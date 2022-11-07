South Korea's Moon Jae-in to give up dogs gifted by Kim Jong-un

Moon Jae-in said he was able to continue as their caretaker after he left his post

South Korea's former President Moon Jae-in says he plans to give up a pair of dogs sent by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as a gift.

The decision appears to be due to differences between him and the current government over who will fund looking after the dogs.

The North Korean leader gifted the dogs to Mr Moon after a 2018 summit.

The dogs remained under Mr Moon's care after he left office in May, but now look set to be returned to the state.

The white Pungsan dogs - Gomi and Songgang - are legally categorised as state property belonging to the presidential archives.

But Mr Moon's office said he was able to continue as their caretaker after he left his post, in an unprecedented move.

An agreement with the interior ministry reportedly stated that supplies and expenses for looking after the pets could be paid for from a state budget.

Local media put the expenses at 2.5 million won (about $1,800; £1,560) a month.

But now Mr Moon's office says that agreement fell apart due to "unexplained opposition" from the administration of his successor, President Yoon Suk-yeol.

"The presidential office seems to be negative toward entrusting the management of the Pungsan dogs to former President Moon," Moon's office said on Facebook.

"If that's the case, we can be cool about it, as such an entrustment is based on the goodwill of both sides ... though ending it is regretful given they are companion animals he grew attached to."

Mr Yoon's office has denied intervening, stating that it was not involved and that discussions between relevant agencies are ongoing.

The new president already has four dogs and three cats, Yonhap news agency reported in March.