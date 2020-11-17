South Korean woman cleared of wrongdoing after biting tongue of alleged rapist off

South Korean police officers - AP

A South Korean woman has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing after her alleged rapist accused her of “excessive self-defence” for biting off part of his tongue.

Police in the southern port city of Busan said they did not find any legal grounds to charge the woman in her 20s who bit off approximately three centimetres of the man’s tongue, reported the Korea Times.

The man, in his 30s, had allegedly found the woman in a drunken state on the street and offered to take her to her hotel, but he is accused of driving instead to a deserted spot and then sexually assaulting her.

He is said to have reported his injury to the police station but officers gathered to evidence from surveillance cameras and the dashboard camera of his car and recommended he be indicted for illegal confinement and sexual assault.

“Although her actions exceeded normal limits of self defence, based on discussions with external experts and lawyers, we came to the conclusion that it can be justified according to Article 21 of the Criminal Law Act,” the Times quoted an officer as saying.

Under South Korean law, it is permissible to use reasonable force to defend yourself or others but overwhelming force may not be seen as self defence.

The case, while unusual, is not unprecedented. In May, Choi Mal-ja, who was convicted 56 years ago after a man allegedly tried to rape her, applied for a retrial.

The case was widely regarded as one of the worst miscarriages of justice in Korea’s recent history and its revival comes amid a nationwide awakening over sexism and misogynistic attitudes towards women’s rights and the prosecution of sexual assaults.

In 1964, Ms Choi, 74, was allegedly attacked by a man who tried to force his tongue into her mouth, resulting in her biting off the tip.

During questioning, the police refused to accept her claim of self defence and charged her with grievous bodily harm. A court judge then asked her whether she had “feelings” for her assailant and would consider marrying him, before finding her guilty and sentencing her to six months in prison, suspended for two years.

Ms Choi contacted a women’s support group in 2018 as the #MeToo movement began to take hold in South Korea.