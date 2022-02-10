South Korean diplomat has his nose broken by 'unprovoked' punch in NYC

A South Korean diplomat was punched in the face in Midtown Manhattan in New York City on Wednesday evening in what police are calling an “unprovoked” attack.



The diplomat, whose name has been withheld, was assaulted around 8:10 p.m. near West 35th Street and 5th Avenue, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).



“Upon arrival, officers observed a 52-year-old male, with pain and swelling to his face,” police told NextShark in a statement. “Further investigation revealed an unknown adult male approached the victim at the location, and punched him in the face, before fleeing on foot towards 6 Avenue.”



“The incident was unprovoked,” police added. “EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to NYU Hospital, in stable condition with complaint of pain. There is no arrest and the investigation remains ongoing.”



ABC7 New York reported that the attack is currently not being investigated as a hate crime.





EXCLUSIVE: 53-year-old South Korean diplomat punched in his face in an unprovoked attack on 5th Ave and 35th St around 8:10pm tonight. No words were exchanged. Suspect fled. Diplomat suffered broken nose. This is not currently being investigated as a hate crime.

— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 10, 2022







“The unprovoked attack against the South Korean diplomat is horrific and absolutely unacceptable," City Councilman Keith Powers, who represents the neighborhood where the assault occurred, told NBC News.



"Over the past year, we’ve seen a rise in hate crimes against the AAPI community that is abhorrent and cannot continue," Powers continued. "It is our duty to condemn these terrible incidents and take against against this continued harassment, violence, and discrimination."



According to the NYPD, there was a 361% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes reported in the last year, with 129 reported in 2021 compared to 28 in 2020.



NextShark has reached out to the United Nations for further comment.



Featured Image via Flickr / Adrian Owen (CC BY 2.0)

Story continues

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

California sheriff’s office recruit killed in freeway shooting a month before graduation

'Lucky to be alive': NYPD looking for suspect who attacked, robbed Thai woman on subway

‘Because I’m God’: Man who shoved Asian woman to her death on NYC subway has decades-long rap sheet

Elderly man with PTSD from SF Chinatown baseball bat attack sues DA Chesa Boudin for mishandling his case