South Korean students sue government after teacher ends nine-hour exam 90 seconds early

The nine-hour exam, known as the “Suneung” exam, covers an array of subjects - CHUNG SUNG-JUN/AFP

Students are suing the South Korean government after their teacher ended part of a nine hour-long college admission exam 90 seconds early.

The 39 students from a high school in the capital Seoul have demanded compensation payments of 20 million won (£12,000) each to cover the cost of a year’s studying to retake the test.

A lawyer representing the group argued the teacher’s blunder, which allegedly saw them prematurely click an alarm indicating the exam had finished, had negatively affected the students’ results.

The mistake was made during Korean, the first subject of the test, which covers an array of subjects worked through back-to-back on a single day.

After realising the error, the school gave the test papers back to the students during their lunch break and allowed them to solve problems and mark answers for 90 seconds, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

But it did not allow them to change already marked answers.

Intense pressure on students

The case is a reflection of the intense pressure placed on South Korean teenagers who take the notoriously difficult “Suneung” exam each year after revising for hours in so-called “cram schools”.

Only those with the very highest marks are able to secure places at the country’s top universities, seen as the best pathway to coveted jobs in major conglomerates.

The exam results are also viewed as vital for future social status and even marriage prospects.

The country’s ultra-competitive education system has been blamed for teenage depression and suicide rates that are among the highest in the world.

The importance of the exam is underscored by robust nationwide measures to minimise distractions.

These include a ban on aircraft takeoffs and landings during the listening portion of the English test which, this year, caused the rescheduling of more than 90 flights.

The pupils affected by the teacher’s error claimed it had disturbed their focus and that the retesting took up a chunk of their break, which disadvantaged them for later afternoon sessions.

Some were reported to have abandoned the exam altogether and returned home.

The law firm representing them said education authorities had not apologised for the incident or suggested measures to prevent similar mistakes being made in the future.

It also alleged the teacher who rang the bell used a private device instead of a state-designated clock.

The case is not unprecedented.

In 2020, students and their parents at a girls high school filed a suit against the state and Seoul city government after the bell rang three minutes early during the Suneung.

They won the case and an appeals court in April ordered the state to award each pupil seven million won (£4,250).