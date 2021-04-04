South Korean period drama axed after backlash against Chinese 'cultural imperialism'
A big-budget South Korean historical drama has been taken off air after viewers accused the scriptwriter of capitulating to “cultural imperialism” from China to rewrite history.
The 16-part series, “Joseon Exorcist”, was withdrawn by Seoul Broadcasting System after it received a hostile public reception after just two episodes, with the scriptwriter and cast issuing apologies. Condemnation of the series has broadened into criticism of China for attempting - once again - to expropriate swathes of Korean culture.
Viewers were outraged about historical inaccuracies as well as by the leading characters wearing Chinese clothing and eating dishes more readily served in China, including mooncakes, dumplings and “century eggs”.
The South Korean television watchdog had received more than 3,900 complaints by March 24, two days after the second episode aired, a number of public petitions were started on the Korean president’s official web site and at least a dozen companies withdrew advertising and sponsorship, the JoongAng Daily reported.
“I sincerely apologise for the trouble my inconsiderate script has caused to viewers over the past few days”, Park Kye-ok, the scriptwriter, said in a statement. “I should have learned from my past mistakes and presented a better story as a writer. I made viewers angry with my lack of judgement”.
Mr Park was the target of similar criticism last year for a television project titled “Mr Queen”. And while broadcaster SBS has claimed that “Joseon Exorcist” did not receive foreign capital, it has been reported that Mr Park is under contract to a production firm in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, while a Chinese employee of the company is based at his offices in Seoul and also works for the state-controlled China Daily newspaper.
Beijing has used a heavy hand in other screen projects, with the live-action version of Disney's “Mulan” igniting controversy last year after the company allegedly turned a blind eye to China’s human rights record in return for Chinese investment.
One scene was filmed in Xinjiang, which has been the focus of international attention over reports that China has been persecuting ethnic minorities, while the public relations department of the Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region committee earned a “thank you” in the closing credits.
China had already raised Korea’s national hackles last year when the state-run Global Times newspaper reported that kimchi - the spicy cabbage dish that is said to embody the soul of the Korean people - is actually originally Chinese. China has doubled down this week by laying claim to another traditional Korean dish, “samgyetang,” a type of chicken soup with ginseng.
“We have seen that China is increasingly trying to expand its political and economic control beyond its borders, to exert more influence and become more powerful, and it is clear that they are trying to achieve the same end culturally”, said Song Young-chae, a professor at Seoul’s Sangmyung University.
“As we have seen with the islands of the South China Sea and their attitude towards Taiwan, Beijing would very much like to physically occupy and control neighbouring areas”, Mr Song told The Telegraph. “If they cannot do that, then Beijing wants to control those countries politically, economically or culturally”.
The growing international popularity of K-pop, Korean movies, cuisine, art and other elements of the nation’s culture are “natural targets” for Beijing to claim as rooted in China, he said.
“In the last century, the Japanese invaded Korea and forced us to take Japanese names and speak their language”, Mr Song said. “The Chinese may be approaching it differently, but this is exactly the same attempt at cultural imperialism against Korea”.