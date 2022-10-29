South Korean Halloween Crush Kills 120, Injures 100

Ari Blaff
·1 min read

At least 120 people died and more than 100 were injured in a stampede in Seoul on Saturday in celebration of Halloween, according to a local officials.

Officials said the death toll could continue to rise.

The event was the “first outdoor no-mask Halloween event” in South Korea since the Covid pandemic started, the BBC reported. Nearly 100,000 revelers were jammed into the Itaewon district of Seoul, the nation’s capital.

“A lot of young people have gathered here tonight. A lot of people came to the party and club, wearing costumes, and a lot of people I’ve seen distraught and sad, and there are chaotic scenes,” a local BBC correspondent reported.

According to the local Yonhap News Agency, dozens of people suffering from “cardiac arrest” and were rushed to hospitals, with nearly 100 participants reporting difficulty breathing.

South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol has ordered disaster medical relief forces to assist, and he ordered a review of the safety of festivity sites.

The crush began down a narrow alleyway full of bars and neon lights. Video circulating from the night shows the street densely packed with people who apparently had nowhere to go.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters

    At least 120 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korea. Oct. 16, 1996 — Eighty-four people die and 147 are injured as panicked fans are crushed and smothered before a World Cup qualifier between Guatemala and Costa Rica in Guatemala City.

  • At least 120 dead in South Korea after crowd surge during Halloween festivities, officials say

    The deaths and injuries occurred after a large crowd pushed forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in Seoul, officials said.

  • At least 146 in South Korea crushed to death in crowd surge

    At least 146 people were killed and 150 more were injured in a crowd surge amid Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea, fire department officials said. Officials said people were likely crushed to death when a large crowd surged forward in an alley in a popular party district of South Korea’s capital city, The Associated…

  • Officials: 120 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

    Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise.

  • At least 120 people dead, hundreds injured in South Korea following Halloween crowd crush

    At least 120 people dead, hundreds injured in South Korea following Halloween crowd crush

  • Death Toll Tops 140 in Korean Halloween Nightmare

    JUNG YEON-JEHalloween parties in South Korea turned into scenes of true terror on Saturday, as stampedes left more than 146 dead, according to the latest reports out of Seoul .The nightmare occurred in the capital’s chic Itaewon neighborhood, where as many as 100,000 people reportedly came to party for the first Halloween since the easing of pandemic safety precautions. Authorities initially reported the incident resulted only in “cardiac arrests”—but at a press conference the head of the local

  • At least 50 people hurt in Seoul in apparent crowd crush

    Dozens of people were injured on Oct. 29 during Halloween celebrations in the Itaewon area of South Korea’s capital.

  • At least 120 killed in stampede in South Korea

    STORY: The incident took place at about 10:20 p.m. (1320 GMT). A large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during the Halloween events, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said. The number of casualties could rise as the rescue effort was still under way. President Yon Suk-yeol presided over an emergency meeting with senior aides and ordered emergency medical teams to the area, his office said. Authorities said they were investigating the exact cause of the incident.

  • South Korea: At least 146 dead after crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul

    Dozens suffer cardiac arrest in what Rishi Sunak says is ‘horrific’ event

  • Small earthquake shakes South Korea agricultural region

    A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook a small agricultural county in South Korea’s central region on Saturday, but officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. The calls were mostly from the central North Chungcheong province but also from Gyeonggi province surrounding the capital, Seoul, and the southern North and South Gyeongsang provinces, according to the weather agency and government officials. Kim Dong-wook, a resident in the central city of Chungju, told news channel YTN that he heard rumblings in the ground and that windows “rattled like during a typhoon.”

  • Two Ashokas are better than one: Ashley Eckstein & Rosario Dawson finally met for new 'Star Wars' series

    At long last, the two Ahsoka Tanos in the Star Wars galaxy had a chance to meet, face-to-face. Recently speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Ashley Eckstein (voice of Ahsoka in the animated projects) revealed that she and Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka in the live-action projects) finally crossed paths on the set of Lucasfilm's upcoming Ahsoka television series (a spinoff of The Mandalorian). Whoo, that's a lot of "Ahsokas" in one paragraph! "I've been waiting to meet her for three years, and I was so ex

  • New Mexico residents owed millions in unclaimed money

    Unclaimed funds are typically turned over to the government after a statutory “dormancy” period has passed.

  • Georgia men caught in Tesla filled with stolen Amazon packages, drugs

    Atlanta police have arrested two suspects caught in a Tesla reportedly filled with drugs and stolen Amazon packages.

  • Biden calls for end of political violence after attack on Pelosi’s husband

    Speaking at a Pennsylvania Democratic Party event on Friday, President Biden called the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, “despicable,” and spoke out against political violence and disinformation. “Enough is enough is enough,” Biden said. “Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against the violence in our politics." Authorities haven't yet determined a motive for the attack.

  • Packers give injury designations to 6 players on final injury report of Week 8

    The Packers ruled out Allen Lazard and list three other starters as questionable to play in Week 8 vs. the Bills.

  • Share of Americans Who Believe Crime Is Increasing in Their Neighborhood Reaches 50-Year High, Gallup Poll Finds

    The number of Americans who believe crime in their neighborhood has increased in the past year has reached its highest level in more than 50 years.

  • With Majority in Sight, Republicans Hush Talk of Impeaching Biden

    WASHINGTON — Since the day President Joe Biden took office, Republicans have publicly called for his impeachment, introducing more than a dozen resolutions accusing him and his top officials of high crimes and misdemeanors and running campaign ads and fundraising appeals vowing to remove him from office at the first opportunity. But in the homestretch of a campaign that has brought the party tantalizingly close to winning control of Congress, top Republicans are seeking to downplay the chances t

  • Here's What That 8.7% Social Security COLA Actually Means for You

    What's a COLA and how does it affect your Social Security benefit? A Social Security cost-of-living adjustment is an annual change the government makes to the program each year to help the value of your checks keep up with inflation. It's based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) for the third quarter of each year.

  • Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough says he acted in self-defense, seeks speedy hearing

    Jaylen McCollough has not played in a UT football game since the Oct. 9 incident, but was cleared last week by a university student conduct board.

  • 10 Asian horror films for a truly terrifying Halloween

    Horror films are a staple of any Halloween celebration, and no one does horror like Asians. Whether you’re looking for a slasher gorefest steeped with blood or a psychological horror that will leave you sleeping with the lights on, let NextShark be your guide through the macabre, the paranormal and the grotesque this Halloween season. From South Korea to the Philippines, here are 10 films — in no particular order — guaranteed to leave you squirming in your seats.