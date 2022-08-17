South Korean leader: Seoul won't seek own nuclear deterrent

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KIM TONG-HYUNG
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Yoon Suk-yeol
    South Korean politician, 13th President of South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president said Wednesday his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent and called instead for more diplomacy in the face of growing North Korean nuclear weapons capabilities, even as the North test-fired two suspected cruise missiles.

The launches were detected from North Korea’s western coast hours before South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol used a news conference to urge Pyongyang to return to diplomacy aimed at exchanging denuclearization steps for economic benefits.

South Korea’s military, which didn’t reveal the launches until after Yoon’s remarks, provided no immediate flight details about the North’s weapons, including how they moved or how far they traveled.

Yoon’s office said his national security director, Kim Sung-han, discussed the launch with other senior officials before Yoon addressed reporters and that they reviewed the South’s military readiness. Tensions could further rise as the United States and South Korea kick off their biggest combined training in years next week to counter the North Korean threat. The North describes such drills as invasion rehearsals and has often responded to them with missile tests or other provocations.

Yoon during the news conference maintained a reserved tone on Pyongyang, saying Seoul doesn’t desire political change in North Korea that’s brought by force and that the rivals should aim at building sustainable peace.

Yoon’s comments followed his proposal on Monday for an “audacious” economic assistance package to North Korea if it abandons its nuclear weapons program. He has avoided harsh criticism of the North after it threatened “deadly” retaliation last week over a COVID-19 outbreak it blames on the South.

Yoon’s proposal for large-scale aid in food and healthcare and modernizing power and port infrastructure resembled previous South Korean offers that were rejected by North Korea, which is speeding its development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, seen by leader Kim Jong Un as his strongest guarantee of survival.

Still, Yoon expressed hope for “meaningful dialogue” with North Korea over his plan and stressed that Seoul is willing to provide corresponding economic rewards at each step of a phased denuclearization process if the North commits to a genuine “roadmap” toward fully abandoning its weapons program.

“We are not telling them to ‘denuclearize entirely first and then we will provide,’” Yoon said. “What we are saying is that we will provide the things we can in correspondence to their steps if they only show a firm determination (toward denuclearization).”

Inter-Korean ties have worsened amid a stalemate in larger nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the U.S. that derailed in early 2019 because of disagreements over a relaxation of crippling U.S.-led sanctions on the North in exchange for disarmament steps.

North Korea has ramped up its missile testing to a record pace in 2022, launching more than 30 ballistic weapons so far, including its first intercontinental ballistic missiles in nearly five years.

The heighted testing activity underscores North Korea’s dual intent to advance its arsenal and force the United States to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power so it can negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength, experts say. Kim could up the ante soon as there are indications that the North is preparing to conduct its first nuclear test since September 2017, when it claimed to have developed a thermonuclear weapon to fit on its ICBMs.

While Kim’s ICBMs get much of the international attention, North Korea is also expanding its range of nuclear-capable, short-range missiles that can target South Korea. Kim has punctuated his weapons development with threats to proactively use his nuclear weapons in conflicts against the South or the U.S., which experts say communicate an escalating nuclear doctrine that could increase concerns for its neighbors.

Yoon has vowed to strengthen the South’s defenses through its alliance with the United States by resuming large-scale military training that was canceled or downsized during the Trump years and boosting the South’s missile defenses. The Biden administration has also reaffirmed U.S. commitments to defending South Korea and Japan, including “extended deterrence,” referring to an assurance to defend its allies with its full military capabilities, including nuclear.

But some experts say it’s becoming clear South Korea has no clear way to counter the leverage North Korea has with its nukes, expressing concerns that Washington might hesitate to defend its ally in the event of war when Kim’s ICBMs would pose a potential threat to mainland American cities.

Some South Koreans have called for the reintroduction of tactical U.S. nuclear weapons that were removed from the South in the 1990s, or for Seoul to pursue its own deterrent.

Yoon dismissed the possibility of the latter during the news conference, saying that Seoul will stay committed to an international treaty aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.

“I believe the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) regime is a very important and necessary premise for permanent world peace,” Yoon said, expressing hope that the U.S. deterrence strategy for its allies could evolve to counter the North’s growing threat.

Yoon’s comments came after North Korea last week claimed a widely disputed victory over COVID-19 but also blamed South Korea for the outbreak. North Korea insists leaflets and other objects flown across the border by activists spread the virus, an unscientific claim Seoul describes as “ridiculous.”

North Korea has a history of dialing up pressure on South Korea when it doesn’t get what it wants from the United States, and there are concerns that North Korea’s threat portends a provocation, which could include a nuclear or missile test or even border skirmishes. Some experts say North Korea may stir up tensions around joint military exercises between the allies.

Recommended Stories

  • US, South Korea to begin expanded military drills next week

    The United States and South Korea will begin their biggest combined military training in years next week in the face of an increasingly aggressive North Korea, which has been ramping up weapons tests and threats of nuclear conflict against Seoul and Washington, the South Korean military said Tuesday. The allies’ summertime drills, named Ulchi Freedom Shield, will take place from Aug. 22 to Sept. 1 in South Korea and include field exercises involving aircraft, warships, tanks and potentially tens of thousands of troops. The drills underscore Washington and Seoul’s commitment to restore large-scale training after they canceled some of their regular drills and downsized others to computer simulations in recent years to create space for diplomacy with North Korea and because of COVID-19 concerns.

  • Oil prices plunge 5% after China's economy suffers a shock slowdown in June

    Signs of progress in the Iran nuclear talks also helped push oil prices toward six-month lows, with the US crude benchmark dropping to well below $90.

  • South Korea Doesn’t Back Use of Force for Regime Change in North

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea doesn’t back the use of force to bring down the North Korean regime, President Yoon Suk Yeol said, adding he is open to speak with leader Kim Jong Un if he’s willing to end his atomic ambitions.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Ga

  • Japan PM vows no more war on WWII anniversary

    STORY: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed that his country would never again wage war on the anniversary of the country's World War Two surrender. That as members of his cabinet visited a shrine that honors war dead, angering South Korea and China. Kishida's pledge was delivered at a national memorial service on Monday (August 15) attended by the Emperor and 592 family members of victims of the conflict. “We will never again repeat the horrors of war. I will continue to live up to this determined oath. In a world where conflicts are still unabated, Japan, under the banner of proactive pacifism, will do its utmost to work together with the international community to resolve the various challenges facing the world.”The anniversary of Japan's surrender is traditionally also marked by visits to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine. It is seen by South Korea and China as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.Visits by Japanese leaders infuriate neighbors that suffered at the hands of Japan before and during World War Two. Among others, Yasukuni honors 14 Japanese wartime leaders convicted as war criminals.Kishida faced a tricky balancing act, hoping to avoid irking neighbors while keeping happy the more right-wing members of his conservative liberal Democratic party.According to Japanese news agency Kyodo, Kishida sent an offering to the shrine without visiting, as he did during recent festivals.But unlike his predecessor Yoshihide Suga, and Abe in 2020, Kishida made an oblique reference to Japan's wartime actions, saying "the lessons of history are graven deeply on our hearts."Despite that, South Korea and China denounced the visits to the shrine.A spokesperson for South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Korean government "is urging Japan's responsible people to face history and show humble reflection and genuine reflection on the past through action." Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wengbin said the ministers' visit to the shrine "reflects Japan's wrong attitude towards historical issues." Japan's ties with China were already strained after China conducted unprecedented military exercises around Taiwan following the visit there by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi this month.During the drills, several missiles fell in waters inside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

  • FBI Returns Donald Trump's 3 Passports Seized In Mar-A-Lago Search

    Trump claimed federal agents "stole" his travel documents in their search of his Florida estate.

  • Japan makes arrests on bribery suspicions in Tokyo Olympics

    A former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee board member and three people from a clothing company that was a surprise sponsor of the 2020 Games were arrested on bribery suspicions Wednesday. Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, a former executive at advertising company Dentsu, is suspected of receiving bribes from the former head of Aoki Holdings Inc. and two company employees, the prosecutors’ office said. Aoki, which produces “recruit suits” that youngsters fresh out of school wear for job interviews and their first jobs, was a surprise pick to dress the Japanese Olympic team when other nations had top fashion brands designing their athletes’ outfits.

  • China cuts power to factories, homes as reservoirs fall

    Factories in China’s southwest have shut down and a city imposed rolling blackouts after reservoirs to generate hydropower ran low in a worsening drought, adding to economic strains at a time when President Xi Jinping is trying to extend his hold on power. Companies in Sichuan province including makers of solar panels, cement and urea closed or reduced production after they were ordered to ration power for up to five days, according to news reports Wednesday. “Leave power for the people,” said an order from the provincial government dated Tuesday.

  • Oil prices fall as China's economy weakens

    Oil prices fall as China's economy weakens

  • Goldman Says Iran Nuclear Deal Is ‘Unlikely’ After Oil Tumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- A deal to revive a nuclear agreement between Iran, the EU and the US is unlikely to be struck in the near term, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which said that even if a pact were agreed, additional oil wouldn’t flow until next year.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emer

  • UN special envoy to Myanmar arrives on inaugural visit

    United Nations special envoy Noeleen Heyzer arrived in Myanmar on Tuesday on her first mission to the country since her appointment last year. Myanmar's MRTV state television on its evening news program showed Heyzer's initial arrival in the country’s largest city, Yangon, and then in the capital, Naypyitaw. Heyzer “will focus on addressing the deteriorating situation and immediate concerns as well as other priority areas of her mandate,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York on Monday.

  • Families of 9/11 victims urge Biden to direct $3.5 billion worth of frozen assets to the Afghan people. 'This is their money, not ours,' they argue.

    About 80 family members signed a letter that was sent to President Joe Biden, calling any use of the frozen assets from the Afghanistan central bank to pay off 9/11 family members "legally suspect and morally wrong."

  • Former Australia PM says secret powers were needed in crisis

    Scott Morrison said Wednesday that giving himself extra powers when he was Australia’s prime minister was necessary during the coronavirus crisis, as criticism rose the moves were deceptive and undemocratic. Current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seeking an opinion from the solicitor-general on the legality of some of Morrison’s moves. The expectation early in the COVID-19 crisis was that as prime minister, he was responsible for everything — “every drop of rain, every strain of the virus, everything that occurred over that period of time,” Morrison said.

  • Syria denies it is holding American journalist Austin Tice

    Syria denied on Wednesday it is holding U.S. journalist Austin Tice or other Americans after President Joe Biden accused the Syrian government of detaining him. The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Damascus “denies it had kidnapped or is holding any American citizen on its territories.” "The U.S. issued last week misleading and illogical statements by the American president and secretary of state that included baseless accusations against Syria that it had kidnapped or detained American citizens including former U.S. Marine Austin Tice,” the statement said.

  • Watch: Minuteman III missile blasts off from Vandenberg base

    The test launch checks the safety, security and readiness of the United States’ missile defense system.

  • Xi Jinping Reemerges in Sign China’s Secretive Summer Retreat Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s President Xi Jinping has made his first public appearance in two weeks, in a sign that the Communist Party’s annual secretive summer retreat on the Yellow Sea has ended.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to Sa

  • Oil industry gears up to tap U.S. climate bill for carbon capture projects

    Tax credits in the $430 billion U.S. climate and tax bill set to be signed into law this week will kickstart carbon sequestration projects, say oil and gas proponents, offsetting startup costs for some of the anti-pollution initiatives. Carbon capture and storage hubs that take gases from chemical, power and gas producers and oil refineries have become the energy industry's preferred way to combat climate warming. The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act, which was approved by lawmakers last week, provides a tax credit of up to $85 per ton for burying carbon dioxide produced by industrial activity, and up to $180 per ton for pulling carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air.

  • Trump 'will do whatever' he can to 'help the country' after FBI raid: 'Temperature has to be brought down'

    EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump said he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country” after the FBI’s raid of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.

  • Afghans reflect on a year of Taliban rule

    STORY: Heightened security - but also rising poverty, and fading hope for women. Afghans are taking stock as the Taliban mark a year in power.Taliban fighters observed small-scale celebrations on Monday (August 15), a year after they marched into the capital Kabul. But foreign governments refuse to recognize Afghanistan's new rulers, and the development aid the country relied on has been cut, putting huge pressure on the economy.A key demand for the international community is for the Taliban to respect the rights of Afghans, particularly girls and women whose access to work and education has been curbed.Meena Ahmadzai is a university student. "The big difference we see in our life is that all the girl’s schools are banned. We have not studied for the past year and this is hard to compensate for. But despite all these challenges we request that they allow us to continue our education, and resume our studies next year. The other change I see is the weaker economy of the country.”The country is safer than it was when the hardline Islamists were fighting U.S.-led foreign forces and their Afghan allies, although a local offshoot of Islamic State has carried out attacks.This is school student Abdul Mateen:“In general we are happy with the Islamic Emirate, the security situation improved a lot, they have worked a lot on this area. Currently we see insecurity in few places, security is tight across the country, there were only few cases of blasts in Kabul. We see some economic problems, but overall, from every aspect the Islamic Emirate is trying its best to control the situation.”Those economic problems will be hard for the Taliban to overcome. Roughly 25 million Afghans are now living in poverty - well over half the population.The Taliban wants $9 billion in central bank reserves held overseas be returned, but talks with the United States face hurdles.The U.S. demands that a Taliban leader subject to sanctions step down from a top position at the bank first.The Taliban refuse to cede to these pressures, and say they respect all Afghans' rights within the framework of their interpretation of Islamic law.Until there is a major shift by either side, Afghans are unlikely to see an end to spiraling prices, rising joblessness and hunger that only will get worse as winter sets in.

  • Soldiers of the Azov Regiment show how they destroyed a Russian ammunition depot and military equipment in the Kharkiv region

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 15 AUGUST 2022, 16:02 An ammunition depot, a screenshot from a video The soldiers of the Azov special operational forces (SOF) regiment have conducted a successful special operation in the Kharkiv region, destroying Russian military equipment and an ammunition depot, and killing personnel.

  • War in Ukraine highlights the growing strategic importance of private satellite companies – especially in times of conflict

    Satellites owned by private companies have played an unexpectedly important role in the war in Ukraine. For example, in early August 2022, images from the private satellite company Planet Labs showed that a recent attack on a Russian military base in Crimea caused more damage than Russia had suggested in public reports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the losses as evidence of Ukraine’s progress in the war. Soon after the war began, Ukraine requested data from private satelli