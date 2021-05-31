South Korea's Samsung Biologics to add mRNA vaccine production line

1 min read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean drugmaker Samsung Biologics plans to add a mRNA vaccine production line at its facility in Songdo, 30 kilometres southwest of Seoul, by the first half of 2022.

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are known for their safety and fast scalability in manufacturing, the company said in a statement on Monday, and have been among the first COVID-19 vaccines authorised for use in the United States.

"With this extended capability, we hope to support our partners in bringing novel mRNA vaccines and therapeutics to market at a faster pace," John Rim, chief executive of Samsung Biologics, said.

Last week, the Samsung Biologics agreed to fill-finish manufacture Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, one of four such contracts announced in South Korea.

The company said that its latest plan will enable it "to provide end-to-end mRNA vaccine manufacturing services from bulk drug substance to aseptic fill-finish including labelling and packaging, as well as cold chain storage."

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Alexander Smith)

