South Korean Dalgona candy gets a 'Squid Game' boost

Netflix's hit series "Squid Game" rejuvenates the popularity of Korean Dalgona candy, with customers lining up to try their hand at the shape removal challenge. (Oct. 13)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories