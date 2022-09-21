South Korean, Japanese leaders meet, agree on need to improve ties -Yonhap

0
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held the first one-on-one talks between their countries' leaders since 2019 on Wednesday and agreed on the need to improve relations by resolving pending issues, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

The meeting took place in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Yoon became president in May and has been keen to improve relations with Tokyo, which have been plagued by disputes stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean peninsula, at a time when both countries face threats from North Korea. Japan has also stressed the importance of strategic cooperation.

"The two leaders agreed on the need to improve bilateral relations by resolving pending issues, and agreed to instruct their diplomats to accelerate talks between them to that end while also continuing discussions between themselves," Yonhap quoted Yoon's deputy spokesperson, Lee Jae-myoung, as saying.

Lee said the leaders shared serious concerns about North Korea's nuclear program, including its recent law authorizing first use of nuclear weapons and the possibility of a resumption of nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.

South Korea's presidential office said the "informal talks" lasted 30 minutes.

Yonhap said Yoon and Kishida met several times on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Madrid in June, which included a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, but Wednesday's meeting was the first time they had sat down for one-on-one talks.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; editing by Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Electric vehicles row overshadows S.Korean president's first U.S. visit

    South Korea's opposition to new rules governing U.S. subsidies for electric vehicles are set to overshadow President Yoon Suk-yeol's first official trip to the United States, disrupting a recent display of alliance strength with Washington. Yoon, who was in London for the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, departed for New York late on Monday to attend the U.N. General Assembly. In New York, Yoon will hold a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden where both leaders are expected to discuss North Korea's growing weapons threats, and mounting concerns in South Korea over the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed by Biden last month.

  • Japan, South Korea Ministers Seek Resolution on Wartime Labor

    (Bloomberg) -- Top diplomats from Japan and South Korea agreed in New York to continue to seek a resolution on the issue of Korean labor conscripted to work in Japanese factories and mines during World War II.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark

  • Bowl Projections from CBS Sports: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 3

    Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in CBS Sports' updated bowl projections

  • JPMorgan, PGIM Say It’s Time to Buy High-Grade Bonds With 88% Trading at Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Most of the US investment-grade bond market is trading at a discount, and PGIM and JPMorgan say it’s time to buy.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesTrump Sued by New York Over ‘Fraudulent’ Asset ValuationsHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseAbout 88% of high-grade bonds in a Bloomberg

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street returns to positive stance after brief post-Fed wobble

    Wall Street's main indexes returned to positive territory in mid-afternoon trading on Wednesday after a brief wobble in the immediate aftermath of the Federal Reserve's rate announcement which had also forecast rates remaining higher for longer. At the end of its two-day meeting, the Fed lifted its policy rate by 75 basis points for the third time to a 3.00-3.25% range. Most market participants had expected such an increase, with only a 21% chance of a 100 bps rate hike seen prior to the announcement.

  • Macron praised Modi for cautioning Putin over the Ukraine war

    Emmanuel Macron has thrown a praise-wrapped curveball at the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the 77th UN General Assembly, the French president yesterday (Sept. 20) amplified Modi’s recent view on wars. Modi had, last week, told Vladimir Putin, amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, that “the time is not for war.”

  • Zelenskyy addresses UN meeting — on video from Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy began a much-anticipated video speech to world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly Wednesday, hours after Russia announced it was calling up some reservists to further the war against Ukraine. The war has dominated the global gathering, which comes nearly seven months after Russia launched what has become the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II.

  • Germany raids 24 properties linked to Putin ally Usmanov

    About 250 police officers have raided two dozen properties across Germany linked to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, in connection with alleged breaches of sanctions and money laundering rules, officials said Wednesday. Prosecutors in Frankfurt and Munich said in separate statements that state and federal police were searching the 24 properties in Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein.

  • Air Force says KC-46 can refuel planes around the world — except one

    “I have 100% confidence in [the Pegasus’] ability,” AMC head Gen. Mike Minihan said.

  • 49ers fan nails Jimmy Garoppolo's new QB1 status with funny Undertaker drawing

    A 49ers fan hilariously drew how it felt for fans to see Jimmy G on the field as QB1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

  • Ukraine to develop Drone Army in response to Putin's mobilisation

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:41 Mykhailo Fedorov, the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, has stated that his digital team would improve and strengthen the Drone Army in response to "the partial mobilisation" of Russians.

  • 'Andor' star Adria Arjona refused to take souvenirs from set in the hopes her costume will end up in a museum

    Arjona told Insider that she was "hopeful" that the costume for her new "Andor" character will end up in a "Star Wars" museum.

  • Suspect arrested in shooting of tourist in Manhattan; attacker allegedly asked for $1 first

    The gunman who shot a Danish tourist in a botched mugging is behind bars, police said Tuesday. Narada Hayles, 36, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, assault, gun possession, reckless endangerment and attempted robbery. He was ordered held without bail at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday night. After following his victim for several minutes around 3:30 ...

  • The White Worm in 'House of the Dragon' Is Somebody You've Already Met

    House of the Dragon episode 4, "King of the Narrow Sea," mentions someone known as the White Worm. Here is the identity of that character according to the book.

  • China Retaliates Over U.S. Weapon Sales to Taiwan. What Stocks Are Most at Risk.

    The U.S.-China relationship is fraught right now but investors in multinational stocks may not feel the hit yet as much as those in Taiwan stocks.

  • ‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War

    KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty ImagesVladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West.“I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and the Ukrainian army as with the collective West,” Sergei Shoigu said in a televised speech, according to TASS.“At this point, we are really at war with the collective West, with NATO,” Shoigu added.Sh

  • Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’

    Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict would not have come to pass…

  • Trump Loses It Over New York Lawsuit, Calls Letitia James ‘Racist’

    It didn't take long for the former president to take to Truth Social to rant about getting sued by the state of New York for civil fraud

  • Sen. Ron Johnson Makes The Most Right-Wing Slip Of The Tongue Ever

    The GOP Wisconsin senator uttered what one critic called an "all-time Freudian slip" in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.

  • Special Master Has a Simple Test That May Be Disaster for Trump

    Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump’s battle with the FBI over its search of Mar-a-Lago has moved from South Florida to New York City, where a court-appointed “special master” on Tuesday indicated he has a very simple test for whether he sides with the Department of Justice.The special master, Raymond J. Dearie, said Tuesday that if Trump’s lawyers don't officially counter whether the documents the former president took are classified, then Dearie will side with the D