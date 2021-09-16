South Korean President Moon Jae-in to bring BTS along with him on trip to America

K-pop mega group BTS will accompany South Korean President Moon Jae-in as special presidential envoys at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week.



Awarding ceremony: The seven-man group was awarded the certificates on Tuesday appointing them as “Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture” in a ceremony at the Blue House, according toKorea JoongAng Daily.









At the ceremony, BTS member Kim Nam-joon, better known as “RM,” said it was a “great honor to be able to do something with the title of a special presidential envoy for future generations and culture.”

“We always thought about whether we could repay all the love we have received and give back at the same time, and we are honored that the president has given us such a great opportunity and will work hard as special envoys,” the band’s leader added.

The theme of next week’s U.N. General Assembly meeting is: “Building resilience through hope — to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainability, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations."

BTS will reportedly accompany Moon during his U.S. trip from Sept. 19 to 23, ABC News reported. The group has accompanied the South Korean president to a U.N. General Assembly in the past, where RM delivered a speech as part of the ongoing UNICEF “Love Myself” campaign.



Their duties: Named as special envoys in July, BTS is expected to "deliver a message of comfort and hope to young people worldwide" and "facilitate diversity, environment and equality around the world.”



BTS’ first duties as special envoys will begin when they accompany Moon to the U.N. General Assembly next week for the second meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG Moment).

The band’s attendance at the meeting will "serve as a meaningful opportunity to expand communication with future generations around the world and draw their sympathy on major international issues," the Blue House said in a statement, referring to the band’s considerable reach with younger people.



Share your story: BTS announced a new project, titled “Youth Today, Your story,” following the special envoy announcement.



"What were the past 2 yrs like for you, and what's your world like today?" the group asked their followers on Twitter. "Express the precious things that make up your world or show who you are now with an image, an emoji or a word."







Dear young people,

What were the past 2 yrs like for you, and what's your world like today? Express the precious things that make up your world or show who you are now with an image, an emoji or a word

At the UN, your stories will begin.



Sincerely,#BTS#YouthToday #YourStories pic.twitter.com/kZOGEW1aj0



— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 13, 2021







The group also has an online concert in October called “Permission to Dance on Stage.” The upcoming concert will be BTS’ first online concert for 2021, NME reported.



Featured Image via SBS

