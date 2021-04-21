South Korean president: Trump "beat around the bush and failed" on North Korea

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Knutson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in criticized former President Trump's attempts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, telling the New York Times he "beat around the bush" with North Korea and "failed to pull it through."

Why it matters: Moon, now in his final year in office, called denuclearization a "matter of survival" for South Korea and urged President Biden to resume negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after a standstill of nearly two years.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What they're saying: “I hope that Biden will go down as a historic president that has achieved substantive and irreversible progress for the complete denuclearization and peace settlement on the Korean Peninsula,” Moon told the Times.

  • “He beat around the bush and failed to pull it through,” he said of Trump. “The most important starting point for both governments is to have the will for dialogue and to sit down face to face at an early date.”

  • Moon also called on the U.S. to cooperate with China on North Korea and other issues, warning that if "tensions between the United States and China intensify, North Korea can take advantage of it and capitalize on it."

Context: Talks between the U.S. and North Korea and unprecedented engagement between Trump and Kim quickly soured after the two countries couldn't reach a substantive agreement on denuclearization and drawing down sanctions.

  • After Biden assumed office, North Korean quickly rebuffed his attempts to restart negotiations and warned the U.S. to "refrain from causing a stink" if "it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years."

  • North Korea also conducted its first major weapons test since Biden took office in March by firing two ballistic missiles into the East Sea.

Go deeper ... Biden's blinking red lights: Taiwan, Ukraine and Iran

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Behind the scenes: U.S.-Israel tensions build as Iran talks progress

    As nuclear talks in Vienna enter a critical stage, the gaps and suspicions over Iran between the Israeli government and the Biden administration are growing.Why it matters: Both sides want to avoid the kind of public fight that emerged during the negotiations over the 2015 deal. But in private, there's growing frustration on both sides about the lack of trust, coordination and transparency. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: In between the first and second round of nuclear talks — which the U.S. hopes will lead to a restoration of the deal and Israel hopes will fail — an apparent act of Israeli sabotage led to an explosion at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. Two days later, senior U.S. and Israeli officials met for a second round of strategic talks on Iran.Behind the scenes: According to two Israeli officials involved in the talks, Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat raised concerns that the U.S. was not showing sufficient consideration of the Israeli government’s positions during its Iran diplomacy, Israeli officials tell me.The U.S. side raised concerns of its own that Israel was engaging in military and intelligence operations against Iran without fully informing Washington, the Israeli officials say.The Israelis stressed their right and duty to defend Israel against Iran. Israeli officials tell me they had notified the U.S. in advance of recent operations. "It was not a surprise for the Americans," one Israeli official told me.On the one hand: The Israelis claim that the Biden administration hasn't been fully transparent with them on the proposals it is making in Vienna — for example, on the non-nuclear sanctions the U.S. would consider lifting, per a senior Israeli official.On the other: A senior Biden administration official pushed back on those claims, stressing that senior U.S. and Israeli officials have been engaged in close consultations on an ongoing basis. “The U.S. and Israel will maintain this close and candid dialogue going forward," the U.S. official said.The Israeli prime minister’s office declined to discuss its talks with the Biden administration.What’s next: Senior Israeli national security officials will descend on Washington next week for talks on Iran. They include Ben-Shabbat, Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Aviv Kochavi, military intelligence chief Tamir Hayman and Mossad director Yossi Cohen.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a meeting on Thursday with those officials as well as Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to discuss the policies to be presented in Washington.A senior Netanyahu aide told me the size of the gap with the U.S. will only be clear after the face-to-face meetings next week. “We don’t think it is a done deal, and as long as we have a chance to give our input, we are going to give it a try, hoping it makes a difference."Go deeper: Iran's president says deal could be reached soonLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Chad president's death: Rivals reject Déby's son inheriting power

    Idriss Déby's son is to lead an army council for 18 months after the president died in battle.

  • Trump defends his close relationship with Putin and Kim Jong Un: 'I like him and he likes me'

    Donald Trump told Fox News that his close relationships with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un were a "good thing."

  • The war against Russia's spies just cost Putin billions from a cancelled nuclear contract

    "Losing this many intelligence officers will reduce the amount of activity and capabilities of the Russians," said the central European official.

  • Mark McCloskey, gun-toting St. Louis lawyer, considering Senate bid

    “I can confirm that it’s a consideration, yes,” McCloskey said in a brief interview on Tuesday evening.

  • Here's what makes US spy agencies so much more worried about China than Russia

    "China is an unparalleled priority for the Intelligence Community," the Director of National Intelligence said this month.

  • Erin Andrews Was Once 'Smacked' in the Mouth by Baseball at MLB Game — and Has Photo Proof!

    Erin Andrews said she was on the third-base side of the field when a line drive hit her "clear as day in the mouth"

  • Queen expresses thanks for ‘support and kindness’ in first statement since Prince Philip’s funeral

    Monarch says royal family is in period of ‘great sadness’ following death of Duke of Edinburgh

  • Ted Lasso season two trailer, premiere date are here to spark joy

    Everyone could use a little more joy right now and Ted Lasso is here to deliver. After its debut last year, the first season of this heartwarming Apple TV+ comedy was met with critical acclaim and award wins for lead star Jason Sudeikis, who caused an uproar with the tie-dye sweatshirt trend.

  • Japan prepares for 3rd virus emergency in Tokyo, Osaka areas

    Japan’s government is preparing to announce a third state of emergency in Tokyo and the western metropolitan area around Osaka following requests from local leaders who say current measures are failing to curb a rapid rise in coronavirus infections. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and key ministers met late Wednesday to discuss details before deciding on a state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and neighboring Kyoto and Hyogo expected later this week.

  • Swimmer beats leukemia and qualifies for the Olympics

    Rikako Ikee qualified for the Olympics for Japan just eight months after returning to competition!

  • Opinion: One reason tuition keeps soaring? Colleges' unhealthy obsession with 'yield'

    Yield — the percentage of students accepted to a college who ultimately decide to go there — is a crucial factor in higher education finance.

  • Who should play Boy George in upcoming biopic? The singer wants to be 'impressed'

    Culture Club frontman Boy George is looking for a "brave, young actor" to play him in the upcoming biopic 'Karma Chameleon.'

  • Breaking down the Steelers picks in new ESPN mocok draft

    Does this new ESPN mock draft hit the mark for the Steelers?

  • Putin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia's "red lines"

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday not to cross Russia's "red lines", saying Moscow would respond swiftly and harshly to any provocations and those responsible would regret it. At a time of acute crisis in ties with the United States and Europe, with Russian troops massed near Ukraine and opposition leader Alexei Navalny on hunger strike in jail, the Kremlin leader used his state of the nation speech to project a message of Russian strength and defiance in the face of outside threats. "We want good relations...and really don't want to burn bridges," Putin told both houses of parliament.

  • Spain: Parted couple overcome pain of pandemic through glass

    Since the coronavirus pandemic struck Spain, a glass pane has separated Xavier Antó and Carmen Panzano for the first prolonged period of the couple’s 65-year marriage. Antó, age 90, appears three or four times a week at the street-level window that looks into the Barcelona nursing home where his 92-year-old wife lives, which closed to visitors more than a year ago to protect residents from COVID-19. Employees from the home provide him with a chair and bring Panzano to the other side of the window.

  • NASA Releases Video of First Helicopter Flight on Mars

    NASA has released video of the Ingenuity helicopter flying on Mars, an event that marks the first time a human craft's ever flown on another planet. The post NASA Releases Video of First Helicopter Flight on Mars appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Mike Lindell says his company MyPillow is suing Dominion for $1.6 billion

    MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has repeatedly accused Dominion Voting Systems of switching votes from Trump to Biden. This has been thoroughly debunked.

  • U.K. Reaches $2 Billion Deal to Buy Boeing’s Chinook Helicopters

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. and the Pentagon reached agreement on a $2 billion sale of 14 Chinook helicopters built by Boeing Co., as well as engines, machine guns, radar and missile-jamming equipment for the choppers, according to officials and documents.The agreement was confirmed in a previously undisclosed March 25 letter from the U.K.’s embassy in Washington that paves the way for signed contracts. But the letter also indicates that the U.K. wants to delay delivery of the helicopters by as much as three years, in part due to impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic.The letter serves as “acknowledgment that the UKG wishes to extend its Chinook Vertical Heavy Lift capability by proceeding with the acquisition of quantity fourteen (14) new build Chinook H-47(ER) helicopters,” according to the text, referring to the U.K. government. “However, as a direct result of the worldwide impact of Covid-19, the UKG has had to reconsider the expenditure profile of this project.”Even with a delay, the move is a boost to Chicago-based Boeing, which has been seeking to line up new customers for Chinooks built at its plant outside Philadelphia to help guard against a potential closing of the facility after the U.S. Army sought to scale back its orders.Then-Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy personally pressed for the U.K. sale and another for 10 choppers to the United Arab Emirates during the Trump administration. Boeing remains in discussion with the UAE over a potential sale, according to a company official who asked not to be identified as talks continue.Earlier: U.S. Wanting to Buy Fewer Chinooks Sees U.K., U.A.E. Buying MoreIn its letter, the U.K. said it wanted to minimize any negative price impact from the delayed deliveries.“Work is at an advanced stage to commence the procurement of a number of new Chinook helicopters to replace older airframes in the fleet,” a spokeswoman for the U.K. embassy in Washington said in an email. “The delivery schedule and exact costs for the new Chinook helicopters are to be confirmed, but it is expected delivery will be completed before the end of 2030.”The U.K. is “eager to proactively engage to understand and attempt to mitigate the price and schedule impacts of the three-year deferral while recognizing there are many programmatic and industrial base factors which need to be considered, some of which are outside of the scope of this Letter of Offer and Acceptance,” according to the letter.In a statement, Boeing said it “has a strong relationship” with the Royal Air Force, and “we look forward to building on that partnership as the H-47 Chinook Extended Range procurement process continues.”The U.K. took delivery of its first Chinook in November 1980. Boeing maintains the U.K.’s existing fleet of 60 older Chinook helicopters, “work that supports more than 450 highly-skilled jobs across the U.K.,” Boeing said in its statement.In the U.S., potential sales agreements with the U.K. and U.A.E. were seen as key to gaining congressional support for an Army budget proposal -- two years in a row -- curtailing purchases of the latest Chinook model because the Army already has a surplus.Cost SavingsThe Army’s five-year budget plan called for saving $962 million from fiscal 2021 through fiscal 2024 by cutting 28 of 68 previously planned Chinooks, shifting much of the money into two new reconnaissance and transport helicopter programs.Both House and Senate appropriations panels rejected that approach in their 2020 and 2021 spending measures, directing the Army to buy five more of the choppers this year. That came after bipartisan lobbying by lawmakers from Pennsylvania, where the helicopter is built, and New Jersey and Delaware, where many workers live.Army officials are mulling for a third consecutive year whether to propose the truncation again in the fiscal 2022 budget, an official said.Boeing needs to build 18 helicopters per year to keep the supply chain and skill sets intact, said Loren Thompson, chief operating officer of the Lexington Institute in Arlington, Virginia, citing company data. Boeing’s internal projections “indicate production levels below sustainable beginning in 2023” and “at that point previously booked foreign sales and Army work will be trailing off,” he added.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rusty Hardin: We are saying all 22 women suing Deshaun Watson are lying

    If there was any doubt (and there shouldn’t have been) regarding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s first substantive response to the civil charges against him, there should be none now. His lawyer, Rusty Hardin, admits that Watson and his lawyers believe that the women suing Watson are lying. “Today we answered the lawsuits filed against our [more]