South Korean firm to produce 150 million doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine: RIDF

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Friday it had inked a deal with South Korea's GL Rapha for the biotechnology firm to produce over 150 million doses per year of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

The South Korean firm is expected to begin production next month, with a roll-out to start in January 2021, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement. The doses, produced in South Korea, will be intended for global distribution, it said.







