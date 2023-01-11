S.Korea's Hanwha Q Cells to invest $2.5 billion total in U.S. solar manufacturing

Logo of Hanwha is seen in Davos
Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang
·1 min read

By Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hanwha Solutions Corp said on Wednesday its unit Hanwha Q Cells will invest a total of $2.5 billion to build a solar power manufacturing value chain in the U.S. state of Georgia through June 2025.

The company's board approved on Wednesday a $2.31 investment to build a solar power ingot, wafer, cell and module factory, the company said in a regulatory filing.

This is in addition to a roughly $200 billion U.S. investment approved late last year, a Hanwha Solutions spokesperson said.

With the investment, the company is expected to increase its solar module production capacity in the United States from 1.7 gigawatts as of 2022 to 8.4 gigawatts as of 2024, Hanwha Solutions said in a press conference.

Hanwha Solutions said it expects the large-scale investment to effectively respond to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which includes tax credits and other government support for the renewable energy industry in response to climate change.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • Tata Nears iPhone Plant Takeover to Grow Apple Supply Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Tata Group is close to taking over a major plant in southern India in a deal that would give the country its first homegrown iPhone maker.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapThe airline-to-softw

  • Chemicals firm Sika's annual sales exceed target on expansion and acquisitions

    The company, whose products are used to strengthen and waterproof building materials, clocked annual sales of 10.49 billion francs ($11.37 billion), also helped by price increases. Sales rose 15.8% in local currencies, compared to its own target for an increase of over 15%. Sika benefited from increased building activity as it tapped into government projects and refurbished bridges, tunnels, and industrial and commercial buildings.

  • Tesla Stock Is Still Loved—and Hated. How to Cut Through the Noise.

    The EV maker can generate euphoria and depression. Deciding to buy or sell starts with getting the facts right.

  • Marketmind: Risk on, risk off

    Asian equity markets are flirting with six-month highs, powered by risk-on sentiment and hopes of a rebound in Chinese growth but inflation worries are looming ahead. Trouble is brewing for Bayer AG as activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has built a stake in the German pharmaceutical and agriculture company and is pushing for its breakup, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. While Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did not give any policy clues in a panel discussion in Stockholm overnight, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said the central bank would have to raise interest rates further to combat high inflation.

  • Weirdest goal in Shreveport? Byrd vs. Caddo Magnet soccer ends with controversial score

    Byrd scores in the final two minutes in a scrum that sent two Magnet players to the bench with injuries

  • What Real Estate Investors Need to Know About the 2% Rule

    There are several metrics you can use to evaluate whether a rental property investment has potential, including the 2% rule. The 2% rule in real estate dictates that a property's rental income should be at least 2% of the purchase … Continue reading → The post What Is the 2% Rule in Real Estate? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple Gets Ready to Storm a Big Promising Market

    IPhone maker set to open first brick-and-mortar stores in world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • Game Recap: Heat 112, Thunder 111

    The Heat defeat the Thunder, 112-111. Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 35 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals for the Heat, while Max Strus added 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 26 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Thunder, while Josh Giddey added 18 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, his 2nd triple-double this season and 6th of his career in the losing effort. The Heat improve to 22-20 on the season, while the Thunder fall to 18-23.

  • FTX bankruptcy documents show list of investors set to be completely wiped out, including Tom Brady and Robert Kraft

    Other investors on FTX's equity-holder list include Wall Street's elite hedge funds and growth investors, according to the bankruptcy document.

  • This Dividend Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap in 5 Years: Is It Time to Buy in the Bear Market?

    This high-yield dividend stock has enormous upside potential, particularly at today's low pricing.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks; Sees More Than 50% Upside Ahead

    Last year was brutal for most investors, there’s just no way around that. The S&P 500 index fell 19% through the year, battered by a series of headwinds including stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s switch to monetary tightening, supply chains that just wouldn’t unsnarl, China’s long-lasting lockdown policies, Russia’s war in Ukraine… the list was long. But losses on this scale bring opportunities with them, in the form of lower share prices. The stock analysts at Morgan Stanley hav

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth-focused money manager is making moves, with her ETFs already beating the market again in 2023 after terrible returns the two previous years.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • 3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach

    Stocks in the Zacks Utilities sector are defensive by nature, as these companies' services witness consistent demand no matter the economic backdrop.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Why Rivian Shares Approached Another New Low Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock has been hovering near its all-time lows recently, and after a brief pop this morning, it slid back down to near $16 per share. At the low of the day, Rivian shares nearly hit the all-time intraday low level of $15.84 per share it reached last week. Two things may have turned investors negative on Rivian shares today.

  • Stocks will plunge 3% on Thursday if December inflation comes in higher than expected, JPMorgan says

    The previous CPI report showed inflation cooling faster than expected, which led to an immediate 3% gain for stocks.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down More Than 80% That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Macroeconomic challenges have reshaped the way the market is thinking about growth stocks. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is the world's leading provider of protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The company ended the third quarter with 1,908 customers generating more than $100,000 in annualized sales, up from 451 in the third quarter of 2019 and good for a compound annual growth rate of 61% over the last two years.

  • 11 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best American oil stocks to buy now. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now. The oil industry notched record gains in 2022 and analysts are hopeful that the industry would continue to post record profits […]

  • ‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this past fall, came before overall economic indicators turned south. In his words, “[No] bear market has ever bottomed before the recession started. So from that perspective, we don't think Oc