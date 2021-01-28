South Korean Rapper Iron Found Dead at 28
South Korean rapper Iron, born Chung Heon-chul, was found dead on Monday, right outside an apartment block in Seoul. Under investigation: The 28-year-old artist was rushed to a hospital after an apartment building staff member discovered his body bleeding on the ground, reported South China Morning Post.
Chung was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
The cause of Chung’s death remains under investigation, according to authorities.
Short-lived fame: Chung, who rose to fame in 2014 after joining the South Korean hip-hop competition show “Show Me the Money 3,” was involved in multiple controversies during his career. Before joining the talent show, he was a trainee at Big Hit Entertainment, according to Korea Now.
A track in his only album "Rock Bottom" in 2016 was heavily criticized for its alleged depiction of a rape fantasy.
In the same year, he was sentenced to eight months’ jail for previous marijuana use but his sentence was suspended.
Another eight-month sentence was suspended in 2018, which he received for physically abusing a girlfriend two years prior.
He was also fined over $4,500 last year for spreading lies about his former girlfriend.
A month ago, he was accused of hitting an 18-year-old with a baseball bat. The teen was living with him to learn about music.
Feature Image via KOREA NOW (Left), Mnet K-POP (Right)
Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!
Woman Cries for Help as Man Harasses Her in LA Restaurant, No One Stepped In
Mom Accuses Philippines Resort of Discrimination Against Her Special Needs Child
Hong Kong University Professor Developing a Vaccine for Coronavirus
Tokyo's First Video Game Bar Offers Free Licensed Games if You Buy Drinks