South Korea's Kakao drops plan to sell stake in taxi-hailing unit

FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of the Kakao apps
·1 min read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean tech conglomerate Kakao Corp said on Thursday it is no longer exploring plans to sell about 10% of unit Kakao Mobility after objections from unionised employees and other stakeholders.

Kakao holds a 57.6% stake in Kakao Mobility, whose app Kakao T offers South Korea's most popular taxi-hailing service with 31 million registered users.

It had been looking at a possible share sale after the company was criticised in parliament late last year for dominating the taxi-hailing market with an estimated market share of more than 80%.

Kakao Mobility, whose investors include Alphabet's Google and private equity firms TPG and Carlyle, has also been exploring an IPO. It hired financial advisers in March including Credit Suisse and Citigroup, but has currently paused any specific actions toward a listing, a company spokesperson said.

Unfavourable market conditions have caused a number of South Korean firms to scrap or postpone IPOs, including refiner Hyundai Oilbank and Hyundai Engineering.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Death toll in Afghan capital mosque bombing now 21

    A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during evening prayers killed at least 21 people, including a prominent cleric, and wounded at least 33 others, eyewitnesses and police said Thursday. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack Wednesday night, the latest to strike the country in the year since the Taliban seized power. The Islamic State group’s local affiliate has stepped up attacks targeting the Taliban and civilians since the former insurgents’ takeover last August as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their withdrawal from the country.

  • Why did 49ers cut CB Darqueze Dennard despite his 1st-team reps?

    Why did the 49ers let go of Darqueze Dennard despite him getting most of the 1st-team nickel reps in camp?

  • Zelenskyy to host Lviv talks with UN chief, Turkish leader

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to host the U.N. chief and Turkey's leader Thursday for talks on the recent deal to resume Ukraine's grain exports, the volatile situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant and efforts to help end the nearly six-month-old war. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres arrived Wednesday in Lviv, near Ukraine’s border with Poland, where he will meet Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is making his first trip to Ukraine since the war started.

  • ‘Essentially torture’: One of 6 people connected to Idaho man’s murder is sentenced

    “It doesn’t matter what I say today, it’s not going to bring Luis back,” the victim’s father said in court Wednesday.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Warren Buffett loaded up on for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Despite the high inflation and rising rates battering the US economy since […]

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • Did the stock market ‘misinterpret’ Fed again? What strategists say about the reaction to the July minutes

    Minutes of the Fed's July meeting indicate stock-market participants were too quick to price in a “less hawkish” policy outlook, some strategists say.

  • Indian rupee posts biggest intraday gain in over a week on risk rally

    The Indian rupee closed higher on Wednesday marking its biggest single-day gain in more than one week spurred by dollar inflows, as improved risk appetite drove a rally in equities while the greenback posted losses. India's foreign exchange markets were shut on Monday and Tuesday. Dollar credits received by Indian exporters following the long weekend, healthy risk mood and weaker oil prices helped rupee make up for last week's underperformance, traders said.

  • Is Annaly Capital Management (NLY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • “Winter Coming”: Michael Burry Sells These 11 Stocks to Brace for Impact

    In this article, we discuss Michael Burry’s latest warnings about the economic outlook and the 11 stocks he is selling to brace for impact. If you want to read about five prominent stocks he dumped ahead of the economic crisis, click Michael Burry Sells These 5 Stocks to Brace for Impact. Michael Burry of “The […]

  • Crypto Comeback: Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

    The stock market has trended lower this year, but it's not quite as beaten up as the cryptocurrency market. In November 2021, the cumulative value of all crypto tokens in existence topped $2.9 trillion, but just a few months ago that figure hit a low of $860 billion.

  • Falling gas prices 'might be a sign' of what’s next with inflation: Strategist

    Gas prices are continuing to steadily decline after hitting a record high earlier this year, and one strategist is optimistic that it's a sign of things to come on the inflation front.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

    Technology companies qualify as great compounders because many have dominant brands and are well-positioned to grow along with digital adoption and technological advancements. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) must surely qualify as one of the most innovative technology companies in the world. The technology behemoth has dipped just 5% year to date, despite a near-18% decline in the NASDAQ Composite index over the same period, a testament to its durability and resilience.

  • Lockheed (LMT) Wins $7.6B Deal to Procure 129 F-35 Aircraft

    Lockheed's (LMT) Aeronautics business unit is going to provide 69 shipsets of technical hardware.

  • Ten Major REITs With Big Year-To-Date Price Losses

    These ten major real estate investment trusts (REITs) are in downtrends from their January peak prices to their present, much-lower values. Some of this movement has to do with interest rates, some with other issues – but whatever the case, sellers are outdoing buyers on these all year. Not all REITs are declining, but these ten are widely followed. It’s clear from the price charts of each one that it’s been a tough year. Anyone looking for growth has to be disappointed with 2022 and the REIT se

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extraordinary Growth Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2028

    A peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go shopping.

  • Blackstone is prepping a record $50 billion vehicle to scoop up cheap homes during the downturn — here's how to lock in higher yields than the big money

    Priced out of the market? It's time to pivot.

  • Ayesha Curry Becomes A Board Member For Organic Gardening Brand Back To The Roots

    Ayesha Curry is going from having a “green thumb” to becoming a leader in the gardening space.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    It's been a tough year for investors as rising interest rates torpedoed higher-growth stocks. It's also been a challenging year for big blue chip stocks as the S&P 500 retreated about 10% this year. Cloudflare's cloud-based content delivery network (CDN) accelerates the delivery of digital content for websites and apps.