South Korea's Yoon to visit Japan next week

·2 min read

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit Japan next week, his office said Thursday, as the two neighbours try to ease their diplomatic strains over Japan's wartime atrocities during its 35-year colonial rule.

The visit comes after Seoul announced plans Monday to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labour without direct involvement of Tokyo, which drew strong protests from victims' groups.

Yoon will visit Japan from March 16 to 17 for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the presidential office said, adding that the trip came at Tokyo's invitation.

"This visit will resume bilateral summit exchanges between South Korea and Japan, which had been suspended for 12 years, and will mark an important milestone in the improvement and development of South Korea-Japan relations," it added.

It expressed hopes that Yoon's visit will serve as an opportunity for the two countries to "overcome the unfortunate history of the past" and boost cooperation.

The Korean peninsula was under Japan's brutal colonial rule from 1910-45, during which around 780,000 Koreans were conscripted into forced labour, according to data from Seoul.

Other atrocities included forcibly recruiting tens of thousands of Korean women as wartime sex slaves, euphemistically known as "comfort women".

The three-decade-plus period also saw an attempt to erase Korean culture, with Koreans banned from using their own language in schools and forced to adopt Japanese names.

Japan says colonial-era disputes were settled in 1965, when diplomatic ties were normalised and Tokyo gave Seoul some $800 million in loans and economic aid.

Seoul's new compensation plan has incited outrage from South Koreans, including those who were forced to work for Japanese companies during World War II, but it drew quick praise from Tokyo and Washington.

Seoul and Tokyo -- both US allies -- have ramped up security cooperation in the face of growing threats from nuclear-armed North Korea.

Japan's top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said the two countries have held close exchanges and communication since Yoon took office, describing South Korea as "an important neighbour".

"With this visit, we wish to further enhance Japan-South Korea relations, based on the friendship and cooperation that has been ongoing since the normalisation of ties," he told reporters.

hih-sh/dhc

Recommended Stories

  • UK defends asylum plan after Nazi-era Germany comparison

    Britain Wednesday hit back at critics including the UN refugee agency and football presenter Gary Lineker, after he compared its new plan on illegal immigration to the rhetoric of Nazi-era Germany.Rights groups including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said the plan would make Britain itself an international outlaw under European and UN conventions on asylum.

  • EW!! Anderson Cooper Taunts Tucker Carlson With Shockingly Vivid Insult

    Try getting this one out of your head.

  • Iran is gearing up to attack Britain and the West

    With world attention understandably focused on the Ukraine crisis, we should not be surprised that rogue nations should be seeking to exploit the conflict in order to advance their own nefarious agendas.

  • Donald Trump Jr.'s Question About Fox News 'Truth' Gets Brutally Honest Answers

    The son of the ex-president got some not-so-subtle reminders of the right-wing network's recent history.

  • Josh Hawley thinks you’re too stupid to realize Tucker Carlson is lying to you | Opinion

    The Fox News host hates Donald Trump “passionately.” So why is the Missouri senator defending those ridiculous Jan. 6 video fragments?

  • Tawang: The Indian monastery town coveted by China

    Tawang is home to India's largest Buddhist monastery - China claims it as part of Tibet.

  • Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 Propaganda Bomb Was a Giant Dud

    The Fox News pundit is trying to rewrite the history of Jan. 6 — and failing miserably

  • Trump 2020 lawyer admits misrepresenting stolen election claims

    Jenna Ellis made the admissions in a Colorado disciplinary proceeding.

  • Ukraine’s secret weapon should terrify Putin

    A shocking video has been circulating in the last few days that appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being gunned down by his Russian captors as he utters what he knows are the last words he will ever say: “Slava Ukraini” – glory to Ukraine. This image of heroic defiance against appalling brutality should send a chilling message to Vladimir Putin after a year of butchery in Ukraine: you can murder and torture us all you like, but you cannot defeat our will to fight.

  • How Republicans are reacting to Tucker Carlson's 'off the rails' Jan. 6 stunt

    The Fox News host's decision to broadcast cherry-picked footage of the Capitol riot seems to be backfiring

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders Paves Way for Child Labor Exploitation

    The Arkansas governor isn't the only Republican working to make it easier for companies to employ 14- and 15-year-old kids

  • Ukraine Latest: Cities Come Under Fire in New Missile Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Several Ukrainian cities came under fire from Russian missiles early Thursday morning. As in previous assaults, energy facilities have been among the key targets, Ukrainian officials said.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet 23%, Fitch Sol

  • Liz Cheney on potential House GOP-led Jan. 6 probes: ‘Bring it on’

    Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who was on the House select committee that probed the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, weighed in on and welcomed potential plans by House Republicans to investigate Jan. 6 for themselves now that they control the lower chamber. “If @HouseGOP wants new Jan 6 hearings, bring it…

  • Russian support for Wagner Group in Bakhmut "appears to be dwindling" – CNN

    Fighters of the Wagner Group, a private military company financed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, appear to be losing the support of the Russian Armed Forces. Source: CNN, citing Western officials Quote from the Western officials: "Part of Wagner's desperation, Prigozhin's rather emotional outburst is because he sees himself as not only running out of human resource, but now he is also running out of Russian artillery support to provide an offset these losses.

  • China warns it will be even more aggressive if Taiwan president meets US Speaker

    China has warned Taiwan that it will take even more aggressive “counter measures” than last summer’s unprecedented military drills if the island’s president meets with a senior American politician as planned next month.

  • New Trump Nickname Idea For DeSantis Gets The Airhorn From James Corden

    The "Late Late Show" host was particularly impressed with one new suggestion.

  • Tucker Carlson said he hates Trump ‘passionately’: legal filings

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson privately expressed contempt for former President Trump in text messages revealed in court filings as part of the network’s ongoing legal fight with Dominion Voting Systems. “We are very very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait,” Carlson wrote in one text to an…

  • Xi’s Frustration at Biden Grows With Warning of Conflict

    (Bloomberg) -- Back in November, before the latest downward spiral in US-China ties, Xi Jinping cast himself as a statesman in a meeting with Joe Biden. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard LandingGlobal Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%Saying both nations need “a responsib

  • Russia wants military aid from China – here’s why this deal could help China, too

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left, met with his then-Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in March 2022 in Huangshan. STR/CCTV/AFP via Getty ImagesChina is considering sending weapons, ammunition and drones to Russia, according to information the Biden administration declassified at the end of February 2023. China’s military aid would directly support Russia’s war in Ukraine. This public disclosure, emerging less than a month after the U.S. navy shot down a Chinese balloon that allegedly was

  • Afghanistan coffers swell as Taliban taxman collects

    A dusty logjam of trucks inches across a rut in the mountains splitting Pakistan and Afghanistan, teeming with a cargo of fruit and coal -- and paying the Taliban authorities for the privilege of passage. According to a 2022 report by research group XCEPT, coal exports to Pakistan likely doubled under the Taliban government and earned Afghanistan $160 million in tax -- three times what the previous administration was capable of.