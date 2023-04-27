South Korean President Stuns Biden By Singing ‘American Pie’ At State Dinner

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sings

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sings "American Pie" by Don McLean alongside U.S. President Joe Biden during a state dinner at the White House, April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee for a State Dinner. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol wowed President Joe Biden and the crowd at a White House state dinner on Wednesday night by breaking out into song.

The event featured a number of musical performances, such as Broadway stars Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga and Jessica Vosk performing “Somewhere” from “West Side Story”:

Norm Lewis, Jessica Vosk and Lea Salonga singing Somewhere





They also sang Don McLean’s 1971 hit, “American Pie”:

@MsLeaSalonga, @JessicaVosk and @normlewis777 performing "AMERICAN PIE" with the People singing along in the State Dining Room at the White House on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC





Turns out that’s one of Yoon’s favorite tunes ― and he took the mic and launched into the first verse:

Unexpected moment at the state dinner when the president of South Korea sings "American Pie."

“I had no damn idea you could sing,” Biden said as the room erupted.

Biden gave Yoon a guitar autographed by McLean, who was unable to attend but retweeted images and videos from the event.