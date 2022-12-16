South Korean President’s Support Rate Hits Highest Since July

(Bloomberg) -- The support rate for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol rebounded to its highest mark in about five months after he took a tough line on striking truckers and increased his focus on undoing policies of his predecessor.

Yoon’s approval rating rose three percentage points to 36% in a weekly tracking poll released Friday by Gallup Korea. Backing for his conservative People Power Party also topped that of the main opposition Democratic Party, which could help the president in parliament, where his progressive political foes hold a solid majority and may not want to see a further erosion in public support.

Support for Yoon, a prosecutor-turned-politician who took office in May, plummeted to 24% in late September, with survey respondents citing troubles with diplomacy, personnel choices and a lack of experience as reasons for the disapproval.

Since then, his government has sharpened its plans to roll back labor policies under progressive former President Moon Jae-in that it sees as hurting businesses. In a nationally televised town hall meeting Thursday, Yoon reiterated calls to reform the education, labor and pension systems to ensure fairness and sustainability.

Earlier this month, Yoon ordered striking truckers to return to work, which helped pave the way for ending a labor dispute that threatened to disrupt supply chains of key export industries. The strike had added to worries after South Korea’s exports fell the most in two-and-a-half years in November, dragged down by an economic slowdown in China and cooling demand for semiconductors.

His approval rating in the Gallup poll climbed for a fourth straight week, as tensions with labor unions have heated up.

One of his government’s top priorities is to finalize the 2023 budget after parliament missed a Thursday deadline, as the ruling party and the main opposition failed to narrow differences.

Yoon needs to seek compromise with the Democratic Party, which holds a majority large enough to vote down his legislative proposals and can override any measure he vetoes. The next parliamentary elections are not until 2024, and Yoon may be on his back foot for a large part of his single, five-year term that ends in 2027.

--With assistance from Seyoon Kim.

