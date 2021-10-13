South Korean Dalgona candy gets a 'Squid Game' boost
Netflix's hit series "Squid Game" rejuvenates the popularity of Korean Dalgona candy, with customers lining up to try their hand at the shape removal challenge. (Oct. 13)
“I’m not going back, Tim…. I’m not going back home.” With that declaration from Gibbs, made while peacefully casting a line into an Alaskan bay, CBS’ NCIS this Tuesday night announced series lead Mark Harmon’s exit after more than 18 seasons. Harmon reportedly was ready to hang up Gibbs’ cap after last season, but learned […]
'The Voice' season 21 features Ariana Grande as a new coach, alongside John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. The "Positions" singer wore a two-piece matching set for the first round of battles on Monday's episode of the NBC singing competition show.
The rapper wants to come on the NBC sketch show to impersonate the comedian.
If you're a vinyl aficionado, you'll want to check if you have any of these sought-after albums in your own collection.
Smash Mouth’s lead singer Steve Harwell is apparently retiring after a controversial concert in Upstate New York on Saturday that found him slurring his words and making vaguely threatening comments toward the audience. The singer has been battling health problems for several years and the band had played some recent shows with a stand-in vocalist. […]
The hit CBS drama 'NCIS' featured actor Mark Harmon as Special Agent in Charge Leroy Jethro Gibbs and in season 19's latest episode, he said goodbye. Here's how fans reacted to the news that has been teased for a while.
"Tales of the Walking Dead" will premiere next summer
Jessie James Decker is toned and fit. The country singer shared a fat burning leg workout on Instagram that encourages everyone to get a quick sweat in.
At a show in upstate New York over the weekend, Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell appeared to give a Nazi salute to fans from the stage.
“I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs,” the former Beatle told The New Yorker about the group's top musical rivals.
Vanessa Lachey took to Instagram to announce that her new show NCIS: Hawai'i has been picked up for a full season, and fans reacted to this exciting news.
Ducky is back in tonight’s episode of CBS’ NCIS, and for good reason — he is worried about his longtime friend Jethro. When last we tuned in, Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) had been led to Upstate New York by Paul Lemere, not to find the grave of the serial contract killer’s first victim, as […]
Saturday Night Live's newest comedy trio, Please Don't Destroy, made their show debut by taking on the oversaturated hard seltzer market. The post SNL Pokes Fun at Hard Seltzer Trend in Hilarious Short appeared first on Nerdist.
Following news about Lori Loughlin's return to TV as Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls, Hallmark Channel released a statement, clarifying that they have no plans to work with the actress.
There’s still a lot of life left in the dead: AMC on Tuesday announced that it had greenlit another spinoff of The Walking Dead. Tales of the Walking Dead, set to premiere in the summer of 2022, is the previously teased anthology series made up of standalone hours focused on new and already-introduced characters from […]
Crosby gives a track-by-track guide to his 1971 solo debut. 'I was an immature person, stoned out of my mind, hit with something I absolutely couldn't handle. It's amazing I managed to get into the studio at all'
You may want to ease up on the googly eyes, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess. The judges aren't feeling the love!
A teacher is going mega-viral after sharing his trick for how to split open an apple with your hands.
But net ended up in a three-way tie for second place in ratings among adults 18-49
Mark Harmon's final episode as the star of 'NCIS' finds Agent Gibbs searching for peace after decades of struggle. Read EW's recap of season 19, episode 4, 'Great Wide Open.'