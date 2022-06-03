Korea Inflation Outpaces Forecasts, Adding to Rate Hike Case

Sam Kim
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s inflation outpaced forecasts again, accelerating beyond 5% for the first time in more than 13 years and prompting the central bank to signal further interest rate hikes and the government to ramp up price-relief measures.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Consumer prices advanced 5.4% in May from a year earlier, faster than economists’ forecast of 5.1% and reaching the highest level since August 2008, the statistics office reported Friday. April’s reading of 4.8% was already the strongest since October 2008.

The reading is the latest example of price growth outstripping expectations as global policy makers struggle to rein in inflation they once considered to be a short-lived phenomenon.

The Bank of Korea said inflation in the 5% range would likely continue in June and July in a statement released after the data. It’s “more important than anything to stably manage inflation expectations” to ensure price stability, it said.

BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong already warned last week that he expected inflation to top 5% and stay there for some time. He said the focus for policy must stay on inflation for now rather than economic growth after the central bank raised rates for the fifth time since last summer.

Still, the central bank is unlikely to switch from quarter-percentage point hikes to half-percentage point increases anytime soon, said Roh Hyun-woo, a strategist at Hanwha Asset Management. He characterized the result as largely within the range expected by the bank.

“The BOK has been taking baby steps, starting its rate cycle earlier than other central banks,” he said. “That will likely remain the baseline approach for the BOK for the time being.”

The chance of a jumbo rate hike in Korea is more dependent on what the Federal Reserve does and would be more likely if the US opts for a 75 basis point increase at some point this year, Roh added.

Bank of Korea’s Key Worry Is Price-Income Spiral, Ex-Member Says

The BOK has been in the vanguard of central banks ratcheting up the fight against inflationary pressures that have weighed on the outlook for the global economy. These have been exacerbated by Russia’s war on Ukraine and supply chain snarls from lockdowns in China.

With concern over inflation strengthening among senior policy makers in Korea, the finance ministry described the situation as “grave.”

The ministry said the government will take further action to tackle the impact of soaring prices with measures to stabilize the supply of vegetables and possible tariff cuts to lower some consumer prices.

Today’s inflation report also showed:

  • Compared with the previous month, consumer prices advanced 0.7%

  • Core inflation accelerated to 4.1% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since April 2009

  • Transportation costs led the gains, jumping 14.5% from a year earlier

  • Utility costs rose 5%. Food and beverage prices increased 6%. The price of household goods and services climbed 5.4%

  • Prices at hotels and restaurants jumped 7.3% amid loosened Covid restrictions on public activity.

(Adds comments from Bank of Korea statement)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • S.Korea May inflation hits near 14-yr high, beats expectations

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's consumer inflation picked up more than expected in May to a near 14-year high on a global surge in materials and food costs, data showed on Friday, cementing the case for further interest rate raises. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.4% in May from a year before, the Statistics Korea data showed, speeding up from a 4.8% rise the previous month and faster than 5.1% tipped in a Reuters poll.

  • Japan's service sector activity grows at fastest pace in 6 months - PMI

    Japan's services sector activity grew at the fastest pace in half a year in May as consumer sentiment recovered further following the easing of coronavirus curbs, though high energy and material costs pushed up input prices by a record rate. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.6 from the prior month's final of 50.7, with activity coming in well above the 50-mark that separates contraction from expansion. "That said, rising prices remained a slight drag on demand, as cost burdens rose at a record rate."

  • Asian Stocks Advance Ahead of Key US Jobs Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian shares opened higher Friday after US equities snapped a two-day slide ahead of a key jobs report as traders weigh the outlook for inflation and growth. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Data Sh

  • Stock Market Extends Losses As Interest Rates Rise; Watch These Oil And Gas Stocks Now

    Sellers came into the stock market again Wednesday, one day after the Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 suffered distribution days.

  • How Singapore Airlines Beat the Pandemic and Came Out Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- The day after Wuhan went into a lockdown in January 2020, Singapore Airlines Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Goh Choon Phong called a crisis meeting at Airline House, the company’s massive, factory-like headquarters at the end of Changi Airport’s runways. The question to be answered: How bad is this going to be?Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJami

  • Amazon to Shut China Kindle Store After Years-Long Struggle

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. will shut its Chinese ebook store next year, pulling a small but prominent business from a market where it’s failed to make major inroads against local rivals.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks D

  • CreditRich co-founders detail the value of credit and having a ‘wealth management system’

    CreditRich Co-Founders Angel Rich and Courtney Keen join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss their partnership with Visa to promote financial literacy and help communities build up their credit scores, in addition to how their app will aid in managing debt.

  • Oil Holds Gains as Hotly Watched OPEC+ Supply Boost Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains in Asia -- and was set for a sixth weekly advance -- after a keenly anticipated OPEC+ supply meeting delivered only a modest increase in output. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Data

  • Hyperice CEO: Mental health devices can help ‘1 million individuals’

    Hyperice CEO Jim Huether joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the health company's acquisition of a mental wellbeing product.

  • Coinbase to extend hiring freeze and rescind some accepted offers - blog post

    Coinbase Global Inc will extend its hiring freeze for the foreseeable future and rescind a number of accepted offers in order to deal with current macroeconomic conditions, the company said in a blog post on Thursday. Coinbase earlier froze hiring for two weeks as fears of rising interest rates rocked the cryptocurrency market. "We always knew crypto would be volatile, but that volatility alongside larger economic factors may test the company, and us personally, in new ways," said L.J. Brock, Coinbase's chief people officer, in the blog post.

  • Saudis Nod to US With Oil-Output Hike, But Keep Russia Close

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ agreed to open its oil taps faster in the summer months, a gesture of reconciliation to the US that nevertheless keeps Russia at the heart of the cartel.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Data S

  • Okta stock soars on earnings, raised sales guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down Okta Q1 earnings.

  • Why Tesla Stock Did a U-Turn Today

    Today, though, Tesla's stock took a turn for the better, rising 4.7%, as investors reacted positively to news that the company is delaying delivery of longer-range electric vehicles in the U.S. Why is that? Reuters is reporting that because of snarls in the automotive parts supply chain, Tesla has been forced to delay deliveries of certain long-range models of its electric vehicles in the U.S. This sounds like bad news for Tesla -- not what you'd expect to send the stock shooting up. According to the news agency, new orders of long-range versions of Tesla's Model Y electric crossover will not arrive before December, and maybe not until March 2023.

  • TikTok star Adam Waheed launches comedy network at Mark Cuban-backed Fireside

    TikTok star Adam Waheed’s launching a comedy network with Fireside, a startup co-founded by Mark Cuban. Both are betting on a participatory future in entertainment.

  • No 'red line' against central bank digital currency, BoE's Hauser says

    LONDON (Reuters) -A central bank digital currency (CBDC) would not pose too big a challenge for the Bank of England's operations, Andrew Hauser, the BoE's executive director for markets, said on Wednesday. The BoE is due to consult this year about whether it should create its own digital currency - a competitor of sorts to cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin - after encouragement from finance minister Rishi Sunak to consider a possible 'Britcoin'. Hauser said a central bank digital currency would be the first new type of central bank liability in centuries, but not one that was incompatible with the BoE's goals.

  • May jobs preview: US job growth likely continued in May amid recession worries

    The U.S. labor market likely remained hot in May, even as tighter monetary conditions and persistent inflation stoke worries of an economic slowdown.

  • White House weighs oil profits tax to fund consumer rebate

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House is considering congressional proposals that could tax oil and gas producers' profits in order to provide a benefit to consumers struggling with higher energy prices, a U.S. official said on Thursday. "There are a variety of interesting proposals and design choices on a windfall profits tax," Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of President Joe Biden's National Economic Council, said during a panel discussion sponsored by the Roosevelt Institute think tank. "We've looked carefully at each of them and are engaging in conversations with Congress about design."

  • 'There's no recession in love': Jefferies analyst

    Wall Street believes love is all you need, and is bullish on dating app companies in this environment.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Climbs Past $30K, but Bearish Sentiment Remains

    Cryptos were largely in the green, although trading was choppy; India crypto investors receive some upbeat news.

  • All options on table in China tariff review, U.S. trade official says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is considering "all options" as it reviews potential changes to U.S. duties on Chinese imports, including tariff relief and new trade investigations in a shift of focus to strategic concerns with Beijing, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said on Thursday. Bianchi told Reuters in an interview that the agency is seeking to address long-term challenges from China and "getting a tariff structure that really makes sense." "We're looking at everything and what we're focused on is making sure that we have again, a long term realignment of the relationship with China, focusing on some of the concerns ... such as non-market practices and economic coercion," Bianchi said.