South Korean inflation expectations hit 7-month low

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul
·1 min read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A major measure of the inflation expectations of South Korean consumers hit a seven-month low in December, underscoring the market's view that the Bank of Korea's policy tightening cycle is nearing an end.

Consumers expected inflation for the next 12 months to be a median 3.8%, the Bank of Korea's monthly survey showed, down from 4.2% in November and the lowest since 3.3% in May.

In the same survey, the Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) rose slightly to 89.9 in December, after two successive months of decline, to 88.8 in October and 86.5 in November, from 91.4 in September, it said in a statement.

The Bank of Korea was among the first major economy central banks to begin raising interest rates, in August last year, and has up to November, raised its policy rate by a total of 275 basis points in nine steps to 3.25%.

In the latest Reuters poll, the majority of analysts expected the Bank of Korea to raise the rate once again in early 2023, to 3.5%, and then stop its tightening cycle.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton to offer refurbished bikes at discounted prices

    The program, called Peloton Certified Refurbished, will provide models priced at $1,145 and $1,995 with the same 12 month warranty provided with new bikes. The fitness equipment maker was all the rage among fitness enthusiasts during COVID-19 lockdowns, with the company hitting a peak market valuation of nearly $50 billion in early 2021. However with people returning to gyms the company saw demand for its fitness equipment dwindle and saw its market cap slump to $3.02 billion currently.

  • Total shutdown of railway but coaches and ferries running on time

    ‘People visiting the UK are amazed and shocked by our railways here’ – National Express passenger Anne Milligan

  • Crypto Lender Vauld Faces Debt-Plan Deadline as Takeover Talks With Nexo in Limbo

    (Bloomberg) -- Acquisition talks between crypto lenders Nexo and Vauld haven’t yet resulted in an agreement, as Vauld stares down a Jan. 20 deadline to present a restructuring plan to creditors.Most Read from BloombergStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’China to End Quarantines for Inbound Travelers as ‘Covid Zero’ DismantledIran Compels Jet

  • 11 Best Telecom Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss 11 best telecom stocks to invest in. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Telecom Stocks to Invest in. The technology, media, and telecommunications markets have been rattled this year by the rampant uncertainty in the global economy. However, instability in the economic […]

  • Insiders who sold Applied Materials, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMAT) earlier this year didn't have to weather this week's 7.2% slide

    Applied Materials, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMAT) value has fallen 7.2% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$2.2m worth of...

  • Brazil Analysts See Higher Inflation, Benchmark Rate in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’China to End Quarantines for Inbound Travelers as ‘Covid Zero’ DismantledIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiBrazil analysts raised their esti

  • With 36% ownership, Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has piqued the interest of institutional investors

    A look at the shareholders of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBCP ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • These 2 Stocks Were Among the Biggest Losers of 2022 -- Could They Be Among the Biggest Winners in 2023?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) have delivered some of the worst results of 2022 for investors, plummeting 48% and 59% year to date, respectively. Datadog and Nvidia had market capitalizations of nearly $56 billion and $753 billion, respectively, at the start of the year, making their large drops even more noteworthy. Nvidia got crushed this year, and one cause for that was the weakness in one of its largest revenue segments: gaming.

  • Israel regulator awards licence to investors to set up new digital bank

    Israel's banking regulator on Sunday approved a conditional licence and control permit to a group of entrepreneurs to establish a new online bank, the second addition to the highly concentrated banking sector in three years. The Bank of Israel said its banking supervision department had completed the inspection process for the new institution named Esh Bank Israel. These include completing the development and testing phases of new technology and hiring a management team and bank staff.

  • Why Tesla Is One Stock I'd Avoid in 2023

    Undoubtedly, electric vehicles (EVs) will become the norm over the next couple of decades, ending more than 100 years of internal combustion engine automobile dominance. Statista estimates that sales will grow at a compound annual rate of nearly 17% through 2027, going from $389 billion in 2022 to $847 billion. Tesla is one of the most successful investments of the last 10 years, returning an eye-popping 5,700%.

  • Morningstar's List of Best-to-Own Healthcare Stocks

    'Healthcare is a sector that generally holds steady no matter what is happening in the economy,' the research firm said.

  • 70 Million Americans Are Making a Dangerous Move With Their Credit Cards

    Credit cards can be either a great tool that helps you improve your finances over the long term -- or they can turn your financial life into a disaster. According to a recent study from Ramsey Solutions, an estimated 25% of all Americans have indicated they are relying more than normal on their credit cards to help them to cover the bills.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Why Warren Buffett Beat the Market In 2022

    Many, if not most, investors, have seen their portfolios sink as well in 2022 -- but not Warren Buffett. Most of Buffett's personal fortune is invested in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Although there are still a few days left in December, Berkshire looks to be in great shape to deliver a positive, albeit small, annual gain.

  • Medicare Part B's First Premium Drop in Over a Decade Comes With 3 Added Bonuses

    Retirees got some good news this year when the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that standard monthly Medicare Part B premiums would drop to $164.90 in 2023, a 3% decline from 2022. Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people over the age of 65 and Medicare Part B covers certain necessary and preventative healthcare services. The 3% drop may not sound like much, but this is the first time in over a decade that Medicare Part B premiums are moving down.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Three major headwinds have been combining to buffet the markets – persistently high inflation, the Fed’s rising interest rates in its ongoing battle to tame it, and the increasing worries that a recession is around the corner. In such an unpredictable market environment, investors need to find some clear and reliable sign to indicate just which stocks are the most attractive choices to weather the volatile conditions. One of the clearest such signals comes from the corporate insiders, company of

  • Avoid Overpaying Taxes on IRA Distributions

    Don’t assume your IRA custodian will track your nondeductible contributions. Keeping good records helps you avoid paying too much tax on your IRA distributions.

  • Electric Vehicles Will Be a Trillion-Dollar Industry. 3 Things Investors Need to Know

    Tesla, like almost every other EV stock, has fallen sharply this year. Before buying the dip, make sure you understand the big picture.

  • With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 45.8x Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) may be sending very...

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...