South Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

The light trail is seen in Goyang, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. South Korea's military confirmed it test-fired a solid-fueled rocket on Friday, after its unannounced launch triggered brief public scare of a suspected UFO appearance or a North Korean missile or drone flying. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
29
HYUNG-JIN KIM
·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military confirmed it test-fired a solid-fueled rocket Friday after its unannounced launch triggered brief public scare of a suspected UFO appearance or a North Korean missile launch.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the rocket launch was part of its efforts to build a space-based surveillance capability and bolster its defense posture.

It said it didn’t notify the general public of the launch in advance because it involved sensitive military security issues.

A twisty tendril of vapor in white-to-red ombre could be seen snaking behind a bright white light in parts of South Korea’s sky Friday evening. South Korean social media and internet sites were abuzz with messages by citizens who said they saw a soaring object, rainbow-colored vapor trail or other mysterious lights. Some also posted photos and videos.

“What is this? Is this a UFO? I’m scared,” said one Twitter user. Another said they suspected it was a North Korean missile launch and worried about a war. Others suspected it was a drone light show or a supernatural phenomenon.

South Korean emergency offices and police received hundreds of citizens’ reports of witnessing of a suspicious flying object and mysterious lights across the country, according to local media.

The South Korean rocket launch came four days after the South accused the North of flying five drones across the rivals’ border Monday for the first time in five years. South Korea’s military detected the drones but failed to shoot them down, causing security concerns about its air defense network. The military later offered a rare apology for that.

South Korean officials said they plan to use a solid-fueled rocket to put the nation's first spy satellite into orbit. In March, South Korea conducted its first successful launch of a solid-fuel rocket.

Solid-fuel rockets reduce launch times, have simpler structures and are cheaper to develop and manufacture than liquid-fuel rockets, South Korean officials said.

The Defense Ministry said Friday’s launch was a follow-up test of the March launch.

North Korea is also pushing to develop its first military surveillance satellite and other high-tech weapons systems to cope with what it calls U.S. hostility. Earlier this year, North Korea performed a record number of missile tests in what experts call a bid to prefect its nuclear weapons technology and boost its leverage in future dealings with the United States.

Recommended Stories

  • N Korea fires 3 missiles amid tensions over drone flights

    North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters in its latest weapons display on Saturday, a day after rival South Korea launched a solid-fueled rocket as part of its efforts to build a space-based surveillance capability to better monitor the North. The launches came amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula days after South Korea accused North Korea of flying five drones, all presumed to be small surveillance drones, across the rivals’ tense border for the first time in five years. It said the three missiles traveled about 350 kilometers (220 miles) before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

  • South Korean rocket launch causes UFO scare: 'What is this?'

    South Korea's military confirmed it had test-fired a solid-fueled rocket on Friday following a March launch. The unannounced launch started rumors about a UFO on social media.

  • North Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles after unprecedented year of tests

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired three ballistic missiles toward the sea east of the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, the South Korean military said. The launches were the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests conducted by North Korea this year, as Pyongyang presses on with weapons development amid speculation it could test a nuclear weapon for a seventh time. The three short-range ballistic missiles were fired from around 8 am local time (2300 GMT) from North Hwanghae Province, south of the capital Pyongyang, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

  • Russia loses another 690 soldiers, Ukrainian forces shoot down 58 cruise missiles and 23 drones

    According to information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders have killed approximately 690 Russian invaders and destroyed 58 cruise missiles, 23 UAVs, 6 artillery systems and 12 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.

  • Ukrainian army advances more than 2 km to Kreminna in a week General Staff report

    The Ukrainian army has advanced 2.5 kilometres over the past week towards the city of Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast. Source: Brigadier-General Oleksii Gromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing on 29 December Quote: "Our soldiers continue their offensive actions near the city of Kreminna.

  • Stunning Satellite Images of Our Changing Planet in 2022

    Humans are reshaping the Earth in unprecedented ways, both by turning vast tracts of wilderness into farms and cities and by altering the global climate, fueling more intense fires, floods, heat, and drought. Scientists at NASA have captured the astounding breadth of humanity's impact in stunning satellite images. The photos below, all published in the past year by NASA's Earth Observatory, reveal the profound changes now underway. Click photos to enlarge.

  • Ukraines Armed Forces strike Russian positions near Donetsk, occupiers advance on two fronts General Staff report

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a group of Russians near the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk; occupiers continue to advance on the Bakhmut and Lyman fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "Up to 10 armed occupiers were wounded and killed near the city of Donetsk.

  • Report shines new light on execution secrecy in Tennessee

    When multiple pharmaceutical companies objected to Tennessee using their drugs to kill death row inmates several years back, the scramble to find lethal injection chemicals needed to carry out state-sanctioned executions grew frantic. The communications span years, depicting a state determined to push forward with executions despite roadblocks to obtaining the drugs and questions about whether revamped procedures would keep inmates from feeling pain as they are put to death. The result: The state put a single employee with no medical background in charge of procuring the drugs, and the state's own flawed lethal injection rules and communication lapses meant one of the required tests for the drugs wasn't conducted during any of seven executions since 2018 — two by lethal injection, five by electric chair.

  • After three years of quarantine China’s fight to normalize now faces rising infections

    China is on a bumpy road back to normal life as people return to schools, shopping malls and restaurants following the abrupt end of some of the world's most severe restrictions even as hospitals are swamped with feverish, wheezing COVID-19 patients.

  • Half as many Russians near Ukrainian border now than before offensive on Kyiv in February General Staff

    There are currently only 22,000 Russian servicemen near the Ukrainian borders in Belarus and the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts of Russia. This is half the number of military personnel than before the full-scale invasion on 24 February and the offensive on the city of Kyiv.

  • Not only HIMARS: Ukraines Defence Ministry shows French MLRS that sends Russian troops straight to hell

    The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (MDU) has posted a video of LRU, a French multiple launch rocket system, which has been destroying Russian forces in the forefront for a month now. Source: English-language Twitter account of the MDU; Army Inform military news outlet Quote: "They say all fairy tales end with a wedding, and all video clips end with HIMARS firing.

  • The Bulls’ Worst Recession Fear: There Won’t Be One

    If the economy stays robust in 2023, the Fed will make good on its threat of boosting rates above Wall Street’s expectations. That would be more bad news for stocks.

  • South Korea Dec inflation steady at 5.0%, as expected

    South Korea's consumer prices in December rose 5.0% from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, matching market expectations and the pace seen in November. The consumer price index (CPI) was 0.2% higher than in November, when it showed a 0.1% monthly decline, according to Statistics Korea data. The median forecasts from a Reuters poll were for the CPI to be up 0.1% on the month and 5.0% on a year before.

  • China media angry as more countries impose entry rules

    STORY: Chinese state media have hit out at countries imposing COVID-19 entry restrictions on arrivals from China, calling them “discriminatory”. State-run tabloid Global Times published an article late on Thursday that said, "The real intention is to sabotage China's three years of COVID-19 control efforts and attack the country's system." It comes as South Korea and Malaysia on Friday joined the growing list of places to bring in new measures to tackle concerns over China’s surge in COVID-19 infections. Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jee Young-mee told a news briefing, tests will be required for all arrivals from the neighboring country, while short-term visas will be restricted for Chinese nationals until the end of January. “Until the virus prevention situation is stabilized, it is necessary to refrain from short-term travel from China to South Korea for a while.” Beijing abruptly walked back its zero-COVID policies in early December following an unprecedented flare-up of public anger, leading to a wave of infections across the nation. Citing concerns over the scale of China's outbreak, doubt over its COVID statistics and fears over new variants emerging, countries such as the U.S., Italy, and India have slapped entry restrictions on its inbound travelers. The situation doesn’t seem to have dampened the spirits of Chinese citizens who have lived under harsh controls and not been able to leave the country for almost three years now. “I haven’t gone abroad to ski for such a long time. I’m a professional skier, so I really can’t wait to be able to go abroad and ski again.” But the world's second-largest economy is expected to slow down further in the near term as factory workers and shoppers fall ill. According to a Reuters poll on Friday, China's factory activity most likely cooled in December as rising infections began to affect production lines.

  • U.S. Coast Guard rescues man, 2 dogs from grounded sailboat

    A man and his two dogs were plucked from the rocky Canadian shoreline after his sailboat lost power and ran aground in stormy weather off Vancouver Island Tuesday night. (Video courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard)

  • The Housing Market Continues to Skid. What to Expect Next Year.

    The new year could bring some relief to the real-estate market through lower mortgage rates and weaker home prices. But a surge in sales isn't anticipated.

  • China's lack of transparency on COVID outbreak sparks international concern

    Global leaders are concerned about the lack of transparency regarding China's skyrocketing COVID rates. On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the East Asian nation’s lack of transparency could impede the identification of new COVID variants and affect international public health. Global health officials reportedly have limited information on new COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths in China, leaving the rest of the world unaware of the severity of the country’s current outbreak of the virus.

  • Explosions heard near Engels airfield in Russia, local media report

    Air defence systems were activated and explosions were heard near Engels airfield in the Saratov Oblast of Russia on the morning of 29 December. Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza; Russian Telegram channels Baza and Mash; Nexta channel; Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti; Engels online channel; Roman Busargin, Saratov governor, on Telegram Details: An air raid siren was reportedly sounded in Engels.

  • Eddie Cibrian denies cheating claims made by Brandi Glanville; 9 more wild celebrity infidelity scandals

    Eddie Cibrian recently denied cheating on Brandi Glanville with Piper Perabo while the two were married. Fox News Digital explores Hollywood's wildest celeb cheating scandals.

  • Fed reverse repo facility hits record $2.554 trillion

    A key facility the Federal Reserve uses to help control short-term interest rates saw record inflows on Friday, the final trading day of the year. The New York Fed said that its reverse repo facility took in $2.554 trillion in cash from money market funds and other eligible financial firms, besting the prior high water mark seen on Sept. 30, when inflows totaled $2.426 trillion. On those dates, for a variety of reasons, many financial firms prefer to park cash at the central bank rather than in private markets.