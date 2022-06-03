Korea Inflation Outpaces Forecasts, Adding to Rate Hike Case

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s inflation outpaced forecasts again, accelerating beyond 5% for the first time in more than 13 years and prompting the central bank to signal further interest rate hikes and the government to ramp up price-relief measures.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Consumer prices advanced 5.4% in May from a year earlier, faster than economists’ forecast of 5.1% and reaching the highest level since August 2008, the statistics office reported Friday. April’s reading of 4.8% was already the strongest since October 2008.

The reading is the latest example of price growth outstripping expectations as global policy makers struggle to rein in inflation they once considered to be a short-lived phenomenon.

The Bank of Korea said inflation in the 5% range would likely continue in June and July in a statement released after the data. It’s “more important than anything to stably manage inflation expectations” to ensure price stability, it said.

BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong already warned last week that he expected inflation to top 5% and stay there for some time. He said the focus for policy must stay on inflation for now rather than economic growth after the central bank raised rates for the fifth time since last summer.

Still, the central bank is unlikely to switch from quarter-percentage point hikes to half-percentage point increases anytime soon, said Roh Hyun-woo, a strategist at Hanwha Asset Management. He characterized the result as largely within the range expected by the bank.

“The BOK has been taking baby steps, starting its rate cycle earlier than other central banks,” he said. “That will likely remain the baseline approach for the BOK for the time being.”

Story continues

The chance of a jumbo rate hike in Korea is more dependent on what the Federal Reserve does and would be more likely if the US opts for a 75 basis point increase at some point this year, Roh added.

Bank of Korea’s Key Worry Is Price-Income Spiral, Ex-Member Says

The BOK has been in the vanguard of central banks ratcheting up the fight against inflationary pressures that have weighed on the outlook for the global economy. These have been exacerbated by Russia’s war on Ukraine and supply chain snarls from lockdowns in China.

With concern over inflation strengthening among senior policy makers in Korea, the finance ministry described the situation as “grave.”

The ministry said the government will take further action to tackle the impact of soaring prices with measures to stabilize the supply of vegetables and possible tariff cuts to lower some consumer prices.

Today’s inflation report also showed:

Compared with the previous month, consumer prices advanced 0.7%

Core inflation accelerated to 4.1% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since April 2009

Transportation costs led the gains, jumping 14.5% from a year earlier

Utility costs rose 5%. Food and beverage prices increased 6%. The price of household goods and services climbed 5.4%

Prices at hotels and restaurants jumped 7.3% amid loosened Covid restrictions on public activity.

(Adds comments from Bank of Korea statement)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.