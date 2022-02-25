South Korean crypto businesses scramble to meet FATF travel rule

TheStreet.com

While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult ticket for one of the four Disney World theme parks currently costs $109-$159 (Disney uses variable pricing based on demand), which Disney has not increased since before the pandemic. Add in tickets for the rest of your family for multiple days, the Park Hopper add-on, Genie+, Lightning Lanes, hotel and food costs, and--well, let's say that unless you're rolling in literal mountains of money in your free time, you better enjoy your charming frolic in Disney's magical streets because it's likely the only one you can afford this year.