    Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has sued three different people, so far, for defamation arising from comments made regarding Favre’s role in a Mississippi welfare-fund controversy. One of them thought the letters sent by Favre’s lawyers before the case was filed were a joke. “Honestly, I was like, ‘Oh, this has gotta be fake,’” [more]