S.Korea's Yoon orders revamp of response to violations of country's air space

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol attends an interview with Reuters in Seoul
1
·1 min read

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered a revamp of the military's response to objects violating its airspace, his office said on Thursday, after an intrusion by North Korean drones exposed its difficulty in shooting down small aircraft.

Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting South Korea's military to scramble fighter jets and attack helicopters, though it failed to bring down the drones, which flew over South Korea for hours.

Amid criticism over South Korea's air defences at a time of North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats, Yoon visited the state-run Agency for Defence Development to check the country's reconnaissance and interception capabilities and called for an overhaul of the response system against "all flying objects".

"North Korean drones' intrusion of our airspace is an intolerable incident," Yoon said. "We should let them learn that provocations are always met by harsh consequences."

Yoon has slammed the military's handling of Monday's incursion, the first since 2017, urging it to hasten the reinforcement of drone units.

The military apologised for its response, and said it could not shoot down the drones because they were too small.

"To secure peace, we need to prepare for a war with overwhelming capabilities," the president said, adding that the South's defence procurement strategy should also be reviewed in line with the North's weapons advances.

On Thursday, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the country's military would hold drone-focused exercises.

"Our military will conduct joint air defence drills ... simulating response to enemy's small-sized unmanned aircraft," a JCS spokesperson told a regular briefing.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo and Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Tom Hogue and Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea drones: South's military apologises for pursuit failure

    The military failed to shoot down five aircraft from North Korea despite a five-hour pursuit.

  • S.Korea military apologizes for N.Korea drone incident

    STORY: The military also said it could not aggressively attack them because of concerns over civilian safety, and pledged to improve anti-drone capabilities including strike assets, jamming and radar technology and regular air defence drills.

  • S. Korea to pardon former leader Lee for corruption crimes

    The South Korean government of President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday it will grant a special pardon to ex-President Lee Myung-bak, who was sentenced to a 17-year prison term for a range of corruption crimes. The Justice Ministry said in a statement that Lee is among 1,373 convicts who will be pardoned Wednesday. It said it has decided to include some politicians, such as Lee, as part of efforts to promote a national unity.

  • Goldman Sachs CEO expects layoffs in first half of January: report

    Earlier this month, there were reports that the banking giant was planning to lay off about 8% of its workforce, or nearly 4,000 employees.

  • Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Guaranteed Rate Bowl Prediction Game Preview

    Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday, December 27

  • U.S. plans to expand border expulsions for Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians - sources

    The Biden administration is planning to use pandemic-era restrictions to expel many Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants caught at the southwest border back to Mexico, while simultaneously allowing some to enter the United States by air on humanitarian grounds, according to three U.S. officials familiar on the matter. This latest policy under consideration comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled this week that pandemic-era restrictions, known as Title 42, must stay in place for what could be months as a legal battle over their future plays out. Under Title 42, which was originally issued in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic under Republican former President Donald Trump, border agents can rapidly expel migrants to Mexico without giving them a chance to seek asylum.

  • U.S. Supreme Court keeps pandemic-era border restrictions in place for now

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place for now a pandemic-era policy allowing U.S. officials to rapidly expel migrants caught at the U.S.-Mexico border. In a 5-4 vote, the court granted a request by Republican state attorneys general to put on hold a judge's decision invalidating the emergency public health order known as Title 42. The 19 states argue lifting the policy could lead to an increase in already-record border crossings and strain resources of the states where migrants end up.

  • Zelensky says Bakhmut ‘covered with blood’ as Russia also steps up attacks on Kherson

    There has been heavy fighting and shelling in a number of areas, including the two cities – as Ukraine’s president also praises his people for helping the West ‘find itself again’ during the Russian invasion

  • An Asteroid Is Passing Earth Today, so Scientists Are Shooting It With Radio Waves

    A group of researchers is attempting to bounce radio signals off a 500-foot-wide asteroid during its close flyby of Earth on Tuesday.

  • California rescuers say 'Find my iPhone' feature helped save woman after 200-ft. plummet

    The San Bernardino County Fire Department is crediting Apple's "Find My iPhone" feature following the Monday rescue of a woman whose car plummeted off a highway.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Sees Gain in East; Austria Warns of Blackout

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s economy may grow next year, and this year’s inflation may be less than expected, according to the head of the central bank, who cited the nation’s resilience in the face of Russia’s campaign to destroy energy infrastructure.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests f

  • Jets of water from one of Saturn’s moons could harbour signs of alien life

    Cells from alien life could be detectable in jets of water spurting from one of Saturn’s moons, experts believed.

  • South Korean Military Apologizes for Inaction Over North’s Drone Incursion

    South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol criticized the military’s response to the border intrusion and vowed to fast-track plans for a military unit specializing in drones.

  • Pod: Tua, Miles Sanders' struggles + more

    Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Pat Kerrane break down the week's biggest news, including Tua Tagovailoa's injury and Miles Sanders' struggles. (Bill Ingram / USA TODAY NETWORK)

  • With Matisse Thybulle's minutes down, Tyrese Maxey back soon, Doc Rivers discusses roles

    With Matisse Thybulle's minutes sparse and Tyrese Maxey nearing a return, Doc Rivers discussed roles Tuesday night. By Noah Levick

  • North Korea's Kim unveils new military goals at key party meeting -KCNA

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unveiled new goals for the country's military for 2023 at an ongoing meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported on Wednesday, hinting at another year of intensive weapons tests and tension. On the second day of the Sixth Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the party's 8th Central Committee, Kim reviewed the "newly created challenging situation" on the Korean peninsula and the broader political landscapes, the report said. "He specified the principles of foreign affairs and the direction of the struggle against the enemy that our party and government must thoroughly abide by in order to protect sovereign rights and defend national interests," the official KCNA news agency said.

  • Dollar steadies as optimism over China reopening turns to caution

    The dollar steadied on Thursday after riding long-end U.S. Treasury yields higher overnight, as initial optimism over China's reopening fizzled. Following China's removal of its quarantine rule for inbound travellers beginning Jan. 8, countries such as the United States, Japan and India said they would require COVID tests for travellers from China. The speed at which the country has scrapped COVID rules has left its fragile health system overwhelmed and sparked concerns about the spread of the virus.

  • Aerojet's local land holdings of little factor in company's planned $4.7 billion sale to L3Harris

    The legacy Aerojet land holdings in eastern Sacramento County, Rancho Cordova and Folsom apparently don’t figure prominently in the $4.7 billion sale of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. to a Florida defense contractor.

  • Fact check: Satirical claim that Greta Thunberg's global warming conference was canceled due to cold weather

    An article reporting on Greta Thunberg's canceled global warming conference was published by the satirical outlet, Genesius Times.

  • Russian rockets hit homes and maternity ward as battle for control of Kherson rages on

    Russian forces bombarded Kherson with dozens of missiles in 24 hours. Many are now fleeing the city a month after it was liberated from the Russians. Ian Lee reports.