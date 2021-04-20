South Korean students shave heads in protest over Japan's nuclear waste water plan

South Korean university students protest in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul
Hyun Young Yi and Daewoung Kim
·1 min read

By Hyun Young Yi and Daewoung Kim

SEOUL (Reuters) - More than 30 South Korean college students shaved their heads in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul on Tuesday to protest Japan's decision to release water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

Police periodically dispersed crowds, who chanted and held placards, but did not stop the event from taking place, though there is an anti-pandemic ban on gatherings larger than 10 people.

The protesters who were shaved were draped in protective sheets emblazoned with messages condemning the Japanese plan and calling for it to be ditched.

One read: "The Japanese government should immediately cancel the plan to release the contaminated water."

Japan's government said last week it will release more than 1 million tonnes of treated water from the Fukushima site in stages starting in about two years.

Seoul has strongly rebuked the decision, with the foreign ministry summoning the Japanese ambassador and President Moon Jae-in ordering officials to explore petitioning an international court.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Sunday (April 18) said he believed Japan had made the decision in a transparent manner and would continue to follow due procedures.

(Reporting by Daewoung Kim and Hyunyoung Yi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • EXCLUSIVE: EB family followed home by robber; dad held at gunpoint

    Concord Police confirmed the same vehicle was used in a similar incident targeting women in Oakley earlier in the day. They ask anyone with additional information to reach out.

  • Oscar nominee Andra Day says Billie Holiday role made her 'braver'

    American singer Andra Day says portraying legendary blues performer Billie Holiday has made her braver. The 36-year-old has been nominated for a best actress Oscar for her debut role in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday", which looks at the jazz singer's part in the push for Black civil rights and the outcry caused by her singing the ballad "Strange Fruit". Holiday initially performed the protest song about the lynching of Black people in 1939 at New York City’s first racially integrated nightclub, Cafe Society.

  • In Minneapolis, a fortified city awaits Chauvin verdict

    Just outside the entrance to Smile Orthodontics, in a Minneapolis neighborhood of craft breweries and trendy shops, two soldiers in jungle camouflage and body armor were on watch Monday, assault rifles slung over their backs. A few steps away at the Iron Door Pub, three more National Guard soldiers and a Minneapolis police officer stood out front, watching the street. Adam Martinez was walking down the street when he briefly stopped to stare at the scene.

  • India reports record daily COVID-19 death toll, many cities in lockdown

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India reported 1,761 deaths from COVID-19 overnight, its highest daily toll, with large parts of the country now under lockdown, as the country battles a second wave that has left people fighting for hospital beds, oxygen and medicines. The world's second most populous country is grappling with its biggest public health emergency after it lowered its guard when coronavirus infections fell to a multi-month low in February, health experts and officials say. Total coronavirus cases in India are now at 15.32 million, second only to the United States.

  • My Husband and I Got a ‘Netflix Divorce’—And We’ve Never Been Happier

    I first came across the concept of a ‘Netflix divorce’ in a piece in The Telegraph . It’s the idea that couples that force...

  • Big cats: US senators seek ban on private ownership of lions and tigers

    A bill to end private ownership of lions and tigers is proposed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

  • Britain to add India to COVID-19 travel red-list - health minister

    Britain will add India to its travel "red-list" on Friday after detecting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the country, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday. "UK and Irish residents and British citizens who've been in India in the past 10 days before their arrival will need to complete hotel quarantine for 10 days from the time of arrival."

  • Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to "stake a claim" over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complaining Duterte had gone soft by refusing to push Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling, he said the public can be assured he would assert the country's claims to resources like oil and minerals in the South China Sea. Duterte has sought to build an alliance with China and has been reluctant to confront its leadership, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, much of which have yet to materialise, frustrating nationalists.

  • No man-to-man for Prince Charles and Harry as Duke heads back to US

    The Duke of Sussex will return to California without having a private meeting with his father, The Telegraph understands. Many family members had hoped the pair would take the opportunity to spend some time together alone, to air their differences face to face. But despite a 10,000-mile round trip, the Duke was either unable, or unwilling, to pin down the Prince of Wales, who is still coming to terms with the death of his father. While the Duke’s travel plans have not been disclosed, he is thought likely to return home to his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and their son Archie, who turns two next month, within the next day or two. The lack of any time spent with his father suggests that feelings over his Oprah Winfrey interview are still running high and the fallout remains raw.

  • Pakistan opens talks with outlawed Islamists behind violent anti-France protests

    Pakistan on Monday opened negotiations with radical Islamist after they freed 11 police abducted during week-long anti-blasphemy protests against France in which four officers were killed, the interior minister said. Most main businesses, markets, shopping malls and public transport services were closed in major cities in response to a strike call by the Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) and its affiliated groups. Pakistan's PSX 100 stock exchange opened 500 points down in the morning though recovered later in the day.

  • George Floyd death: Three Americans assess Derek Chauvin trial

    A retired police veteran, a Minnesota resident and a black political hopeful share their thoughts.

  • Judge calls out Maxine Waters's comments on Chauvin murder trial as 'abhorrent'

    Just moments after the jury had exited the courtroom on Monday to begin deliberations in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the defense attorney pushed for a mistrial over its coverage.

  • Asian American CNN producer zip-tied by Minnesota police and asked if she can speak English, lawyer says

    Carolyn Sung spent more than two hours in jail before her lawyers were able to get her released

  • Report: Missouri lawmaker should be ousted for alleged abuse

    A state House committee report released Monday called for a new Missouri lawmaker’s ouster over allegations that he physically and sexually abused his children years ago. The Missouri House Ethics Committee found the claims against Lee's Summit Republican Rep. Rick Roeber credible, according to the report. Several of his children told investigators that he also frequently beat them with a belt, choked them and once drowned a litter of puppies.

  • Tesla car crash kills two in Texas

    Houston police say a deadly car crash involving a Tesla vehicle - was believed have been operating without a driver at the time of the incident on Saturday.The crash comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla's semi-automated driving system following several recent accidents.According to local media reports, the 2019 Tesla Model S was moving at a high rate of speed when it failed to round a curve, speeding off the roadway, crashing into a tree and bursting into flames.Authorities say there was no one was in the driver's seat.After the fire was extinguished, authorities found one occupant in the front passenger seat, and one in the back.Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. auto safety agency said in March it has opened over two dozen investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, at least three of them recent.The latest accident could throw a wrench in Tesla's plans, as it prepares to launch its updated "full self-driving" software to more customers.In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he expects huge profits from the software, saying he was quote "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself… this year."

  • The war against Russia's spies just cost Putin billions from a cancelled nuclear contract

    "Losing this many intelligence officers will reduce the amount of activity and capabilities of the Russians," said the central European official.

  • Trump says he is ‘beyond seriously’ considering 2024 presidential run, misses ‘helping people’

    Former president gives first sit down interview with major news network since he left for Florida

  • Idaho woman charged in ‘egregious’ case surrounding missing grandchild’s death

    Police say they found the child’s body in a car in Emmett.

  • Judge denies Chauvin defense's motion for a mistrial, but says Rep. Maxine Waters' comments 'could lead to this whole case being overturned'

    Judge Peter Cahill said elected officials' commentary on the murder case was "abhorrent" and Waters' comments might lead to a successful appeal.

  • Biden news - live: Jen Psaki clashes with Fox reporter as White House warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies

    Follow the latest updates