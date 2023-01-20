South Korea's Q4 GDP likely shrank, hints at possible recession - Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: A truck drives between shipping containers at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon
Veronica Dudei Maia Khongwir
·3 min read

By Veronica Dudei Maia Khongwir

BENGALURU (Reuters) - South Korea's export-dependent economy is forecast to have contracted in the fourth quarter, putting in its worst performance in 2-1/2 years as falling foreign demand and rising interest rates hurt private consumption, a Reuters poll found.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is expected to have shrunk by a seasonally-adjusted 0.3% in the October-December quarter after growing 0.3% in the preceding period.

All but one of 13 economists in the Jan. 16-19 Reuters poll forecast a contraction, with the other expecting growth to flatline. If realized, it would be the sharpest contraction since mid-2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was cementing its grip on the world.

On a year-on-year basis, gross domestic product (GDP) likely grew 1.5% in the fourth quarter, the median forecast of 21 economists showed, half the 3.1% growth in the third quarter. Forecasts ranged from 0.7% to 1.9%.

The data will be released on January 26.

"High frequency data showed a broad-based pullback in activity in Q4. The export-oriented manufacturing sector led the weakness, but services activity and retail trade also deteriorated," wrote Krystal Tan, economist at ANZ.

"The near-term growth outlook remains challenging amid the global tech downcycle and a faltering property market. The weak growth backdrop supports the case for an extended pause by the Bank of Korea."

Exports fell 9.5% in December from the year before and may weaken further amid growing fears of global recession and an economic slowdown in China, the country's largest trading partner.

That, along with the Bank of Korea's (BOK) aggressive interest rate hikes to curb decade-high inflationary pressures will weigh on the economy.

The BOK raised its key policy rate by 25 basis points last week to 3.50%, delivering a total of 300 basis points of hikes since August 2021 to contain inflation.

But as inflation cools and growth declines investors have boosted bets the BOK has reached the end of its rate hike cycle, which would make it the first central bank in the region to do so.

Surging living costs are eroding household income and darkening the outlook for consumption in Korea, where private spending accounts for roughly half of gross domestic product.

House prices fell by nearly 2% last month, the fastest drop since at least 2003.

"We expect a sharp contraction in exports this year. We also expect quarterly contractions in private consumption and fixed investment in H1," said Sung Eun Jung, senior economist at Oxford Economics.

"As we enter H2, we think both domestic and external forces will turn more favorable as price pressures ease and China's growth recovers."

According to a separate Reuters poll, growth was forecast at 2.5% in 2022, slowing to 1.9% this year.

(Reporting by Veronica Dudei Maia Khongwir; Polling by Anant Chandak and Devayani Sathyan; Editing by Jonathan Cable and Elaine Hardcastle)

Recommended Stories

  • Citigroup hikes pay for junior bankers despite tough year - Bloomberg News

    Citigroup declined to comment on the report. In its earnings call last week, Citi Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason warned that elevated inflation would push the bank's compensation expenses higher this year. Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley have reduced their workforce in recent months amid pressure to rein in costs.

  • China Nears Start of Trading Link for Foreigners to Hedge Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- China is gearing up for the start of a new trading link with Hong Kong, giving global investors access to onshore interest rate derivatives to further open up its capital market.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyUsain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleMicrosoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, StarfieldT

  • Japan Inflation Hits 4% to Keep BOJ Pivot Speculation Smoldering

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s inflation hit 4% for the first time in more than four decades, an outcome likely to keep speculation of a monetary policy change smoldering as prices grow at twice the pace targeted by the Bank of Japan.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’

  • Investors in NetLink NBN Trust (SGX:CJLU) have made a return of 0.7% over the past three years

    Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But the risk of stock...

  • Netflix founder Reed Hastings stepping down as co-CEO

    Reed Hastings, who founded Netflix in 1997, announced that he'll step down as co-CEO at the streaming platform and take on a new role as executive chairman.

  • Massachusetts man charged with wife's murder searched how to dispose of body - prosecutor

    A Massachusetts man charged with murdering his wife searched online for "dismemberment and the best ways to dispose of a body" after she was last seen on New Year's Day, a prosecutor said on Wednesday. Not guilty pleas were entered in Quincy District Court on behalf of Brian Walshe, 47, as a prosecutor revealed a search of a trash facility uncovered items with Ana Walshe's DNA on it along with a hacksaw and cutting shears. He was ordered held without bail after prosecutors on Tuesday charged Walshe with his wife's murder.

  • Charge Teslas at Your Apartment? A New Fund Wants to Make That Possible.

    Amperage Capital is raising an infrastructure fund to wire up millions of Americans who are potential electric-vehicle owners that happen to live in apartments.

  • Asian Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of Lunar New Year: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks shook off worries from rising interest rates and economic risks to advance on Friday before Lunar New Year holidays interrupt trading across many markets in the region next week.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Crypto Firm Genesis

  • Analysis-Tesla uses its profits as a weapon in an EV price war

    Tesla Inc earns more money for every vehicle it sells than any of its global rivals. Now, Chief Executive Elon Musk is using that superior profitability as a weapon in the EV price war he started. Tesla, once one of the auto industry's biggest money losers, has over the past year built a commanding lead over most major rivals in profit per vehicle, a Reuters analysis of industry data shows.

  • American Lithium’s 51% Stock Bounce Has CEO Upbeat on Year

    (Bloomberg) -- American Lithium Corp.’s stock is experiencing a dramatic revival following its new US listing and a promise to update investors on its much anticipated Nevada project.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing

  • Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

    Thiel was predicting a 100-fold price surge for bitcoin around the same time Founders Fund cashed out its crypto positions, according to the Financial Times.

  • ‘Volatility Will End With a Big Move Up’: Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Are the markets heading up or down? Frankly nobody knows, with some experts saying the next leg is down again and others calling for further upside. Finding the solution to this conundrum, one financial prognosticator thinks the markets will do both. Wells Fargo's head of equity strategy Chris Harvey thinks the S&P 500 could reach 4,200 this year, but not before it posts a decline from current levels to around 3,400. That’s a 15% drop, but from there it will swing 20% higher. Harvey’s outlook is

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Bitcoin Is Falling After a Big Rally. It Could Get Ugly.

    Bitcoin's rapid run-up from $17,000 to $21,000 was helped by a lack of liquidity. That could make a reversal painful.

  • 'NOT business as usual': Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prepare for a total collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says the Stock Market Rally Could Be Short-Lived; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks for Stable Cash Return

    There’s no doubt that 2023 has gotten off to a good start for stock investors. Since January 5, we’ve seen a sharp rally in the markets – the S&P 500 is up 5% in that time, and the NASDAQ index has gained a stronger 8%. While this doesn’t end the longer-term bearish market since early last year, it does bring some hope that this year may be better. Or perhaps not. Economist Mohamed El-Erian has taken a downbeat look at the near-term prospects, noting that headwinds are in play which may bring ad

  • Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs

    The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years -- or Sooner

    Electric vehicle leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) got tossed from the trillion-dollar club this past year. Tesla's growth days are probably far from over; analysts estimate that earnings per share (EPS) will grow by an average of 28% annually over the next several years. Suppose Tesla grows earnings even at a 15% rate for the next decade.

  • 3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%

    One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other REIT investors look for ongoing growth. But every once in a while, it’s possible to get both. Take a look at three distinct REITs with dividend yields above 8%. Each underperform

  • Warren Buffett Says 90% of People Who Buy Stocks Make This Mistake

    Buying stocks is easier than ever, but that also means it's easier to make rash, quick investing decisions that could impact your portfolio and your financial position. Investors should look to billionaire-investor Warren Buffett as an example of what to do and not do.