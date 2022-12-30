South Korea Wants More Incentives to Stay in Global Chip Race

Sohee Kim
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered his government to devise stronger incentives to drive its chip industry, accusing opposition lawmakers of impeding that critical effort as other countries spend billions on semiconductor policy support.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a strongly worded statement, Yoon blasted a bill passed on Dec. 23 with a smaller-than-envisioned tax cut for corporates. It called for a tax break of 8% for big companies, falling shy of the 20% that a special committee of experts had previously recommended.

Yoon’s government has come under fire for coming up short on support for Korea’s crucial chip industry at a time China, the US and Japan are spending billions. While Korea has produced chip leaders from Samsung Electronics Co. to SK Hynix Inc., concern is growing Korea might eventually lose its edge, particularly in newer arena such as logic chipmaking.

Led by independent lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja, a former Samsung executive, the so-called “K-Chips” bill included fast-track approval programs and tax breaks. But it was “regrettable” that it passed with a far smaller tax cut than expected, and without sufficient discussion, Yoon said in a statement.

“The corporate tax cut to enhance the global competitiveness and expand investment of companies was not fully reflected as the opposition party hobbled the move with its majority of seats,” he said.

“I urge the finance ministry to actively consider measures to further expand tax support for national strategic industries such as semiconductors in discussions with related ministries.”

--With assistance from Sangmi Cha.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Solana Tumbles Again, Bringing Crypto Token’s 2022 Plunge to 94%

    (Bloomberg) -- Solana, the cryptocurrency backed by fallen crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried, tumbled on Wednesday amid concerns that large holders may be about to offload the token. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are OmicronSolana droppe

  • Tencent-Backed Online Broker Abruptly Delays Hong Kong Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Futu Holdings Ltd., a Chinese online broker backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., has abruptly postponed its Hong Kong listing less than a day before its scheduled debut on Friday. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are OmicronFu

  • This Houston Travel App Gets Travelers To Their Destination Faster

    Although Houston has grown increasingly popular as a travel destination among Black travelers, the traffic there sucks.

  • MI Republicans propose TikTok ban on state gov. devices amid security concerns

    MI Republicans propose TikTok ban on state gov. devices amid security concerns

  • Taiwan’s Tsai Lauds Japan’s New Security Strategy, Kyodo Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen told a visiting Japanese ruling party official she welcomed Tokyo upgrading its security strategy, Kyodo News said, comments that come as China asserts its military power in the region. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseGoldman CEO Solomon Says Job Cuts Are Coming Next MonthStocks Post Month’s Best Day as Rate Surge Fades: Markets WrapBritain

  • The Returns At WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Aren't Growing

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a...

  • UpHealth, Inc. (UPH) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    UpHealth, Inc. (UPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -525% and 18%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Peter Sealey, Former Marketing Executive at Coca-Cola and Columbia Pictures, Dies At 82

    Peter Sealey, the former global chief marketing officer of The Coca-Cola Company who spent six years working with Columbia Pictures, died Dec. 15 in Palm Springs, Calif. due to complications after a fall, according to his family. He was 82. Sealey worked at The Coca-Cola Company for over two decades, during which the beverage company […]

  • Fantasy Basketball Pickups - Week 12

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Titus explains why fantasy managers should add the Knicks’ Quentin Grimes, Lakers’ Austin Reaves and Suns’ Landry Shamet.

  • China Starts Work on Huge $11 Billion Desert Renewables Project

    (Bloomberg) -- China broke ground on an 80 billion yuan ($11 billion) renewables project in Inner Mongolia, part of a massive clean-power rollout to achieve the nation’s ambitious climate targets. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are Omi

  • Tesla’s Drop Puts $157 Million Korea Structured Products at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- This year’s unprecedented plunge in Tesla Inc. has put $157 million worth of related Korean structured products at risk of capital loss unless the electric-vehicle giant’s stock stages a dramatic recovery.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Says Covid Cases on

  • President Joe Biden signs $1.7 trillion bill funding government operations

    President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill to keep the federal government operating through federal budget year-end in September 2023.

  • Despite losing streak, Bears see foundation taking shape

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) The Chicago Bears are losing at a rate unlike any other team in the history of the founding NFL franchise. ''Like I've been saying all year, no matter what's happened the week before, everybody comes in the same, with the same energy,'' quarterback Justin Fields said. The Bears (3-12) head into Sunday's game at Detroit on an eight-game losing streak, which matches the franchise record set in 1978 and 2002.

  • Israel Has Improved Readiness to Attack Iran, Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel has improved its readiness to attack Iran, outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday as he cited preparations that the military is making to hit nuclear sites.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are Omicr

  • Josh McDaniels praises Kyle Shanahan's creativity in 49ers scouting report

    Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels praised Kyle Shanahan's creativity while offering a scouting report on some of the 49ers' key offensive players.

  • Final California inflation relief payments are coming, with debit cards being sent by Jan. 14

    California has paid out $8.4 billion of the $9.5 billion set aside for the Middle Class Tax Refund program, according to the Franchise Tax Board.

  • Trump told aides to say he'd 'make many calls and have many meetings' after discovering weeks before he left office that his schedule was partly public, ex-aide says

    Judd Deere, a former White House deputy press secretary, testified Trump instructed aides to say he would "make many calls and have many meetings."

  • Trump NFTs Crater With Daily Sales Down 98% From Peak

    Demand for the ex-president’s Polygon NFTs has vanished, with both sales volume and prices falling sharply.

  • January 6 committee withdraws Trump subpoena: 'They knew I did nothing wrong'

    The Jan. 6 special committee decided on Wednesday it will no longer subpoena former President Donald Trump for his testimony and documents related to the Capitol protests.

  • Melania Trump was ‘angry’ with Meadows and ‘wary’ of lawyers ahead of Jan. 6: Grisham

    Former first lady Melania Trump distrusted most of her husband’s inner circle ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the Capitol, and was outright angry with chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to testimony from ex-White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham released Thursday. Melania Trump was “wary” with the White House legal advisers —…