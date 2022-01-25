South Korean military says it appears North Korea tested cruise missiles

Kim Jong Un on a television screen. Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea fired two suspected cruise missiles into the sea early Tuesday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

This is the fifth time North Korea has launched missiles in the last month. South Korean and U.S. intelligence officials are analyzing the latest round of testing, The Associated Press reports, with one military official telling AP the tests were conducted in an inland area of North Korea.

Nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea are stalled, with the Biden administration saying the only way sanctions will be eased is if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stops his nuclear program. Some experts told AP Kim is likely authorizing so many missile launches because he wants to refocus attention on his country and his demands.

