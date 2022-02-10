South Korean diplomat punched in unprovoked attack in New York City: police

A South Korean diplomat was punched in the face while walking down Fifth Avenue at 35th Street in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday evening, New York City police confirmed.

The unidentified diplomat, 52, was hospitalized with pain and swelling to his face.

The alleged attack was unprovoked and happened just after 8 p.m. ET. No arrests were immediately made and no suspect description was reported.

The suspect, described only as a man, reportedly fled toward Sixth Avenue, police said.

The incident was not being reported as a hate crime, WABC-TV reporter CeFaan Kim tweeted.

The victim was in stable condition after he was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.