South Korea's Hyundai target 2019 global sales of 4.7 million vehicles

Employees of Hyundai Motor Group attend the company's new year ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co <005380.KS> on Wednesday announced their combined 2019 global sales target at 4.68 million vehicles.
Hyundai had also set a combined sales goal of 4.68 million vehicles for 2018. The automaker is set to disclose 2018 sales later on Wednesday.
Euisun Chung - heir apparent to Hyundai Motor Group, which also runs Kia Motors Corp <000270.KS> - said the South Korean automakers would launch 13 new models this year.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Ju-min Park; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jonathan Oatis)