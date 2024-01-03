South Korean zoo unveils baby panda twins

STORY: The twin cubs, Rui Bao and Hui Bao, will be presented to zoo visitors from Thursday (January 4) as the youngest members of the panda family at amusement park “Everland” in Yongin, south of Seoul.

They will only to be released to the public a few hours every morning with their mother panda Ai Bao until they get used to the exposure, Everland officials said.

The twins, both female, were born at the amusement park in July. Their sibling, Fu Bao, was the first panda to be born in South Korea in 2020.