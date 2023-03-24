South Korea's LGES revives Arizona battery factory plan with $5.6 billion investment

An employee walks past the logo of LG Energy Solution at its office building in Seoul
Reuters
·2 min read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) said on Friday it would invest 7.2 trillion won ($5.58 billion) to build a battery factory in Arizona, reviving a project paused last year due to adverse economic conditions.

The world's third-ranked electric vehicle battery maker, which supplies Tesla Inc, Lucid Group Inc and other automakers, in June said it was reassessing what was then a 1.7 trillion won investment plan due to "unprecedented" economic conditions, just three months the plan's initial unveiling.

Friday's announcement comes after LGES in January said it had been in "active discussion" with Tesla and electric vehicle startups to supply batteries from the proposed factory.

The new Arizona factory will consist of two manufacturing facilities - one for cylindrical batteries for electric vehicles (EV) and another for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) pouch-type batteries for energy storage systems (ESS), LGES said in a statement.

"The company’s decision to increase investment in cylindrical EV battery production in North America comes from rising demand from EV makers for locally manufactured high-quality, high-performance batteries in an effort to satisfy the Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA) EV tax credits," the company said in a statement. Automakers and EV battery producers are racing to set up manufacturing in the United States to take advantage of federal subsidies that could generate up to $45 per kilowatt hour (kWh) to offset the costs of production.

LGES, which supplies Tesla, General Motors Co and others, also has production sites in South Korea, China, Poland, Canada and Indonesia.

Shares of LGES were trading down 1.6% versus a 0.4% fall in the benchmark KOSPI as of 0620 GMT.

($1 = 1,290.3400 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sonali Paul)

Recommended Stories

  • Marketmind: Banks queue round the block at Fed discount window

    It's been a slow day in Asian markets, no doubt with everyone tired and emotional after another rough week. Japan's flash PMI edged up to a still-contractionary 48.6, while services fared a bit better at 54.2. Analysts suspect a recession is still likely, but that's hardly a novelty for Japan.

  • Australia market major backs plan to break ASX monopoly on post-trade functions

    A top Australian share trading technology firm backed a government proposal to break stock market operator ASX Ltd's effective monopoly over clearing and settlement, saying its failed software overhaul showed the need for new entrants. In draft legislation published this week, the federal government said it wants to give potential rivals to the ASX's clearing and settlement operations the same access to financial market infrastructure. The new rules would also give the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, which jointly regulate the ASX, greater oversight of clearing and settlement providers to stop dominant players pushing out competition.

  • 'Your platform should be banned': U.S. lawmakers grill TikTok CEO

    STORY: CEO Shou Zi Chew's testimony before Congress capped a week of actions by the Chinese company aimed at convincing Americans and their lawmakers that the app creates economic value and supports free speech.TikTok, which has more than 150 million Americans users, has faced sharp accusations that its U.S. user data would be shared with the Chinese government and that it fails to adequately protect children from harm.The House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee hearing will be chaired by Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican who said she is unconvinced by TikTok's security commitments.She kicked off the hearing by saying, "TikTok collects nearly every data point imaginable - from people's location to what they type and copy, who they talk to, to biometric data and more.""We do not trust TikTok will ever embrace American values - values for freedom, human rights and innovation," and added that the Chinese Communist Party "is able to use (TikTok) as a tool to manipulate America as a whole."

  • Taiwan recalls ambassador to Honduras over FM's China visit

    Taiwan recalled on Thursday its ambassador to Honduras over a visit by Tegucigalpa's foreign minister to China, Taipei's government said in a statement."Honduras ignored more than 80 years of friendship between (Taiwan and Honduras) when they sent their foreign minister to China, which has seriously damaged the feelings of our government and people," said a foreign ministry statement. 

  • Russian support for Myanmar junta 'destabilising' Southeast Asia – U.S envoy

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -Russia's backing for Myanmar's military rulers is unacceptable and destabilising, with its supply of weapons helping to fuel a conflict that has become a catastrophe for the country, a top U.S. official said on Thursday. The United States is concerned about the wider impact of the escalating crisis in Myanmar since a coup in 2021 and advancement of the junta's ties with Russia, which could seek to establish military bases in the country, U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told Reuters.

  • On The First Day Of Ramadan, Ilhan Omar Introduces Bill To Condemn Anti-Muslim Hate

    The bill, first seen by HuffPost, honored the 51 Muslims killed in the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand.

  • UPDATE 2-China's military says US warship illegally entered waters in South China Sea

    China's military said on Thursday it had monitored and driven away a U.S. destroyer that illegally entered waters around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. In a statement, the military said that the guided-missile destroyer USS Milius intruded into China's territorial waters, undermining peace and stability in the busy waterway. "The theater forces will maintain a high state of alert at all times and take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security and peace and stability in the South China Sea," said Tian Junli, a spokesman for China's Southern Theatre Command.

  • China's military says US warship illegally entered waters in South China Sea

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's military said on Thursday it had monitored and driven away a U.S. destroyer that illegally entered waters around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. In a statement, the military said that the guided-missile destroyer USS Milius intruded into China's territorial waters, undermining peace and stability in the busy waterway. "The theater forces will maintain a high state of alert at all times and take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security and peace and stability in the South China Sea," said Tian Junli, a spokesman for China's Southern Theatre Command.

  • Dam in northern Arizona overflows, flooding the valley and prompting evacuations

    A dam in northern Arizona has burst its banks, flooding the valley and prompting evacuationsYavapai County Flood Control District

  • Five kids crawl into underground storm drain and end up lost in New York, cops say

    They called 911 from inside the tunnel when they realized they were lost.

  • Dad of 2 dies in jail from neglect after wife begs staff to check on him, lawsuit says

    The Tennessee man’s family and friends are “devastated by his early and unjust passing,” the complaint says.

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These historically profitable dividend-paying stocks are ideal for risk-averse investors wanting to take advantage of a bear market discount.

  • ‘Our Best Long-Term Picks’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 3 High-Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock experts often tout the merit of taking the long-term view rather than looking for short term gains. It’s a strategy that gets the thumbs up from Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team, led by Mike Wilson. Wilson has been one of the Street’s most vocal bears for a while, but while he does not see the bear market as over just yet, he forecasts a “stronger earnings picture” by next year. A friendlier monetary policy, high inflation receding, pent-up demand in investment/capex and in specifi

  • George Soros and Steve Cohen Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These 2 Stocks

    In this uncertain market environment, the educated investor would do well to seek out some signal that can cut through the noise and indicate the sound stock purchase choices. Following the legendary investors, the traders who build multi-billion dollar fortunes on the stock market trading scene, is a popular strategy – and when two of those investing legends agree… well, there’s a stock that should definitely get a second look. George Soros and Steve Cohen have both built fortunes, for themselv

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. What Each Part Is Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 43% to 70%, According to Wall Street

    To be sure, many dividend stocks aren't likely to deliver huge gains. Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 43% to 70% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Devon Energy's (NYSE: DVN) dividend yield currently stands at 10.5%.

  • 2 Unique Dividend Aristocrats to Diversify the Portfolio

    Here are two Dividend Aristocrats that are top-rated Zacks stocks at the moment and can offer unique exposure and diversification to investors' portfolios.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • Oracle Cuts Cerner Jobs After CEO Promised to ‘Clean Up’ Health Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. has cut jobs at its Cerner digital health-records unit, particularly in marketing, as the software giant works to integrate last year’s $28.3 billion acquisition.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidCredit Suisse, UBS

  • Billionaire Richard Branson's Space Business Just Found a Game-Changer

    Virgin Orbit's shares are up about 35% in March 22 trading after a report emerged the company had found some capital. The company, part-owned by billionaire Richard Branson, had been challenged recently by a drop in its market capitalization. Virgin Orbit is close to making a deal for a $200 million investment from Matthew Brown, Reuters reported.