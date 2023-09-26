South Korean president will make state visit to UK in November

Whether or not the King invites him to serenade dinner guests at Buckingham Palace is yet to be determined.

But Yoon Suk Yeol, the president of South Korea, will pay a state visit to the UK in November, the palace announced.

Mr Yoon, 62, and his wife Kim Keon Hee, 51, were invited by the King, almost exactly a decade since South Korea’s last such visit in 2013.

The specific dates and details of the trip have not yet been announced but it will almost certainly involve a meeting with Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, at Downing Street.

There will likely be a gun salute, an inspection of the guard and a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace, followed by a state banquet.

Mr Yoon, a known karaoke fan, received a standing ovation at a White House dinner in April after singing Don McLean’s American Pie at the request of Joe Biden, the US president.

Mr Biden, 80, invited his guest on to the stage following the dinner, which marked the end of a six-day state visit involving discussions about “the end” of any North Korean regime that used nuclear weapons against the allies.

Striking a lighter note, the president said to Mr Yoon: “We know this is one of your favourite songs, American Pie… we want to hear you sing it.”

Mr Yoon took the microphone and belted out a few lines to rapturous applause.

“The next state dinner we’re going to have, you’re looking at the entertainment,” Mr Biden told the crowd, before turning to his guest and adding: “I had no damn idea you could sing.”

Any Buckingham Palace banquet is likely to be a rather more staid affair, with a string orchestra usually providing the musical backdrop.

It will mark the second incoming state visit of the new reign, following that of Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African president, in November.

Mr Yoon last visited the UK for Elizabeth II’s funeral last September, when he also attended a reception for heads of state and official overseas guests at the palace.

His opponents accused him of being disrespectful during his trip after he missed the opportunity to view the late Queen’s coffin lying in state – which he blamed on heavy traffic.

The following week, he was caught on a microphone swearing about US politicians after a chat with Mr Biden at the UN general assembly, with the footage going viral in his home country.

The King, as the Prince of Wales, was not involved in the 2013 state visit by South Korea as he was on a tour of India and Pakistan.

Instead, Park Geun-hye, the first female president of South Korea, was greeted on arrival by the Duke of York, while Prince William joined her at a remembrance ceremony and at the unveiling of a scale model of a new Korean War memorial which was completed the following year.

The King was a guest at a state banquet hosted by his mother for Roh Moo-hyun, the then South Korean leader, in London in 2004. He last visited South Korea in November 1992.

