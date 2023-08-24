South Korea, US and Japan 'strongly condemn' North Korea launch

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea Foreign Minister Park Jin and his U.S. and Japan counterparts on Thursday "strongly condemned" a North Korean rocket launch which they said was a ballistic missile disguised as a space rocket, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The ministers also agreed during a phone call to consider unilateral sanctions responding to Thursday's launch, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)