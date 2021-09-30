South Korean ISP SK Broadband counterclaims against Netflix for bandwidth usage fees

Kate Park
·2 min read

South Korean internet service provider SK Broadband, a subsidiary of South Korean telco company SK Telecom, has filed a counterclaim against Netflix to demand payment for the bandwidth the streaming platform has used for the last three years.

This case comes in the wake of the South Korean court siding against Netflix in June in the case. Now SK Broadband is empowered to levy network usage fees on streaming platforms for consuming an excessive amount of bandwidth and causing heavy traffic on its network.

“We will review the claim that SK Broadband has filed against us. In the meantime, we continue to seek open dialogue and explore ways of working with SK Broadband in order to ensure a seamless streaming experience for our shared customers,” a Netflix spokesperson told TechCrunch.

The U.S. streaming giant lodged an appeal to a higher court against the court decision in July after it lost the first court case that the company filed in 2020. That case alleged that SK Broadband, which is responsible for managing its networks, has no right to demand fees for the bandwidth. Netflix has claimed that the ISP was trying to "double bill" -- its subscribers already pay for broadband use, and now want to charge the streaming company for it, too.

SK Broadband plans to charge about $23 million per year for network use, as per local media reports.

Back in 2019, SK Broadband requested the Korea Communication Commission come to a settlement, but the two companies couldn’t find an agreement.

SK Broadband claims that Netflix’s traffic on the ISP network has exponentially increased about 24 times, from 50 Gigabits per second in May 2018 to 1,200 Gigabits in September 2021.

Netflix says on 28 September that its investment in content production in South Korea has brought socio-economic impact worth $4.7 billion, covering everything from publishing to consumer goods. It claims to have led to the creation of 16,000 jobs in the country since it opened in 2016, using figures from a Deloitte Consulting report. Netflix Korea has 3.8 million paid subscriptions in South Korea as of the end of 2020, while its global paid memberships were estimated at 200 million, as per the report by Deloitte Consulting.

The Netflix spokesperson said on a separate note that the Korean show “Squid Game” is now on track to be Netflix’s biggest show ever and it’s the first Korean show to ever be No. 1 on Netflix U.S.

Meanwhile, another global streaming giant, Disney Plus, is set to launch in South Korea in November. Disney Plus reportedly plans to use third-party content delivery networks (CDNs) instead of using ISP’s networks to avoid the bandwidth usage fees.

Korean court sides against Netflix, opening door for streaming bandwidth fees from ISPs

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Theranos lab director warned of red flags while CEO wooed investors

    Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes convinced media mogul Rupert Murdoch and other billionaires to invest in her biotechnology startup despite warnings its unconventional blood tests were dangerously unreliable, according to evidence presented Tuesday during her criminal trial.

  • Production begins at new Alabama auto plant; hiring ongoing

    Production has begun at a new auto plant in north Alabama and the companies running the facility continue to hire workers at a brisk pace. Work on the first 2022 Corolla Cross vehicles began with the press of a button at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, a joint venture between Mazda Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. In 2018, the Japanese automakers selected Huntsville, Alabama, for the mammoth facility that will eventually have the capability to produce up to 300,000 vehicles per year, split evenly between Mazda and Toyota.

  • Boeing names digital design head for development of its next new jet

    An internal memo released by Boeing leadership Wednesday said Linda Hapgood would lead a product team in shaping both the new airplane design and the production process.

  • Expect these ripple effects that Ford Motor Co.'s $11.4 billion investment in West TN and Kentucky will have in our backyard

    The work in West Tennessee and Kentucky will mean new opportunities — and more competition — for many businesses in Greater Nashville. "It's going to have an impact statewide, because I don't know that you can find 6,000 workers that easily, anywhere."

  • GM's Barra looks to partner with chip makers in order to end shortage

    The global chip shortage forced GM to look beyond the short-term"fix of getting enough for the next week in favor of more permanent solutions.

  • Comparing and Contrasting the FIRE Movement With ‘Lying Flat’

    Anyone looking to break the chains of 9-to-5 drone life will find no shortage of inspiration online -- tiny homes, side gigs, you name it. Millions of people across the world searching for meaning and...

  • Record Costs Slam U.S. Drillers as Oil Output Growth Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s oil producers are boosting output at a slower place as record costs hammer the shale patch, according to a survey of industry executives.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureOut of 47 responding companies that supply pr

  • Arizona could be ground zero in U.S. microchip self-reliance

    Arizona’s technology sector will play a prominent role in American manufacturing’s latest plan to reclaim its title as the world’s leader in semiconductors from Asia.

  • Slew of Ford recalls affect more than a million vehicles

    Ford is closing out September with the sad task of alerting owners to five different recalls, two of them camera related. The first is a safety compliance recall affecting 620,246 units of 12 models from the 2020 model year: Edge, Escape, Expedition, Explorer, F-150 and Super Duty, Mustang, Ranger, and Transit, plus the Lincoln Corsair, MKX, and Nautilus. On these vehicles, the circuit board in the rearview camera suffers from insufficient electrical conductivity.

  • Beijing says blackouts will not be tolerated as power shortages hit factories

    Beijing has warned China's state-backed energy firms that blackouts will not be tolerated this winter as power shortages triggered the first slide in manufacturing activity since the pandemic struck.

  • Here’s what would happen if Americans could easily look up everyone’s salary

    In the U.S., where there isn’t a nationalized pay transparency law, women earned 82% of what men earned last year. Some experts say more transparency around pay could help change that.

  • Explainer-What is behind China's power crunch?

    China is in the grip of a power crunch as coal supply shortages combined with strong power demand from manufacturers, industry and households push coal prices to record highs and trigger widespread curbs on usage. Indeed, China has focused on cutting power consumption, not coal output. Instead, China's heavily controlled power pricing system prevents its generators from passing on their soaring coal costs to consumers, leaving them with no choice but to suffer losses or reduce output.

  • Chinese tech firm accused of human rights violations sidesteps sanctions

    A tweak to U.S. export restrictions is letting a prominent Chinese tech company sidestep measures designed to punish the firm over its alleged involvement in the repression of Muslims within the country, records show.Why it matters: The artificial intelligence company SenseTime's strategy to bypass those measures shows how companies deemed national security risks — or accused of complicity in human rights abuses — can bypass U.S. restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Market

  • From paints to plastics, a chemical shortage ignites prices

    In an economy upended by the coronavirus, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips. Not even toilet paper escaped. Now, they're cutting into one of the humblest yet most vital links in the global manufacturing supply chain: The plastic pellets that go into a vast universe of products ranging from cereal bags to medical devices, automotive interiors to bicycle helmets.

  • American Airlines transitioning Triad reservations center to permanent home-based work

    With two-thirds of its Winston-Salem reservations agents already working from home, American Airlines decides to transition all its employees there to permanently remote.

  • An Obscure Chinese Mining Law Is Hobbling Global Energy Security

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s current energy crisis can be traced back in part to a legal amendment targeting miners that garnered little notice when it went into effect in March.Article 134 in China’s criminal law elevated penalties for a series of violations from fines to possible jail time in response to an increase in mining-related accidents. However, that law led to a newfound hesitancy among miners to boost production and intensified a supply deficit that could not come at a worse time for Presi

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Lordstown Nears Deal to Sell Ohio Plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric-truck maker running low on cash, is near an agreement to sell its highly politicized Ohio factory to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angele

  • All You Need To Know About Collecting Social Security While Still Working

    Social Security retirement benefits are meant as a supplemental income source, to be used in conjunction with personal retirement savings or pensions. As such, many "retirees" continue to work...

  • Over half of Canadian businesses struggling to find workers: report

    "If we don't work to fix this labour shortage problem, it's going to limit our economic growth for the next few years," says BDC's chief economist.