South Korea's Yoon apologises for Halloween crush, vows justice

Aftermath of crowd crush during Halloween festival in Seoul
Hyonhee Shin
·2 min read

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol apologised on Monday for the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul, pledging to hold to account any officials found to be responsible for sloppy responses and to reform police and safety management systems.

The Oct. 29 crush killed 156 people, mostly in their twenties and thirties, and injured another 197 when revellers flooded the narrow alleyways of the popular nightlife district of Itaewon to celebrate the first COVID curbs-free Halloween festivities in three years.

Yoon offered the apology during a meeting to review safety rules, as the country continues to mourn the crush victims. An investigation is under way into authorities' responses to the accident.

"I do not dare to compare myself to the parents who lost their sons and daughters, but as the president who ought to protect the people's lives and safety, I am heartbroken," he said.

"I am sorry and apologetic to the bereaved families who are suffering an unspeakable tragedy, and to the people who share the pain and sorrow."

Police have faced stringent public criticism and scrutiny over its responses during the tragedy, having dispatched just 137 officers to the area despite estimating in advance as many as 100,000 people would gather.

Last week, transcripts of several emergency calls made from the hours leading up to the accident showed that people had warned of a potential crush and urged interventions.

Yoon initially ascribed the authorities' poor handling to flaws in the country's crowd management and safety regulations. Following the reports of the call transcripts, however, he sharply rebuked the police and apologised to the victims and wider audiences.

At Monday's safety meeting, he vowed to overhaul the national safety management system, carry out a thorough investigation and bring those responsible for failings to account.

"In particular, extensive reform is needed in the police work, which is essential to preparing for danger and preventing accidents, in order to protect the safety of the people," Yoon said.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Itaewon crush: South Korea demands justice for young as thousands protest

    Tens of thousands attend vigils across Seoul protesting at the government’s handling of the tragedy.

  • Candle-lit vigil for South Korea's crush victims

    STORY: Held near the Seoul city hall, candles and black ribbons were distributed to participants by the organizers, a civic group which has been holding weekly rallies against President Yoon Suk-yeol’s administration.Many of the participants held a placard reading "President Yoon, step down" or "We mourn the Itaewon victims."The vigil came at the end of a week of national mourning declared by Yoon, which saw numerous altars for the public to offer tributes appear across the country.A huge crowd celebrating Halloween in the popular Itaewon district had surged into an alley on October 29, before a crowd crush erupted in one particularly narrow and sloping alley.

  • 'He's with the people': Sen. Raphael Warnock canvasses downtown Augusta homes

    Sen. Raphael Warnock joined Augusta canvassers in some "War-Knocking" from door-to-door to meet voters, gauge the community and discuss issues.

  • Rescue efforts in full swing as Australia's inland towns brace for flood peaks

    Emergency crews in Australia's most populous state New South Wales were evacuating people and livestock and sandbagging towns on Saturday ahead of an expected peak in floodwaters, with one river forecast to hit a 70-year high water mark. Australia's east is in the grip of the fourth major flood crisis this year due to a multi-year La Nina weather phenomenon, typically associated with increased rainfall. Across New South Wales (NSW) state there were 103 flood warnings on Saturday.

  • Prison-like center puts focus on UK's response to migrants

    Behind wire fences in southeast England, children wave their arms and chant “freedom” to grab the attention of people on the other side. The children are among thousands of people being held in dangerously overcrowded conditions at a closed airport serving as a processing center for migrants who recently arrived on British shores after crossing the English Channel in small boats. The situation there has reignited a heated debate about the Conservative U.K. government's treatment of asylum-seekers.

  • Dollar gains as China sticks to stringent COVID policy, souring risk sentiment

    The dollar climbed on Monday as sentiment soured after China said it is sticking with its strict COVID restrictions, quashing hopes of an imminent reopening in the world's second-largest economy which had earlier fired a broad rally in riskier assets. China said over the weekend that it will persevere with its "dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID-19 cases as soon as they emerge, giving little indication it would ease its outlier zero-COVID strategy nearly three years into the pandemic. The two currencies were huge beneficiaries of a broad rally on Friday - rising nearly 3% - as speculation that China could soon end its COVID restrictions gathered pace and buoyed risk appetite.

  • Twitter reacts to Patriots’ defensive destruction of Colts

    Twitter reacts to Patriots' defensive buzz saw victory

  • Check those tickets! 6 $50K, 1 $1M Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts as jackpot rises

    There may have been no jackpot winner in Saturday’s record Powerball drawing, but several lottery players in Massachusetts have reasons to wake up happy.

  • Texas, Florida, and California have the most pre-election ballots cast so far

    Texas, Florida, and California have the most pre-election ballots cast so far

  • A 36-hour crowdfunding burst funded 60 armored personnel carriers vital for Ukraine's winter warfare

    Ukraine's Prytula Foundation raised $6.5 million from private donors in a crowdfunding campaign to buy 60 FV103 Spartans used by the British army.

  • Serb policemen quit jobs in anti-Kosovo protest

    The 300 resignations in the northern town of Mitrovica, reported by Serbian media, are part of a wider Serb movement to withdraw from state institutions including, courts, police, parliament and government. In North Mitrovica, several thousand Serbs gathered at noon to protest against obligatory Kosovo licence plates.

  • U.S. Powerball jackpot climbs to record-breaking $1.9 billion

    The estimated $1.6 billion that was up for grabs on Saturday had been the largest lotto prize ever offered, Powerball said. To win the big prize, a player must guess all six lucky numbers, including the final "Powerball." The winning numbers drawn on Nov. 5 were 28,45,53,56,69 and the Powerball 20.

  • Astros win second World Series title in six seasons, cement dynasty status

    Mackenzie Salmon looks at how the Houston Astros won their second title in six seasons and cemented their status as the best team in baseball.

  • Job seekers are complaining about getting 'ghosted' by potential employers. Here's what to do if you don't hear back after an interview.

    Mentions of "ghosting" after job interviews have tripled since before the pandemic, according to a Glassdoor analysis.

  • Tanzania: Plane crashes into Lake Victoria; 19 dead

    A plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria as it approached an airport in Tanzania, killing 19 people on board, the country's prime minister said. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa raised the death toll up from the three dead announced previously. Local authorities said earlier Sunday that 26 of the 43 people on the Precision Air flight from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam were rescued and taken to a hospital.

  • The end of the pandemic earnings boom is in sight as holiday forecasts disappoint

    The pandemic-era is at risk of soon coming to an end, as the post-lockdown rebound grates up against rising prices and recession fears and tough year-over-year comparisons.

  • A Twitter employee quit his job to try to save his colleagues

    Andrew Haigh, a former curation lead at Twitter based in London, said it "wasn't an easy decision" but "the right one."

  • Pope Francis thrills small Gulf Catholic community with big Mass

    AWALI, Bahrain (Reuters) -Pope Francis said Mass for thousands of Catholics in Bahrain on Saturday, thrilling members of the small foreign Catholic community from around the Gulf and urging them to show kindness to their hosts, even if they feel sometimes badly treated. The crowd of about 30,000 people that filled Bahrain's National Stadium was the second-largest gathering for a papal Mass on the Arabian Peninsula, following one that drew more than 100,000 in the United Arab Emirates in 2019. "This is a miracle," said Mary Grace Fortes, 36, a Filipino who works at the reception of a hotel in Bahrain.

  • Tyreek Hill makes NFL history with 1,104 receiving yards in first nine games

    Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is the most prolific receiver through the first nine games of a season in the Super Bowl era.

  • At least 9 injured in Philadelphia shooting Saturday night

    At least nine people are injured in Philadelphia, four critically, after multiple shooters started firing at a crowd Saturday night, according to the Philadelph