South Korea, U.S. defense chiefs reaffirm commitment to defend against North Korea

U.S. Defense Secretary Esper clasps hands with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong before their meeting in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States reaffirmed on Friday U.S. commitment for the defense of South Korea against North Korea and efforts to denuclearize the North, the South's Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said.

Jeong said he and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper shared the view that a cost-sharing pact for U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, which is now being negotiated, should be fair and mutually agreeable.





(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Jack Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)