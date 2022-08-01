Korean Exports Extend Gains, Signaling Global Resilience

Sam Kim
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s exports extended gains in July, suggesting the global economy remains resilient amid concerns that rapid central bank tightening could tip the world into a recession.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Overseas shipments increased 9.4% from a year earlier, the trade ministry said Monday, compared with economists’ forecasts for a 10% gain. Average daily shipments, which take into account one less business day than a year earlier, rose 14.1%, the customs office said.

Overall imports advanced 21.8%, resulting in the second-largest trade deficit in figures dating back to 2000, and the fifth time the economy recorded a shortfall in seven months this year.

South Korea’s trade data are an early indicator of global economic activity as its manufacturers are positioned widely across supply chains. Concerns about a global recession have increasingly weighed on Korean exporters including Samsung Electronics Co., the world’s largest memory-chip producer.

Covid lockdowns in China have also increased disruptions to global supply chains, while Russia’s war on Ukraine has amplified the already high price of energy that Korean exporters rely on to manufacture goods.

A steady trade performance has given the Bank of Korea confidence to keep tightening monetary policy to cool inflationary pressures and shore up the won. The central bank will hold a policy meeting later this month after raising the benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage-point in July.

Today’s report from the trade ministry also showed:

  • Semiconductor shipments rose 2.1%, while exports to China edged down 2.5% in July from a year earlier.

  • Oil products jumped 86.5% and automobile shipments advanced 25.3% in July from a year earlier.

  • Sales of ships rose 29.2% and exports of rechargeable batteries increased 11.8%.

  • Crude prices climbed 41.4% and gas prices jumped 113.9% from a year earlier, contributing heavily to the trade deficit

  • Exports to the U.S. totaled $10 billion in the best monthly performance on record

(Updates with daily average shipments, other details)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea July factory activity weakens for first time in 2 years - PMI

    South Korea's factory activity shrank in July for the first time in nearly two years, as output and new orders weakened amid continued inflation and supply chain woes, a private-sector survey showed on Monday. The S&P Global purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to a seasonally-adjusted 49.8 in July from 51.3 in June, falling below 50 for the first time since September 2020. "South Korean manufacturers reported that strong inflationary pressures and sustained supply chain disruption had hindered production and demand at the start of the third quarter," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Demands Access to POWs Killed in Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverChina Factory Activity Unexpectedly Contracts on OutbreaksThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesUkraine demanded access to the remains of dozens of POWs killed in an attack on a correctional facility in occupied Donetsk, as international condemnation grew

  • Can This Healthcare Stock Keep Beating the Market?

    While the broader market is struggling, Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) is performing relatively well. It's been a volatile ride, though, and there could be more twists and turns for Krystal Biotech in the next 10 months. Krystal Biotech is, at the moment, a clinical-stage company that focuses on rare dermatologic diseases.

  • UK Has Lagged Europe in Helping With Petrol Price Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK has lagged behind major European nations in trying to help people deal with soaring petrol and diesel prices, according to the RAC motoring organization. Most Read from BloombergPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverChina Factory Activity Unexpectedly Contracts on OutbreaksThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep Loss

  • Shadow-banking risks in China curbed significantly, regulator says

    The assets and risks of China's "shadow" banking sector have declined significantly through continuous regulation, the state-run Securities Times on Saturday quoted a top regulator as saying. The sector has reduced by more than 29 trillion yuan ($4.3 trillion) as of the end of June from its historical high, Liang Tao, vice chairman of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, was quoted as saying. Liang warned of high hidden risks, however, as some products have complex structure and high leverage levels, the newspaper said.

  • This TikTok-famous scalp massager is a 'life changing experience'

    Now you can remove product buildup, exfoliate dead skin and stimulate hair growth all with one game-changing product.

  • Ford Motor, Hershey, and McKesson Just Raised Their Dividends

    Ford Motor lifted its quarterly dividend to 15 cents a share, a 50% boost, while Hershey raised its payout by 15%.

  • China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares up

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory activity contracted unexpectedly in July after bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns the month before, as fresh virus flare-ups and a darkening global outlook weighed on demand, a survey showed on Sunday. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in July from 50.2 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, below the 50-point mark that separates contraction from growth and the lowest in three months. "The level of economic prosperity in China has fallen, the foundation for recovery still needs consolidation," NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said in a statement on the NBS website.

  • Asia shares off to sluggish start, China data soft

    Asian share markets got off to a slow start on Monday as disappointing Chinese economic data fed doubts last week's rally on Wall Street could be sustained in the face of determined policy tightening by global central banks. At the same time U.S. data out Friday showed stubbornly high inflation and wages growth, while central banks in the UK, Australia and India are all expected to hike again this week.

  • Australia home prices slide, Sydney suffers worse month in 40 years

    Australian home prices slid for a third month in July and the pace quickened as Sydney suffered its worst decline in almost 40 years amid rising borrowing costs and a cost-of-living crisis. Figures from property consultant CoreLogic out on Monday showed prices nationally fell 1.3% in July from June when they dropped 0.6%. The pullback in Sydney gathered momentum as values fell 2.2% in the month, while Melbourne lost 1.5%.

  • China's Alibaba strives to keep New York listing amid audit dispute

    (Reuters) -Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it would work to maintain its New York Stock Exchange listing alongside its Hong Kong listing after the Chinese e-commerce giant was placed on a delisting watchlist by U.S authorities. The company on Friday became the latest of more than 270 firms to be added to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's list of Chinese companies that might be delisted for not meeting auditing requirements. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA) is intended to address a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms.

  • AMD, PayPal, Starbucks, Uber, Paramount, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season continues with dozens of companies reporting. Plus, July jobs report, manufacturing and services PMIs, and a Bank of England rate increase.

  • Musk May Keep Selling Tesla, With or Without Twitter: MLIV Pulse

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors expect Elon Musk to sell more shares of his electric carmaker Tesla Inc. by the end of 2022, according to the latest MLIV Pulse survey.Most Read from BloombergPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverChina Factory Activity Unexpectedly Contracts on OutbreaksThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesAbout 75% of 1

  • Asia’s Richest Men Prep for Battle as Adani Enters Ambani’s Turf

    (Bloomberg) -- In June, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his aides ran into an unexpected dilemma when debating where to train the dealmaking lens of his empire next.Most Read from BloombergPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverChina Factory Activity Unexpectedly Contracts on OutbreaksThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesAmba

  • See how Jennifer Garner has perfected the art of packed lunches

    Shop the Hydro Flask Insulated Lunch Box on Amazon and pack amazing lunches just like actress Jennifer Garner.

  • Sam's Club 'remarkably resilient' amid overall slowdown: Jefferies analyst

    Walmart's profit warning Monday raised the alarm for retailers, but subsidiary Sam's Club may be in better shape as inflation sends shoppers searching for value, gas perks, and free samples.

  • Alibaba added to watch list of Chinese firms facing expulsion from US exchanges, days after primary listing bid in Hong Kong

    Alibaba Group Holding has been added to a growing list of Chinese companies that face potential delisting from US stock exchanges, days after the e-commerce giant announced plans to seek a primary listing on Hong Kong's bourse with the aim to diversify its investor base. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday included Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post, to its watch list of US-listed Chinese firms that face removal from American exchanges under a 2020 law, the Hold

  • Oil prices slip ahead of OPEC+ meeting

    Oil prices dropped early on Monday as investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Meanwhile, U.S. oil production continued to climb as the rig count rose by 11 in July, increasing for a record 23rd month in a row, data from Baker Hughes showed.

  • Oil Drops as China Slowdown Stokes Concerns Over Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as the week’s trading kicked off, after poor Chinese economic data added to concerns that a global slowdown may sap demand.Most Read from BloombergPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverChina Factory Activity Unexpectedly Contracts on OutbreaksThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesWest Texas Intermediate dro

  • The Best Photos of Queen Elizabeth's Cousin Princess Alexandra Throughout Her Life

    At the time of her birth, she was sixth in line for the British throne. Here, see the best photos of Princess Alexandra of Kent, who later became the Honourable Lady Ogilvy upon her marriage, throughout the decades.