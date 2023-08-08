South Korean teacher stabbed a day after knife rampage wounded 14

[Source]

A high school teacher in Daejeon, South Korea, was stabbed on Friday.

What happened: The unidentified teacher, who is in his 40s, was attacked while leaving a classroom at Songchon High School, according to police. His attacker waited for him outside the classroom before stabbing him with a knife and running off.

The aftermath: Following the incident, local authorities detained a man suspected of attacking the teacher. Police said the suspect, who is in his late 20s or 30s, and the teacher are acquaintances.

Authorities also shared that a witness claimed to have heard the teacher saying, "It is my fault."

The motive for the attack is still unclear. It is also unknown whether the teacher is in critical condition.

Not the first: The recent incident is the second reported stabbing in South Korea in less than two days. On Thursday, at least 14 people were wounded in a car and stabbing rampage in a mall in the city of Seongnam.

