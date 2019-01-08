South Korea's Moon replaces chief of staff with envoy to China

South Korean Ambassador to China Noh Young-min arrives at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, January 8, 2019. Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in replaced his chief of staff, who played a key role in improving ties with North Korea, with a longtime confidant on Tuesday as part of a shake-up aimed at raising approval ratings amid economic woes and a spy scandal.

Moon replaced Im Jong-seok with Noh Young-min, a former politician who has been serving as ambassador to China since October 2017, as the top presidential secretary, the Blue House said.

