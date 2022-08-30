South Korean actor Yoo Joo-eun leaves heartbreaking note before her death at age 27

South Korean actor Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday at the age of 27.

Yoo’s older brother broke the news of her death on her Instagram account, which has since been set to private, on Tuesday.

“On August 29, 2022, Joo-eun left this place and went to a comfortable place,” Yoo's older brother wrote in the post. “If you have time, please greet Joo-eun on her way.”

The Instagram post also reportedly included a note that Yoo wrote for her loved ones before she died.

The note began with an apology and an expression of gratitude for their love and support: "I’m sorry for leaving first. I’m especially sorry the most to Mom, Dad, Grandma and Oppa (older brother). My mind is screaming that it does not want to live anymore. Although life without me may be empty, live bravely. I will be watching over everything. Don’t cry. It’s unhealthy."

She then went on to assure everyone that she was already at peace: "I’m not sad at all right now. I feel resolute and calm. I think it’s because I’ve been thinking about this for a while now. I have lived a tremendously happy life that was more than I deserved. So that is plenty enough for me. This is enough. So please live without blaming anyone. I didn’t die. So everyone should live well. I hope that many people come to my funeral and greet faces that they haven’t seen in a long time and check on those going through tough times."

Yoo, who was best known for her roles in the drama series “Big Forest” (2018) and “Joseon Survival Period” (2019), described her passion for acting as a blessing and a curse: "I really wanted to act. It was my everything and my purpose. But it wasn’t easy living that life. I didn’t want to do anything else. That felt hopeless. I realized that doing something that you want is a blessing but only doing that one thing was also a curse."



The note ended with more appreciation for her family and loved ones: "Thank you so much for cherishing and loving me. That was my strength and laughter. Never forgetting those memories and taking them with me until the very end shows that I have lived a successful life. Even though I lacked and was impatient, thank you so much for understanding and embracing me. I’m sorry that I can’t express it very well. But you understand how I feel, right? And to all those precious relationships I’ve made, especially the teachers, I was so grateful, and I respected you all. Thank you so much for teaching me the many things in life. Mom, Dad, I love you. Don’t cry. Please."

While local reports have mentioned suicide, authorities have yet to confirm the cause of her death.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For a list of international suicide hotlines, click here.

Featured Image via tvN drama (left), 대학내일 (right)

