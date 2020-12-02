South Korean Secure Content Management Market 2020-2024: Growth Opportunities in Cloud-based Email and Web Security Solutions Deployments

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capabilities Integration Shaping the South Korea Secure Content Management Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) secure content management (SCM) market grew by 10.4% year-over-year (YoY) in 2019, declining slightly from 2018. Its top participants' growth varied because of their different market approaches.

The overall email security market is maturing with slowing but steady growth. Heavily driving its cloud-based deployments are cloud-based email adoption, such as Office 365 and G Suite, and increasing regional remote workforces. The larger but less mature Web security market is also benefiting significantly from the latter. Moreover, enterprises are more reliant on Web applications and moving their workloads into the public cloud, necessitating cloud centricity.

The addition of multiple functionalities into core capabilities is transforming the Web and email security markets. Various integrations, including data loss prevention (DLP), cloud access security broker (CASB), shared threat intelligence, and email/browser isolation, are blurring distinctions among cybersecurity solutions.

Compliance demands and the growing and increasingly lethal email and Web-based attacks have raised SCM solutions take-up rates and market revenue substantially, likely aiding its future market growth.

Market analyses aside, this study highlights vital SCM market drivers. These include ever-increasing cyberattacks compelling proper Web and email defenses implementation; remote working proliferation driving the need to secure self-owned and remote devices; and data security, privacy, and residency regulations sustaining short-term demand for on-premises SCM solutions.

This study analyzes email security and Web security market trends from 2018 to 2024, with 2019 as the base year. Vertical segmentation covers the government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), service providers, manufacturing, education, and other sectors, including pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, information technology (IT)/IT-enabled services (IT/ITES), eGaming, eCommerce, and business process outsourcing (BPO).

Key Issues Addressed

  • Is the SCM market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

  • What were the key market trends in 2019? What trends will gain importance in the future?

  • What are the key market drivers and restraints?

  • Which regions and countries performed the best in 2019?

  • How are the competitive landscapes in APAC and its subregions?

  • What is the market growth forecast from 2019 to 2024?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Dashboard

  • Three Growth Opportunities in Secure Content Management

2. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative 8T

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Secure Content Management Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Secure Content Management

  • Secure Content Management Scope of Analysis

  • Secure Content Management Segmentation

  • Key Competitors in Secure Content Management

  • Key Growth Metrics for Secure Content Management, South Korea

  • Key Findings

  • Revenue Forecast for Secure Content Management, South Korea

  • Revenue Forecast by Technology For Secure Content Management, South Korea

  • Forecast Analysis for Secure Content Management, South Korea

  • Demand Analysis by Technology-Email Security, South Korea

  • Demand Analysis by Technology-Web Security, South Korea

  • Competitive environment for Secure Content Management, South Korea

  • Revenue Share for Secure Content Management, South Korea

  • Revenue Share Analysis for Secure Content Management, South Korea

  • Revenue Share by Technology for Secure Content Management-Email Security, South Korea

  • Revenue Share Analysis by Technology for Secure Content Management-Email Security, South Korea

  • Revenue Share by Technology for Secure Content Management-Web Security, South Korea

  • Revenue Share Analysis by Technology for Secure Content Management-Web Security, South Korea

4. Competitive Analysis - Vendor Profiling

  • Country/Region Code Legend

  • Cisco-Overview

  • Symantec-Overview

  • Trend Micro-Overview

  • Growth Opportunity Universe-Secure Content Management

  • Growth Opportunity 1-Cloud-based Email Security for Synchronicity with Cloud Email Migration, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 2-Greater Integrated Web Security in Demand for Broader Web Security Capabilities, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 3-Persistent on-premises Deployments for Continual Demand for Hardware Solutions, 2020

5. The Last Word


Companies Mentioned

  • Alps System Integration

  • Axway

  • Barracuda

  • Canon IT Solutions

  • Cellopoint

  • Cisco

  • Clearswift

  • Crinity

  • Daou Tech

  • Digital Arts

  • Forcepoint

  • Fortinet

  • F-Secure

  • H3C

  • imatrix

  • JiranSecurity

  • Kaspersky

  • McAfee

  • Menlo Security

  • Mimecast

  • Netskope

  • Proofpoint

  • Qi An Xin Group

  • Sangfor

  • Softnext Technologies

  • Somansa

  • SonicWall

  • Soosan INT

  • Sophos

  • Symantec

  • Trend Micro

  • Zscaler

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wniffy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

