South Korean Rapper Iron Found Dead at 28

Ryan General
Updated

South Korean rapper Iron, born Chung Heon-chul, was found dead on Monday, right outside an apartment block in Seoul.   Under investigation: The 28-year-old artist was rushed to a hospital after an apartment building staff member discovered his body bleeding on the ground, reported South China Morning Post.

  • Chung was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

  • The cause of Chung’s death remains under investigation, according to authorities.

Short-lived fame: Chung, who rose to fame in 2014 after joining the South Korean hip-hop competition show “Show Me the Money 3,” was involved in multiple controversies during his career. Before joining the talent show, he was a trainee at Big Hit Entertainment, according to Korea Now.

  • A track in his only album "Rock Bottom" in 2016 was heavily criticized for its alleged depiction of a rape fantasy.

  • In the same year, he was sentenced to eight months’ jail for previous marijuana use but his sentence was suspended.

  • Another eight-month sentence was suspended in 2018, which he received for physically abusing a girlfriend two years prior.

  • He was also fined over $4,500 last year for spreading lies about his former girlfriend.

  • A month ago, he was accused of hitting an 18-year-old with a baseball bat. The teen was living with him to learn about music.

Feature Image via KOREA NOW (Left), Mnet K-POP (Right)

