South Korean filmmakers call for probe into ‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun’s death

In the wake of “Parasite” actor Lee Sun-Kyun's suicide in late December, the Association of Solidarity Among Cultural Artists is calling for an investigation into the circumstances leading to the actor's death.

The Association’s statement: The newly established association, which includes South Korean entertainment companies, artists and filmmakers, such as “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho, issued a statement expressing their shared concern in preventing such incidents in the future. They will be holding a press conference on Friday, with director Bong and the head of the Producers Guild of Korea, Choi Jeong-hwa, in attendance.

“In the face of the tragic death of actor Lee Sun-kyun, we shared the same heart that this should never happen again,” the group stated, according to The Korea Herald. “We will call for investigation officials’ probe to discover the truth, request media outlets to delete articles that do not fit their function as media, as well as urge authorities to revise the law to protect the human rights of artists.”

Lee’s death: Lee, 48, was found dead on Dec. 27 inside a parked car in central Seoul just before 11 a.m. local time after his manager reported him missing. According to the chief detective at Seongbuk police station, the actor left what appeared to be a suicide note, suggesting a possible suicide.

Lee’s alleged drug use: The renowned actor was under investigation for alleged illegal drug use in the midst of a government crackdown on drugs. He had been questioned three times by the police in Incheon since October last year, but he denied the accusations and claimed to be a victim of blackmail by a bar hostess.

In the week leading up to his death, Lee underwent a 19-hour interrogation. He claimed his innocence and asked for a lie detector test to support his position. During a statement to reporters, he requested that the police make a fair judgment on the credibility of statements from both him and the alleged blackmailers.

