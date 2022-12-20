South Korean financial super app Toss closes $405M Series G as valuation rises 7%

Kate Park
·4 min read

Viva Republica, an operator of South Korean finance super app Toss, has finalized a $405 million Series G funding and it says it is now valued at 9.1 trillion won ( $7 billion), up from 8.5 trillion won in June 2021, when it raised $410 million in pre-Series F funding at a $7.4 billion (8.5 trillion won) valuation. (South Korea's currency has depreciated against the dollar this year.)

The company's recent funding caught our attention, including that it signals the company is doing comparatively well amid a gloomy macroeconomic outlook. Indeed, unlike global fintech companies, including Klarna, Stripe, and Checkout.com, which have seen their valuations cut fairly dramatically in 2022, Viva Republica boosted its valuation again.

Viva Republica was also on a bit of a hiring spree in October, in stark contrast to many global tech companies, including fintech startups, that have been conducting major layoffs this year. The Seoul-based company had about 1,900 employees as of August.

Fintech-focused investor Tonic Private Equity led the Series G round along with returning backers, including Korea Development Bank (KDB), Altos Ventures, Goodwater Capital, Greyhound Capital, Aspex Management, Bond Capital, and DUMAC. Korea Investment & Securities participated in the latest funding as well. The fintech company said it had completed its first and second close of Series G, approximately $226 million (295.8 billion won) and $175.8 million (229.3 billion won), respectively, in the third quarter of 2022, and the third close of the new funding in November.

Chief operating officer of Viva Republica Hyunwoo Seo told TechCrunch "profitability" is key now and is as significant as growth, particularly in these extremely tough market conditions. (Profitability would also go a long in enabling the company -- which is eyeing a potential initial public offering in the near term -- to do so successfully.)

Toward that end, Toss plans to use the proceeds of its newest fundraise to invest in its products, including digital lending and online payment service for individuals and local merchants.

The new capital will help also Toss accelerate growth for the challenger bank Toss Bank-- launched last year by Via Republica -- and a Robinhood-like retail investment app, Toss Securities, which both look to turn a profit next year, according to Seo.

The company says Toss Securities began a turnaround in the 3Q22. Besides, the registered users of Toss Bank have quintupled to 5 million from 1.1 million since its December 2021 launch.

When asked about its listing plan, Seo declined to comment on its exact IPO schedule, but per previous media outlets, Viva Republica aims to go public in the next four years after increasing its revenue by 2025.

Founded by dentist-turned-entrepreneur Seung-gun Lee, CEO of Viva Republica, the company started as a money-transfer app, Toss, in 2015. Toss joined the unicorn club with its $80 million financing at a valuation of $ 1.2 billion in 2018.

It has since become a finance super app by adding more features like banking, P2P lending, mobile-based stock trading and investing, insurance, credit scoring service, and more. Most recently, Toss launched a buy now pay later (BNPL) service in March, which it says has amassed more than 1 million registered users. South Korea's BNLP Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is projected to grow by about $36.6 billion by 2028, up from $5.6 billion in 2021, as fintech and e-commerce firms use BNPL as one of their marketing tools.

In fact, Viva Republica claims it has the largest market share with its fintech super app in the country in terms of monthly active users (MAUs), with 24 million registered users for Toss and 14 MAUs as of August this year.

Viva Republica continues to push ahead with its acquisitions. The startup launched Toss Payments, which enables local merchants to accept digital payment, two years ago by acquiring a payment gateway business from LG's mobile network company LG U+. (Toss Payments' monthly trading volume surpassed $ 2.7 billion in November.) Toss also took over Merchant Korea, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), in July this year, planning to offer wireless communication services to consumers in 2023. The latest acquisition comes roughly eight months after it acquired a 60% stake in VCNC, an operator of the Korean ride-hailing platform Tada, wholly owned by car-sharing platform SoCar, in October 2021 to make a foray into the mobility market.

Regarding its international growth strategy, Viva Republica could make equity investments in global companies, including Southeast Asia, following entering Vietnam in 2019. But, it is more likely to focus on the domestic business, for the time being, Seo noted.

Viva Republica with Toss Securities, Toss Payments and Toss Insurance is expected to post about 1 trillion won ($ 767 million) in revenue next year, according to the company.

Fintech giants face uphill battle

Viva Republica, developer of Korean financial super app Toss, raises $410M at a $7.4B valuation

Recommended Stories

  • State level investigations of Trump notably absent given Jan. 6 evidence

    Alex Wagner points out how much of Donald Trump's scheme to overturn the 2020 election that took place at the state level and wonders why Fani Willis in Georgia is the only local prosecutor investigating Trump's activities.

  • Jeremy McGilvrey, A Web Design Agency Announces Web Design Services In Dallas, Texas

    Top Dallas web design company Jeremy McGilvrey drives business growth through click-worthy custom websites and sales funnels. Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - Top-rated Dallas web design company Jeremy McGilvrey today announces its conversion-focused web and funnel design services for companies seeking to grow and scale. Jeremy McGilvrey, A Web Design Agency Announces Web Design Services In Dallas, Texas To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://image

  • Billionaire John Fredriksen’s Oil Trader Alta Is Winding Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire John Fredriksen’s boutique oil trading business is being wound down, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTech’s Bust Delivers Bruising Blow to Hollowed-Out San FranciscoMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongAlta Trading, which is effectively owned by the Norway-

  • MPLX LP (MPLX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching MPLX LP (MPLX) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Dave Ramsey Thinks You Should Have a Credit Score of 0. Here's Why That's a Terrible Idea

    Dave Ramsey is known for his anti-debt philosophy. Although the conventional wisdom is that you should work on increasing your credit score, Ramsey says to do the opposite. If you abandon your credit score, it's going to be a huge inconvenience, and it's probably going to cost you money.

  • Texas vows to be 'prepared' for more migrants as Title 42 remains in limbo

    The state of Texas deployed National Guard and equipment to El Paso Monday, a few hours before the Supreme Court paused attempts to lift Title 42.

  • How Are IRA Withdrawals Taxed?

    How IRA withdrawals are taxed depends on the type of account. Tax consequences for traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are different in significant ways.

  • Asian markets mostly weaker as investors question China reopening

    Asian share markets were trading mostly in negative territory on Tuesday, as investors anticipated a somewhat rocky road for China's unwinding of COVID restrictions and the prospect that U.S interest rates will rise higher than expected in 2023. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2% after U.S. stocks ended the previous session lower. China is pushing on with easing restrictions after three years of COVID-19 lockdowns which is leaving to investors to question how financial markets will react to the reopening.

  • Bitcoin Falls to Lowest This Month With Risk of Further Declines

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped to its lowest level in three weeks as equities continued to trend lower.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTech’s Bust Delivers Bruising Blow to Hollowed-Out San FranciscoMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongThe largest cryptocurrency declined as much as 1.9% on Tuesday to $16,277, the lowest

  • Trump is accused of using copyrighted images in his NFT collection

    Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that some of the designs appear to be little more than Mr Trump’s head edited onto images found on the websites of small apparel businesses, stock images or even outfits sold on Amazon and Walmart

  • Tesla may announce $800 million to $1 billion in Mexico plant in coming days - report

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Electric carmaker Tesla could announce the construction of a "Gigafactory" in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon as soon as Friday, with an initial investment of between $800 million and $1 billion, local newspaper Reforma reported Monday. The announcement would follow Chief Executive Elon Musk's visit to the state, which borders Texas, in October. A source told Reuters then that Musk had met with Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia and U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M

    Founded in early 2022, Modulo operated out of the same luxury Bahamian condominium community where Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX employees lived.

  • Historic Buying Opportunity? This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in the S&P 500

    It projects to deliver one of the fastest earnings growth rates in the S&P 500 through next year. Add in its above-average dividend, and it offers the best value proposition in the S&P 500 these days.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street

    This growth stock has lost momentum in recent quarters, but Cathie Wood still sees tremendous upside for patient shareholders.

  • Coinbase Stock Hits an All-Time Low. Where the Company Goes From Here.

    In December of 2021, crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) was about to cap a banner year: it had gone public with a valuation north of $85 billion and a $328 share price, raised over $3 billion through corporate bond offerings, and would ultimately take in $7.8 billion in annual revenue. Coinbase stock dropped 9.1% last week, only to fall to a new all-time low of $34.51 on Monday, before closing at $35.17. As it’s attempted to weather the crypto winter, Coinbase has been careful to distance itself from the likes of FTX and other crypto companies that have imploded recently, pointing to its identity as a Nasdaq-listed public company with audited financial statements.

  • A New Bull Market Is Coming: Take Warren Buffett's and Peter Lynch's Investing Advice

    Investors hoping to benefit from the next bull market should follow the example set by Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch.